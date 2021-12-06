A guide to Linux for embedded applications
An embedded device is a hardware and software system that performs a dedicated function within a larger computer system. It is typically resource-constrained and comprises a processing engine. The software of an embedded Linux system runs on top of the Linux kernel, the fundamental core of the OS with complete control over everything occurring in the system.
It follows an embedded Linux system simply denotes an embedded system running on the Linux kernel. What makes Linux for embedded applications special? Let’s find out!
LibreOffice 7.3.2 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 74 Bug Fixes
Arriving a month after LibreOffice 7.3’s first point release, LibreOffice 7.3.2 is here as the second minor maintenance update of the LibreOffice 7.3 office suite series to address even more of those pesky bugs and fix various annoyances. According to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs, there are a total of 74 bug fixes included in the LibreOffice 7.3.2 release, which is now available for download for DEB and RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions from the official website.
Android Leftovers
LibreOffice 7.3.2 Community available for download
LibreOffice 7.3.2 Community, the second minor release of the LibreOffice 7.3 family, targeted at technology enthusiasts and power users, is available for download from https://www.libreoffice.org/download/. The LibreOffice 7.3 family offers the highest level of compatibility in the office suite market segment, starting with native support for the OpenDocument Format (ODF) – beating proprietary formats in the areas of security and robustness – to superior support for DOCX, XLSX and PPTX files.
