LibreOffice: Documentation, Compiling With Clang, and Collabora's Work
Writer Guide 7.3 - The Document Foundation Blog
The Documentation team is happy to announce the immediate availability of the Writer Guide 7.3.
llunak: Clang 14 faster at building LibreOffice
So I've updated my Clang to the newly released version 14, and while doing the LibreOffice rebuild afterwards I noticed that it seemed to build faster. I didn't measure it, but the build finished sooner than I expected. So of course I've measured it.
As a simple reference I used my year-old post about Clang 11 building faster with PCH, where Calc'c Library_sc built in 4 minutes and 39 seconds.
Recent Contributions from Collabora to LibreOffice - Collabora Office and Collabora Online
We’re continually contributing improvements to the LibreOffice code-base as a member of the community (Collabora Online Forum). Here are a few highlights of the last week’s work on behalf of our customers.
[...]
Over the last couple of weeks Luboš Luňák (Llunak) has been working for Collabora on the 16k columns support in Calc. There’s been a lot of work on this already by Noel Grandin and others, but so far this has been hidden behind the experimental option, and normally documents open only with the “normal” 1024 columns support. The goal of this work is to finish the 16k support stable enough for it to be the default, so that people who need this many columns can finally get them without any complications.
Today in Techrights
High performance open infrastructure comes to Ubuntu
Canonical has announced the general availability of OpenStack Yoga on Ubuntu 22.04 Long Term Support (LTS) Beta and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. What does this mean? Yoga, the latest version of OpenStack, provides a foundation for next-generation, highly performant infrastructure as needed by telco NFV (Network Functions Visualization), media streaming, traffic analysis and high-performance computing (HPC) services. With OpenStack network components running on smart network interface cards (SmartNICs), users can benefit from lower latency, higher throughput, and better quality of services.
Top 10 opensource bug and issue tracking tools for Linux
Software developers and engineers alike dedicate time to designing projects to get them right. However, any project implementation is going to have unforeseen challenges and issues. Challenges are always around. However, a good measure of resiliency for any project, business model, or organization is not how well it handles things when everything is planned but when speed bumps come along. An issue or bug tracker is a critical tool for software development and project management workflows. An issue tracker allows developers to open, track, and resolve bugs collaboratively while making it easy to track the progress. Bug trackers encompass many options focused on meeting specific needs, features, and use cases, including but not limited to software development or project management.
Debian vs. Ubuntu Linux: Which Distro Should You Choose?
If you’re looking for a Linux distribution, you’ve likely seen recommendations for both Debian or Ubuntu. Their similarities, and the fact that Ubuntu is technically based on Debian, blur the lines between them. Let’s explore the important differences. If the device you want to install Linux on is light on resources, you’ll want to note Debian and Ubuntu’s differing minimum requirements. A Debian 11 desktop install requires at least a 1GHz processor, 1GB RAM, and 10GB storage. Ubuntu Desktop more than doubles those requirements with a 2GHz dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 25GB of disk space.
