Canonical/Ubuntu: Telcos, Containers, Charmed Operator SDK, and Bug Reporting
The Telco Podcast | Ubuntu
We are heavily involved in the telecom ecosystem, working up the stack with silicon vendors, SDK providers, network function creators, service providers and UE/CPE manufacturers. This gives us a lot of exposure on what’s goin on in the industry and we decided to share that insights.
That’s why we are announcing a start of The Telco Podcast, which you can find on https://anchor.fm/thetelcopodcast and on your favorite platforms like Spotify or Apple Podcasts.
LXD vs Docker | Ubuntu
When talking about containers, a common confusion for potential users of LXD is that LXD is an alternative to Docker or Kubernetes. However, LXD and Docker are not competing container technologies, and they tend to serve completely different purposes. In this blog, we’ll briefly discuss the differences and the suitable use cases for both.
Getting started with Juju and Charmed Operators: three awesome videos | Ubuntu
Getting started with software can be confusing – depending on the complexity of the software, of course. Despite the extensive documentation available for Charmed Operator SDK and Juju some just prefer to watch video material to start with. So, let’s take the opportunity to have a look at available tutorials and presentations available on the Internet.
The Keys to Successful Bug Reporting | Ubuntu
A key principle of open source computing is the ability for users to directly engage with development efforts, the primary avenue being through the use of bug reporting.
Bug reports are a critical component to the success of open source projects world-wide, though how to write one successfully can be, admittedly, somewhat vague. In this article, we interviewed Ubuntu extraordinaire, Sebastien Bacher, and with his insights we will explore many of the “do’s” and “don’ts” in writing concise and effective bug reports on Launchpad.
Now, what separates a poor bug report from a great one may seem at first obvious, but it’s important to remember that not everyone has experience in this regard, and even for those that do, there is nuance to effective technical communication. It’s important to remember that there is a human being on the receiving end of every bug report, and oftentimes the difference between a fixed bug and one that sits idle comes down to how you communicate your issue. The developer reading your report needs to: 1) understand your issue thoroughly, 2) ideally be able to reproduce your issue, and 3) be able to communicate with you about any further steps needed to test and/or resolve the issue at hand.
