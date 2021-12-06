Shuli Goodman talks a lot about building the next generation of clean energy, but she doesn’t just mean erecting fields of solar panels and wind turbines. As the director of Linux Foundation Energy (LF Energy), launched by the nonprofit Linux Foundation in 2018, she’s interested in another kind of infrastructure that she says will be essential to moving the world’s grids away from fossil fuels and cutting carbon dioxide emissions: open-source software.

The genesis for the content in this article is work done to implement secure supply chain patterns and practices for a Contino customer. The core goals for the effort were; implement a pipeline agnostic solution that ensures the security of the pipelines and enables secure delivery for the enterprise. We’ll talk a little about why we chose the tools we did in each section and how they supported the end goal.

There are hundreds, if not thousands, tutorials and videos on Linux distributions, with many different perspectives. It would be unfair to list one over the others, but there is enough information in this article to give your search a kick-start. I compare Linux to a golf club you can use for many different shots, depending on where you sit on the course. It may be a good thing to start sooner than later putting Linux into your bag.

Bodhi Linux is a new Linux distribution, based on Ubuntu Linux – which in turn is based on Debian – that aims to be lightweight and free. As an Ubuntu-based system, we have the advantage of apt, synaptic, and Bodhi’s designated AppCenter as options for the plethora of applications we can utilize under Bodhi. As a fully-featured and lightweight distribution, Bodhi is bundled with an in-house desktop environment called Moksha Desktop with an intentionally minimalistic approach.

Web: Curl, Mozilla Firefox, Rust, and More Talked curl on software engineering radio | daniel.haxx.se What it’s been like to look after the curl project for the past 25 years. We talked about the history of cURL, libcurl, whether C was the right choice, portability, some key events in those 25 years, implementing protocols, why HTTP is not so simple, rust libs, the Polhem Prize, security issues, feature requests, random support requests, code on Mars, Apple OS adoption, cars stuck in production lines, Android OS, 8 week release cycles, release cycle joy, breakdown of bug types, 1000 committers, 250 command line options, user bases, determination, json, libSSH2, c-ares, HTTPbis, HTTP/2, QUIC, Mozilla, OpenSSL, wolfSSL, DNS, FTP, the cURL book, testing, CI/CD, favorite command line options that you might not know about, and making sure that you don’t give up on that idea or project you are working on.

Performance Tool in Firefox DevTools Reloaded - Mozilla Hacks - the Web developer blog In Firefox 98, we’re shipping a new version of the existing Performance panel. This panel is now based on the Firefox profiler tool that can be used to capture a performance profile for a web page, inspect visualized performance data and analyze it to identify slow areas. The icing on the cake of this already extremely powerful tool is that you can upload collected profile data with a single click and share the resulting link with your teammates (or anyone really). This makes it easier to collaborate on performance issues, especially in a distributed work environment.

The 7 Best Browsers for Old and Low-End Computers Modern web browsers offer exceptional performance, are more reliable, and offer tons of customization options. However, all this comes at the cost of system performance. While not an issue with modern systems, modern browsers like Firefox, Chrome and Edge may not support or work smoothly on legacy hardware. If you can live without all the bells and whistles of new-age browsers, there are many great bare-bones web browsers to consider. Here we show you the best lightweight web browsers to help you browse the web smoothly on your older hardware.