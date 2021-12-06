High performance open infrastructure comes to Ubuntu

Canonical has announced the general availability of OpenStack Yoga on Ubuntu 22.04 Long Term Support (LTS) Beta and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. What does this mean? Yoga, the latest version of OpenStack, provides a foundation for next-generation, highly performant infrastructure as needed by telco NFV (Network Functions Visualization), media streaming, traffic analysis and high-performance computing (HPC) services. With OpenStack network components running on smart network interface cards (SmartNICs), users can benefit from lower latency, higher throughput, and better quality of services.

Top 10 opensource bug and issue tracking tools for Linux

Software developers and engineers alike dedicate time to designing projects to get them right. However, any project implementation is going to have unforeseen challenges and issues. Challenges are always around. However, a good measure of resiliency for any project, business model, or organization is not how well it handles things when everything is planned but when speed bumps come along. An issue or bug tracker is a critical tool for software development and project management workflows. An issue tracker allows developers to open, track, and resolve bugs collaboratively while making it easy to track the progress. Bug trackers encompass many options focused on meeting specific needs, features, and use cases, including but not limited to software development or project management.

Debian vs. Ubuntu Linux: Which Distro Should You Choose?

If you’re looking for a Linux distribution, you’ve likely seen recommendations for both Debian or Ubuntu. Their similarities, and the fact that Ubuntu is technically based on Debian, blur the lines between them. Let’s explore the important differences. If the device you want to install Linux on is light on resources, you’ll want to note Debian and Ubuntu’s differing minimum requirements. A Debian 11 desktop install requires at least a 1GHz processor, 1GB RAM, and 10GB storage. Ubuntu Desktop more than doubles those requirements with a 2GHz dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 25GB of disk space.