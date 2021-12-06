Language Selection

Videos: GTK, Gaming, KDE neon, and More

GNU
Linux
What’s KernelCare?

This article explains all that you need to know about KernelCare. But before studying about KernelCare, let’s do a quick recap of the Linux kernel. It’ll help you understand KernelCare better. The Linux kernel is the core part of Linux OS. It resides in memory and prompts the CPU what to do. Now let’s begin with today’s topic which is KernelCare. And if you’re a system administrator this article is going to present valuable information for you. Read more

Shotcut Video Editor Gets Multi-Threading for All Implicit Video Scaling and Some Video Filters

Now backed by the latest and greatest FFmpeg 5.0 open-source multimedia framework, Shotcut 22.03.30 adds multi-threading support for all implicit video scaling, as well as for various video filters, including Blur: Box, Blur: Gaussian, Color Grading, Invert Colors, Mask: From File, Old Film: Grain, Old Film: Scratches, Old Film: Technocolor, Reflect, Sepia, Sketch, Spot Remover, Threshold, Vignette, and Wave. Read more

