Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 31st of March 2022 09:51:53 AM
HowTos
  • How to Install Ntopng on Debian 11 | LinuxHostSupport

    In this blog post, we are going to install Ntopng on Debian 11 OS and explain in step-by-step detail the installation process.

    Ntopng is a web-based application for tracking the network traffic on your server. It is free and open-source and supports different operating systems like Linux, Windows MacOS and etc. Ntopng is a very useful monitoring tool that shows, multiple graphs in the GUI such as network usage, analytical data, bandwidth utilization, apps and etc. Also, Ntopng analyzes the traffic and sorts it by source/destination.

    Installing Ntopng on Debian 11, is a very easy and straightforward process in just a few steps. Let’s get to work!

  • How to install Adminer on Rocky Linux 8 / Alma Linux 8 - Unix / Linux the admins Tutorials

    In this post, you will learn how to install Adminer on Rocky Linux 8 / Alma Linux8.

    Adminer is a basic MariaDB, SQLite, and PostgreSQL client that allows us to do operations on databases created with some of these engines.

    It is effortless to use and as light as a single PHP file. We can use it to quickly visualize data and although it doesn’t have great features, it can still help us in a pinch.

    As it is made in PHP, it is necessary to have a web server and install the language. In addition to this, you have to install a supported database manager.

    Let’s install it because it is easy and useful.

  • How To Install and Setup ADB Tools on Linux - ByteXD

    If you have used an Android phone for some time, you will notice that there are certain features and capabilities that you cannot access or perform. These include sideloading apps, taking screenshots in applications that forbid that (e.g. Telegram has such a feature), installing custom ROMs, removing unnecessary Google or manufacturer apps, creating frequent backups, etc.

    Fortunately, there is a way that you can bypass all that and do anything you wish to do with your phone using the Android Debug Bridge (ADB). This post will guide you on Installing ADB and Fastboot Android Drivers on Linux.

  • Install and Setup Rsyslog Server on Ubuntu 22.04 - kifarunix.com

    In this tutorial, you will learn how to install and setup rsyslog server on Ubuntu 22.04. Rsyslog is a multi-threaded implementation of syslogd (a system utility providing support for message logging), with features that include...

  • Enable Compression with Redis

    Remote Dictionary Server, or Redis for short, is a lightning-fast in-memory database that stores values in key-value pairs. It is mainly used as a caching mechanism for databases such as SQL and Document databases.

    Since Redis is an in-memory database, the space used is critical and needs to be heavily monitored. One strategy to improve and optimize memory performance for Redis is to use compression.

    By default, Redis does not provide compression for any data stored. Hence, compression techniques are implemented on the application.

    Let us discuss a few techniques you can use to optimize memory performance in Redis.

  • How to get started with scripting in Python | Enable Sysadmin

    Learn to use functions, classes, loops, and more in your Python scripts to simplify common sysadmin tasks.

  • How to get started with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security for Kubernetes | Enable Sysadmin

    RHACS monitors runtime data on containers to help you uncover potential vulnerabilities during product testing.

  • How to Install MariaDB Server in Rocky Linux

    The name MariaDB needs no introduction as its track record on numerous web-based and desktop-based projects speak for itself. The maturity in MariaDB’s performance delivery also makes it an ideal candidate for data analytics due to its columnar database solution. Therefore, if you are aiming for large-scale real-time analytics, MariaDB has your back.

    Rocky Linux being a Red Hat Enterprise downstream as a result of it being Centos’ fork makes it an ideal server environment to run web-based projects that require the reputation of MariaDB database management prowess.

  • How to Increase VM Virtual Disk Space on VirtualBox

    VirtualBox makes it possible for Linux users to explore the horizons of what all the Linux operating system distributions and their associated software have to offer.

    The use and exploration of VirtualBox to run and test the performance of other operating system architecture and distributions build the confidence index of a user that wants to take/put that particular operating system into a production environment.

  • How to Add Accent Colors in Ubuntu 22.04

    Traditionally, Ubuntu has always used orange and aubergine accent colors. If you want to add a different color theme without changing the Yaru theme, the option is provided with a third party theme called Yaru colors.

    But this is changing with Ubuntu 22.04. Starting with the new upcoming LTS, you’ll be able to change the accent color of your Ubuntu desktop without any additional tool.

    The option is available right in the system settings.

  • How to Install Laravel PHP Framework with Nginx and Free Let's Encrypt SSL on AlmaLinux 8
  • How to install Deepin desktop on Manjaro Linux | FOSS Linux

    Manjaro is a Linux-based distro in three different versions of desktop environments, namely KDE Plasma, XFCE and GNOME. But since it’s Linux-based, you can also get any other desktop supported by Linux and add it to your Manjaro installation. This opens the door to various options like Deepin, Budgie, Cinnamon, LXQT, LXDE, etc.

    One of these additional options that can be experienced on Manjaro is the Deepin desktop. It provides a great desktop experience for new and old Linux users alike. Deepin is loaded with features that make it stand out from the other options. It comes with many applications and an amazingly intuitive UI experience that has made it one of the most popular GUIs on Linux in recent times.

  • How to install Roblox PC version and Roblox Studio on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Roblox PC version and Roblox Studio on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to install additional spell check dictionaries for Flatpak apps

    Flatpak apps run inside a separate and isolated environment from your main system. This environment separation is what helps make apps portable between different Linux distributions. However, it also changes the approach required to complete tasks like installing multiple spell checker dictionaries for bilingual users.

    By default, Flatpak downloads app-specific locale data (including translation files, locale and format settings, and dictionaries) for each app matching your system locale. However, Bilingual users likely want to install more than one dictionary for their spellchecker.

    On Linux, you usually achieve this by installing additional dictionaries through Linux your distribution’s package repository. System dictionaries aren’t accessible to Flatpak apps inside their isolated Flatpak runtimes. You could tweak overrides for individual Flatpak apps to grant them access to the system dictionaries. However, there’s a better solution.

More in Tux Machines

Installation and Review of Bodhi Linux [Lightweight Distro]

Bodhi Linux is a new Linux distribution, based on Ubuntu Linux – which in turn is based on Debian – that aims to be lightweight and free. As an Ubuntu-based system, we have the advantage of apt, synaptic, and Bodhi’s designated AppCenter as options for the plethora of applications we can utilize under Bodhi. As a fully-featured and lightweight distribution, Bodhi is bundled with an in-house desktop environment called Moksha Desktop with an intentionally minimalistic approach. Read more

GNU/Linux Skills and Linux Foundation

  • Want to Work in IT? 6 Reasons to Check out Linux - ClearanceJobs

    There are hundreds, if not thousands, tutorials and videos on Linux distributions, with many different perspectives. It would be unfair to list one over the others, but there is enough information in this article to give your search a kick-start. I compare Linux to a golf club you can use for many different shots, depending on where you sit on the course. It may be a good thing to start sooner than later putting Linux into your bag.

  • Secure software supply chains: good practices, at scale [Ed: It says "secure software supply chain breaches like Solar Winds [3], Kaseya[4]," but that's Windows and proprietary software]

    The genesis for the content in this article is work done to implement secure supply chain patterns and practices for a Contino customer. The core goals for the effort were; implement a pipeline agnostic solution that ensures the security of the pipelines and enables secure delivery for the enterprise. We’ll talk a little about why we chose the tools we did in each section and how they supported the end goal.

  • This Tech Leader is Harnessing Collective Action to Green the Grid [Ed: The term "Linux" is been bent or diluted for greenwashing PR]

    Shuli Goodman talks a lot about building the next generation of clean energy, but she doesn’t just mean erecting fields of solar panels and wind turbines. As the director of Linux Foundation Energy (LF Energy), launched by the nonprofit Linux Foundation in 2018, she’s interested in another kind of infrastructure that she says will be essential to moving the world’s grids away from fossil fuels and cutting carbon dioxide emissions: open-source software.

