High performance open infrastructure comes to Ubuntu

Thursday 31st of March 2022 03:06:26 PM
Ubuntu

Canonical has announced the general availability of OpenStack Yoga on Ubuntu 22.04 Long Term Support (LTS) Beta and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

What does this mean? Yoga, the latest version of OpenStack, provides a foundation for next-generation, highly performant infrastructure as needed by telco NFV (Network Functions Visualization), media streaming, traffic analysis and high-performance computing (HPC) services.

With OpenStack network components running on smart network interface cards (SmartNICs), users can benefit from lower latency, higher throughput, and better quality of services.

A guide to Linux for embedded applications

An embedded device is a hardware and software system that performs a dedicated function within a larger computer system. It is typically resource-constrained and comprises a processing engine. The software of an embedded Linux system runs on top of the Linux kernel, the fundamental core of the OS with complete control over everything occurring in the system. It follows an embedded Linux system simply denotes an embedded system running on the Linux kernel. What makes Linux for embedded applications special? Let’s find out! Read more

LibreOffice 7.3.2 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 74 Bug Fixes

Arriving a month after LibreOffice 7.3’s first point release, LibreOffice 7.3.2 is here as the second minor maintenance update of the LibreOffice 7.3 office suite series to address even more of those pesky bugs and fix various annoyances. According to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs, there are a total of 74 bug fixes included in the LibreOffice 7.3.2 release, which is now available for download for DEB and RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions from the official website. Read more

LibreOffice 7.3.2 Community available for download

LibreOffice 7.3.2 Community, the second minor release of the LibreOffice 7.3 family, targeted at technology enthusiasts and power users, is available for download from https://www.libreoffice.org/download/. The LibreOffice 7.3 family offers the highest level of compatibility in the office suite market segment, starting with native support for the OpenDocument Format (ODF) – beating proprietary formats in the areas of security and robustness – to superior support for DOCX, XLSX and PPTX files. Read more

