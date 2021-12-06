Videos: GTK, Gaming, KDE neon, and More
-
Can This Non-Developer Create His Own GTK App? (Haskell & Python) - Invidious
About a month ago, I suddenly had the urge to learn how to create my own GTK application. In a community poll, I asked my viewers if I should do this using Haskell, and a large portion of the community wanted me to do it in Python instead. So ultimately, I decided to do it both ways--once in Haskell, and then again in Python.
-
Linux Gaming Is More Complex Than Valve Thought - Invidious
Considering the pace Valve has been pushing out Steam Deck Verified games anyone looking at this situation can see that something is going to go wrong and Valve is looking for your feedback to identify incorrectly verified games
-
Intel Arc Dedicated GPUs and Linux: Everything You Need To Know! - Invidious
I break down the most interesting features of Intel Arc dedicated graphics on laptops, and tackle some questions about Linux compatibility.
-
Tech skill planning for the greedy and lazy - Invidious
-
KDE neon 20220210 Quick overview #Shorts - Invidious
A Quick overview of KDE neon 20220210.
-
Revolution in Review | Coder Radio 459
We just watched Revolution OS before the show, so we reflect on the audacity of their vision and the new revolution we see brewing.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 213 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Videos: GTK, Gaming, KDE neon, and More
Android Leftovers
What’s KernelCare?
This article explains all that you need to know about KernelCare. But before studying about KernelCare, let’s do a quick recap of the Linux kernel. It’ll help you understand KernelCare better. The Linux kernel is the core part of Linux OS. It resides in memory and prompts the CPU what to do. Now let’s begin with today’s topic which is KernelCare. And if you’re a system administrator this article is going to present valuable information for you.
Shotcut Video Editor Gets Multi-Threading for All Implicit Video Scaling and Some Video Filters
Now backed by the latest and greatest FFmpeg 5.0 open-source multimedia framework, Shotcut 22.03.30 adds multi-threading support for all implicit video scaling, as well as for various video filters, including Blur: Box, Blur: Gaussian, Color Grading, Invert Colors, Mask: From File, Old Film: Grain, Old Film: Scratches, Old Film: Technocolor, Reflect, Sepia, Sketch, Spot Remover, Threshold, Vignette, and Wave.
Recent comments
9 hours 46 min ago
10 hours 23 min ago
15 hours 21 min ago
19 hours 9 min ago
22 hours 36 min ago
22 hours 38 min ago
22 hours 39 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago