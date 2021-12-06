Proprietary Leftovers
-
Satellite modems nexus of worst cyberattack of Ukraine war
A malicious software command that immediately crippled tens of thousands of modems across Europe anchored the cyberattack on a satellite network used by Ukraine’s government and military just as Russia invaded, the satellite owner disclosed Wednesday.
The owner, U.S.-based Viasat, issued a statement providing details for the first time of how the most serious known cyberattack of the Russia-Ukraine war unfolded. The wide-ranging attack affected users from Poland to France, getting quick notice by knocking off remote access to thousands of wind turbines in central Europe.
-
Globant Apparently [Cracked] by Lapsus Gang
The Luxembourg-based company, with offices in 18 countries worldwide, didn't mention Lapsus$ in its Wednesday announcement. It just stated that there had been "unauthorized access" to "a limited section of company's code repository," which was associated with "a very limited number of clients." The clients weren't named, but Globant didn't find "any evidence that other areas of our infrastructure systems or those of our clients were affected."
-
Lapsus$ breaches software consultancy firm Globant, steals source code
The company did not blame any particular entity for the breach, but the Lapsus$ group, which has been in the news recently, claimed on its Telegram channel on Wednesday that it has broken into Globant's servers and filched some 70GB of customer source code.
The Globant statement said: "According to our current analysis, the information that was accessed was limited to certain source code and project-related documentation for a very limited number of clients.
-
We need a way to scan Microsoft Office files for malware
Right now one issue is the same one we had with attachment types, where we didn't know what sort of attachments our users got, both in legitimate email and in spam. Today we don't know what sorts of things are in the Microsoft Office files our users receive. How prevalent are macros, embedded OLE objects, macros with suspicious attributes, and so on? Since it seems unlikely we'll be able to get a Microsoft Office scanning tool (either open source or commercial) that gives us a carefully curated 'good' or 'bad' answer, we're going to have to work that out based on our usage patterns, and that means learning what the usage patterns are.
-
KGB Fail Belarus Rail, the tale. [iophk: Windows TCO]
On March 25th the Belarus railway system was sabotaged (again) as part of the ongoing campaign by partisans to hamper Putins war effort. These attacks have been ongoing since at least earlier this year, when the Cyber Partisans (BCP) hacked the railway’s network and began trashing it. First in a ransomware attack, and then in subsequent attacks by wiping critical hardware.
-
prior-art-dept.: 5 letter words (Jim Butterfield's Jotto)
I mentioned the Wordle craze, including the extant ports to the Commodore 64, in our KIMdle sorta-Wordle for the KIM-1. But the Commodore 64, and I suspect this was actually a PET game originally, had a five-letter word game before that. Jim Butterfield's Jotto isn't Wordle — it tells you merely how many letters matched — but it's undeniably an ancestor concept. Jotto appears in the Commodore 64 user's guide on page 145 and is believed to be public domain. It is reproduced in its entirety in this scanned image.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 80 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Videos: GTK, Gaming, KDE neon, and More
Android Leftovers
What’s KernelCare?
This article explains all that you need to know about KernelCare. But before studying about KernelCare, let’s do a quick recap of the Linux kernel. It’ll help you understand KernelCare better. The Linux kernel is the core part of Linux OS. It resides in memory and prompts the CPU what to do. Now let’s begin with today’s topic which is KernelCare. And if you’re a system administrator this article is going to present valuable information for you.
Shotcut Video Editor Gets Multi-Threading for All Implicit Video Scaling and Some Video Filters
Now backed by the latest and greatest FFmpeg 5.0 open-source multimedia framework, Shotcut 22.03.30 adds multi-threading support for all implicit video scaling, as well as for various video filters, including Blur: Box, Blur: Gaussian, Color Grading, Invert Colors, Mask: From File, Old Film: Grain, Old Film: Scratches, Old Film: Technocolor, Reflect, Sepia, Sketch, Spot Remover, Threshold, Vignette, and Wave.
Recent comments
9 hours 46 min ago
10 hours 23 min ago
15 hours 21 min ago
19 hours 9 min ago
22 hours 36 min ago
22 hours 38 min ago
22 hours 39 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago