today's howtos
How to Install Ntopng on Debian 11 | LinuxHostSupport
In this blog post, we are going to install Ntopng on Debian 11 OS and explain in step-by-step detail the installation process.
Ntopng is a web-based application for tracking the network traffic on your server. It is free and open-source and supports different operating systems like Linux, Windows MacOS and etc. Ntopng is a very useful monitoring tool that shows, multiple graphs in the GUI such as network usage, analytical data, bandwidth utilization, apps and etc. Also, Ntopng analyzes the traffic and sorts it by source/destination.
Installing Ntopng on Debian 11, is a very easy and straightforward process in just a few steps. Let’s get to work!
How to install Adminer on Rocky Linux 8 / Alma Linux 8 - Unix / Linux the admins Tutorials
In this post, you will learn how to install Adminer on Rocky Linux 8 / Alma Linux8.
Adminer is a basic MariaDB, SQLite, and PostgreSQL client that allows us to do operations on databases created with some of these engines.
It is effortless to use and as light as a single PHP file. We can use it to quickly visualize data and although it doesn’t have great features, it can still help us in a pinch.
As it is made in PHP, it is necessary to have a web server and install the language. In addition to this, you have to install a supported database manager.
Let’s install it because it is easy and useful.
How To Install and Setup ADB Tools on Linux - ByteXD
If you have used an Android phone for some time, you will notice that there are certain features and capabilities that you cannot access or perform. These include sideloading apps, taking screenshots in applications that forbid that (e.g. Telegram has such a feature), installing custom ROMs, removing unnecessary Google or manufacturer apps, creating frequent backups, etc.
Fortunately, there is a way that you can bypass all that and do anything you wish to do with your phone using the Android Debug Bridge (ADB). This post will guide you on Installing ADB and Fastboot Android Drivers on Linux.
Install and Setup Rsyslog Server on Ubuntu 22.04 - kifarunix.com
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install and setup rsyslog server on Ubuntu 22.04. Rsyslog is a multi-threaded implementation of syslogd (a system utility providing support for message logging), with features that include...
Enable Compression with Redis
Remote Dictionary Server, or Redis for short, is a lightning-fast in-memory database that stores values in key-value pairs. It is mainly used as a caching mechanism for databases such as SQL and Document databases.
Since Redis is an in-memory database, the space used is critical and needs to be heavily monitored. One strategy to improve and optimize memory performance for Redis is to use compression.
By default, Redis does not provide compression for any data stored. Hence, compression techniques are implemented on the application.
Let us discuss a few techniques you can use to optimize memory performance in Redis.
How to get started with scripting in Python | Enable Sysadmin
Learn to use functions, classes, loops, and more in your Python scripts to simplify common sysadmin tasks.
How to get started with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security for Kubernetes | Enable Sysadmin
RHACS monitors runtime data on containers to help you uncover potential vulnerabilities during product testing.
How to Install MariaDB Server in Rocky Linux
The name MariaDB needs no introduction as its track record on numerous web-based and desktop-based projects speak for itself. The maturity in MariaDB’s performance delivery also makes it an ideal candidate for data analytics due to its columnar database solution. Therefore, if you are aiming for large-scale real-time analytics, MariaDB has your back.
Rocky Linux being a Red Hat Enterprise downstream as a result of it being Centos’ fork makes it an ideal server environment to run web-based projects that require the reputation of MariaDB database management prowess.
How to Increase VM Virtual Disk Space on VirtualBox
VirtualBox makes it possible for Linux users to explore the horizons of what all the Linux operating system distributions and their associated software have to offer.
The use and exploration of VirtualBox to run and test the performance of other operating system architecture and distributions build the confidence index of a user that wants to take/put that particular operating system into a production environment.
How to Add Accent Colors in Ubuntu 22.04
Traditionally, Ubuntu has always used orange and aubergine accent colors. If you want to add a different color theme without changing the Yaru theme, the option is provided with a third party theme called Yaru colors.
But this is changing with Ubuntu 22.04. Starting with the new upcoming LTS, you’ll be able to change the accent color of your Ubuntu desktop without any additional tool.
The option is available right in the system settings.
How to Install Laravel PHP Framework with Nginx and Free Let's Encrypt SSL on AlmaLinux 8
How to install Deepin desktop on Manjaro Linux | FOSS Linux
Manjaro is a Linux-based distro in three different versions of desktop environments, namely KDE Plasma, XFCE and GNOME. But since it’s Linux-based, you can also get any other desktop supported by Linux and add it to your Manjaro installation. This opens the door to various options like Deepin, Budgie, Cinnamon, LXQT, LXDE, etc.
One of these additional options that can be experienced on Manjaro is the Deepin desktop. It provides a great desktop experience for new and old Linux users alike. Deepin is loaded with features that make it stand out from the other options. It comes with many applications and an amazingly intuitive UI experience that has made it one of the most popular GUIs on Linux in recent times.
How to install Roblox PC version and Roblox Studio on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Roblox PC version and Roblox Studio on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to install additional spell check dictionaries for Flatpak apps
Flatpak apps run inside a separate and isolated environment from your main system. This environment separation is what helps make apps portable between different Linux distributions. However, it also changes the approach required to complete tasks like installing multiple spell checker dictionaries for bilingual users.
By default, Flatpak downloads app-specific locale data (including translation files, locale and format settings, and dictionaries) for each app matching your system locale. However, Bilingual users likely want to install more than one dictionary for their spellchecker.
On Linux, you usually achieve this by installing additional dictionaries through Linux your distribution’s package repository. System dictionaries aren’t accessible to Flatpak apps inside their isolated Flatpak runtimes. You could tweak overrides for individual Flatpak apps to grant them access to the system dictionaries. However, there’s a better solution.
