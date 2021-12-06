Programming Leftovers
Mutator Method in Java
In the English dictionary, to mutate means to have a new form. And so, a mutator, though not found in the English dictionary, means something that causes a change into a new form. A private variable is a field or property of a class in Java. There is no predefined method called mutator in Java. Instead, a mutator is a method in a class, and this method is meant to change the value of a private variable of the class. By convention, the programmer should begin the method name with “set”. So the method may be something like setAge(), setPrice(), setName(), etc.
Mapping with gnuplot, part 2
The first part of this series appeared back in 2018. It describes how you can use gnuplot to build a simplified GIS. I wasn't intending to do any more with this idea, but I was tinkering with animated map GIFs of Tasmania and realised that the gnuplot approach had some advantages. This post and the next one explain what I did. You don't need to refer to that 2018 post, since I'll repeat and update the information here.
There’s More to Design Than Data and Rationality
While the author suggests there’s more to math than “rigour and proofs”, I tangentially suggest there’s more to design than data and rationality. Design can be much richer when intuition and the intangible is factored into decision making. Too often, design is boiled down to what appears to be a material science: create something—anything really—put metrics in place to measure its success, then determine its ultimate value by purely numerical outcomes.
Videos: GTK, Gaming, KDE neon, and More
Android Leftovers
What’s KernelCare?
This article explains all that you need to know about KernelCare. But before studying about KernelCare, let’s do a quick recap of the Linux kernel. It’ll help you understand KernelCare better. The Linux kernel is the core part of Linux OS. It resides in memory and prompts the CPU what to do. Now let’s begin with today’s topic which is KernelCare. And if you’re a system administrator this article is going to present valuable information for you.
Shotcut Video Editor Gets Multi-Threading for All Implicit Video Scaling and Some Video Filters
Now backed by the latest and greatest FFmpeg 5.0 open-source multimedia framework, Shotcut 22.03.30 adds multi-threading support for all implicit video scaling, as well as for various video filters, including Blur: Box, Blur: Gaussian, Color Grading, Invert Colors, Mask: From File, Old Film: Grain, Old Film: Scratches, Old Film: Technocolor, Reflect, Sepia, Sketch, Spot Remover, Threshold, Vignette, and Wave.