Web: Curl, Mozilla Firefox, Rust, and More

  • Talked curl on software engineering radio | daniel.haxx.se

    What it’s been like to look after the curl project for the past 25 years. We talked about the history of cURL, libcurl, whether C was the right choice, portability, some key events in those 25 years, implementing protocols, why HTTP is not so simple, rust libs, the Polhem Prize, security issues, feature requests, random support requests, code on Mars, Apple OS adoption, cars stuck in production lines, Android OS, 8 week release cycles, release cycle joy, breakdown of bug types, 1000 committers, 250 command line options, user bases, determination, json, libSSH2, c-ares, HTTPbis, HTTP/2, QUIC, Mozilla, OpenSSL, wolfSSL, DNS, FTP, the cURL book, testing, CI/CD, favorite command line options that you might not know about, and making sure that you don’t give up on that idea or project you are working on.

  • Performance Tool in Firefox DevTools Reloaded - Mozilla Hacks - the Web developer blog

    In Firefox 98, we’re shipping a new version of the existing Performance panel. This panel is now based on the Firefox profiler tool that can be used to capture a performance profile for a web page, inspect visualized performance data and analyze it to identify slow areas. The icing on the cake of this already extremely powerful tool is that you can upload collected profile data with a single click and share the resulting link with your teammates (or anyone really). This makes it easier to collaborate on performance issues, especially in a distributed work environment.

  • This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 436
  • The 7 Best Browsers for Old and Low-End Computers

    Modern web browsers offer exceptional performance, are more reliable, and offer tons of customization options. However, all this comes at the cost of system performance. While not an issue with modern systems, modern browsers like Firefox, Chrome and Edge may not support or work smoothly on legacy hardware. If you can live without all the bells and whistles of new-age browsers, there are many great bare-bones web browsers to consider. Here we show you the best lightweight web browsers to help you browse the web smoothly on your older hardware.

Canonical/Ubuntu: Telcos, Containers, Charmed Operator SDK, and Bug Reporting

  • The Telco Podcast | Ubuntu

    We are heavily involved in the telecom ecosystem, working up the stack with silicon vendors, SDK providers, network function creators, service providers and UE/CPE manufacturers. This gives us a lot of exposure on what’s goin on in the industry and we decided to share that insights. That’s why we are announcing a start of The Telco Podcast, which you can find on https://anchor.fm/thetelcopodcast and on your favorite platforms like Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

  • LXD vs Docker | Ubuntu

    When talking about containers, a common confusion for potential users of LXD is that LXD is an alternative to Docker or Kubernetes. However, LXD and Docker are not competing container technologies, and they tend to serve completely different purposes. In this blog, we’ll briefly discuss the differences and the suitable use cases for both.

  • Getting started with Juju and Charmed Operators: three awesome videos | Ubuntu

    Getting started with software can be confusing – depending on the complexity of the software, of course. Despite the extensive documentation available for Charmed Operator SDK and Juju some just prefer to watch video material to start with. So, let’s take the opportunity to have a look at available tutorials and presentations available on the Internet.

  • The Keys to Successful Bug Reporting | Ubuntu

    A key principle of open source computing is the ability for users to directly engage with development efforts, the primary avenue being through the use of bug reporting. Bug reports are a critical component to the success of open source projects world-wide, though how to write one successfully can be, admittedly, somewhat vague. In this article, we interviewed Ubuntu extraordinaire, Sebastien Bacher, and with his insights we will explore many of the “do’s” and “don’ts” in writing concise and effective bug reports on Launchpad. Now, what separates a poor bug report from a great one may seem at first obvious, but it’s important to remember that not everyone has experience in this regard, and even for those that do, there is nuance to effective technical communication. It’s important to remember that there is a human being on the receiving end of every bug report, and oftentimes the difference between a fixed bug and one that sits idle comes down to how you communicate your issue. The developer reading your report needs to: 1) understand your issue thoroughly, 2) ideally be able to reproduce your issue, and 3) be able to communicate with you about any further steps needed to test and/or resolve the issue at hand.

