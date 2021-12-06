We just watched Revolution OS before the show, so we reflect on the audacity of their vision and the new revolution we see brewing.

Considering the pace Valve has been pushing out Steam Deck Verified games anyone looking at this situation can see that something is going to go wrong and Valve is looking for your feedback to identify incorrectly verified games

About a month ago, I suddenly had the urge to learn how to create my own GTK application. In a community poll, I asked my viewers if I should do this using Haskell, and a large portion of the community wanted me to do it in Python instead. So ultimately, I decided to do it both ways--once in Haskell, and then again in Python.

What’s KernelCare? This article explains all that you need to know about KernelCare. But before studying about KernelCare, let’s do a quick recap of the Linux kernel. It’ll help you understand KernelCare better. The Linux kernel is the core part of Linux OS. It resides in memory and prompts the CPU what to do. Now let’s begin with today’s topic which is KernelCare. And if you’re a system administrator this article is going to present valuable information for you.