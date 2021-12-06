today's howtos
How to Install Netdata with Nginx on Alma Linux 8
How to Fix Horizontal Green/Blue Lines on Youtube in Chrome or Chromium on Linux with Intel Graphics Drivers
How to Create a Static Website Using Amazon S3
How To Install LXDE Desktop on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LXDE Desktop on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, LXDE (Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment) is a lightweight desktop environment that is designed to be fast and easy to use. With LXDE, users can have the best of both worlds i.e. latest software upgrades without having to compromise with systems’ performance.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the LXDE (lightweight X11 desktop environment) on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How To Install gThumb on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install gThumb on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, gThumb is an image viewer and browser for the GNOME Desktop. gThumb provides many useful features, such as filesystem browsing, slide show, image catalogs, web album creation, camera import, image CD burning, batch file operations, and much more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the gThumb image viewer on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to Install Cachet Status Page System on Ubuntu 20.04 | LinuxCloudVPS Blog
In this blog post, we are going to explain how to install Cachet Status Page System on Ubuntu 20.04 OS.
Cachet is an open-source status page system that allows us to track the downtime of our system outages. Cachet is written in PHP and can be installed very easily on every Linux system. In the next paragraphs, we will install Cachet with LAMP stack and the Composer as an application-level package manager for PHP.
Installing Cachet on Ubuntu 20.04 should take up to 15 minutes. Let’s get started.
How to Install and Configure LibreNMS on Ubuntu 20.04 - RoseHosting
LibreNMS is a free and open-source network monitoring system built in PHP and MySQL which uses the SNMP protocol. It is a community-based fork of the Observium network monitoring tool. This tool is also a user-friendly monitoring system, it is easy to understand and use. It uses MySQL as its database backend and uses SNMP to discover remote clients.
It supports a wide range of network hardware and operating systems including, FreeBSD, Cisco, Linux, HP, etc. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install and configure LibreNMS on Ubuntu 20.04.
