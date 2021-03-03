today's howtos How to Install OpenJDK 11 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Java is a general-purpose, class-based, object-oriented multipurpose programming language that is popular due to the design of having lesser implementation dependencies, meaning that the compiled Java code can be run on all platforms that support Java without the need for recompilation. Java is also fast, secure, and reliable, therefore. It is widely used for developing Java applications in laptops, data centers, game consoles, scientific supercomputers, cell phones, etc. The tutorial will look at installing the OpenJDK version instead of the default Oracle JDK. The difference between these two is licensing. OpenJDK is an entirely free open-source Java with a GNU General Public License, and Oracle JDK requires a commercial license under the Oracle Binary Code License Agreement. Other differences are release schedules and other factors that come into play; however, performance is pretty much the same. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install OpenJDK 11 LTS or better known as Java 11 LTS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa with the standard APT installation from Ubuntu’s repository along with the PPA version which may suit some users better. The tutorial will also demonstrate how to switch Java alternative default versions.

How to Install Telegram on Fedora 36 Linux Telegram is a free, cross-platform messaging app with end-to-end encryption. It’s famous for providing video calling and other missing features from Facebook or Twitter – one of its main attractions! The application also has no ties whatsoever between them (the big social media companies), meaning you can be sure your data won’t go unnoticed by anyone else besides whom it belongs too; this makes telegram more secure than ever before because there isn’t anything giving away how much information we share on our phones every day. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the Telegram client on Fedora 36 Linux using the command line terminal with two installation methods and some tips on maintaining Telegram into the future.

How to Install MATE Desktop on Fedora 36 Linux If you’re not familiar with MATE Desktop Environment, it’s the continuation of GNOME 2. This lightweight and fast desktop environment run on Linux or most BSD operating systems; an excellent choice for low-end systems looking to remain efficient system resources! The newest version includes Wayland support which means that components can take advantage of its robust graphics processing capabilities without relying upon X11 servers (which some may find unfavorable). Fedora 36 has, by default, GNOME 42 installed. While this is an excellent option, alternatives can be installed in combination with the default desktop environments, and you can swap freely between them. However, if you genuinely love using the MATE desktop environment, I would advise installing the MATE Fedora spin alternative version without having multiple desktop environments.

How to Upgrade Your Linux Desktop to GNOME 42 GNOME 42 has arrived! This is a big release, introducing the libadwaita library to provide apps with not only a new look but adaptive design and animations. There's also official dark theme support and excellent screen capturing functionality built into the Print Screen button. So how do you get your hands on these new features? You can't just download the latest version from the official website. And while some Linux distributions do provide the updates in a matter of days, most will leave you waiting for months. But there are ways to go about getting the latest GNOME even on Ubuntu. Here's how.

How to Install TeXworks on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS TeXworks is a TeX document editor application that comes with pdfTeX, pdfLaTex, LuaTex, LuaLaTex, BibTex MakeIndex and XeTeX typesetting engines support. It generates PDF documents as the default formatted output. You can also configure a processing path based on DVI. It comes with a build-in integrated PDF viewer source/preview synchronization support. Suppose you are looking for an open-source TeX document editor application with additional typesetting engine support to generate PDF documents as the default formatted output. In that case, Texworks should be your go-to choice. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest version of TeXworks on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a recommended Launchpad PPA repository to provide the most up-to-date version using the command line terminal.

Private Learning Portal With Moodle in your Raspberry PI World digitalization is spreading on all life fields. Internet reached each home, so also learning process changed with many web courses rising. In this article, I’ll show you how to create your personal learning portal with Moodle on a Raspberry PI single board computer.

Install GNOME Desktop in RHEL, Rocky Linux & AlmaLinux GNOME is a desktop environment for the Linux operating system. It is designed to be simple and easy to use, and it is one of the most popular desktop environments for Linux. A desktop environment is a GUI (graphical user interface) that allows you to interact with your computer in a more natural way, usually with a mouse and keyboard. Like any other desktop environment, it’s composed of a number of components, including a window manager, a desktop manager, a panel, and a set of applications. GNOME is the default desktop environment for most Linux distros. There are cases where your machine may not come with GNOME installed by default, such as when you’re running a server or you installed your RHEL-based distro from an image with a different default desktop environment (such as XFCE). In this tutorial we’ll cover how to install GNOME on a machine running a RHEL-based distro, such as Rocky Linux, AlmaLinux, CentOS, Fedora, and others.

Create Linux Disk Partitions With Fdisk - OSTechNix The other day, we discussed how to create and manage Linux disk partitions using Parted utility. Today, we will do the same with an another command line utility called 'Fdisk'. This tutorial explains what is Fdisk utility, and how to create and manage disk partitions with Fdisk in Linux.

Beginner's Guide to Syslogs in Linux [Real World Examples] For decades, Linux logging has been managed by the syslogd daemon. Syslogd would collect the log messages that system processes and applications sent to the /dev/log pseudo device. Then it would direct the messages to appropriate plain text log files in the /var/log/ directory. Syslogd would know where to send the messages because each one includes headers containing metadata fields (including a time-stamp, and the message origin and priority).

How To Install OTRS on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OTRS on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, OTRS stands for “Open Source Trouble Ticket System” is a free and open-source service management suite. It is written in the PERL programming language and its ability to integrate with other systems makes it much more popular. OTRS has a low requirement which makes it ideal for small business ticketing. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the OTRS (Open Ticket Request System) on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

Create a Bootable USB Stick from the Ubuntu Terminal – VITUX There are many ways to create a bootable USB stick in Ubuntu. Some involve using the system tools, while others require external packages to be installed. In this article, we will use the Ubuntu command line, the terminal, to create a bootable Ubuntu USB stick. This is done with the dd command. The terminal is a good alternative to doing your tasks through the Ubuntu user interface. Using the terminal makes certain tasks more efficient and even faster. The command-line tools don’t consume too many resources, so they are a good alternative to the widely used graphical applications, especially if you can’t cope with older hardware.

How to find your IP Address on Debian 11 – VITUX This guide is intended for Linux beginners. It shows 6 different ways to find the IP address of your local network card using the command line as well as the GNOME Desktop on Debian 11. An IP address is a unique identifier assigned to any system connected to a network or the Internet for identification and communication. It is a very important piece of information to know in order to set up network-related applications, troubleshoot network problems, and allow other users to access your system to share resources. There are usually two types of IP addresses for a network device: the external IP address and the internal IP address. The external IP address is the address you get when you are connected to the Internet and is assigned to your router by an Internet service provider. The internal IP address is the address assigned to you by your router or Internet device that allows you to connect to the Internet.

Easily Set up Remote Backups With Open Source Duplicati Backups are an essential thing to do and manage in today’s world, where you can easily expect your data to be hacked or lost because of any internal or external error. At the end, no one wants to suffer through a precious data loss, and the best way to save the day is to have a backup plan! There are so many open source backup software out there, each with different features. But ever thought that you don’t want these complicated and fully-fledged solutions? As an end-user, you may want a “just enough” backup solution that does what you need without having to waste time learning it or reading through the user manual. This is where Duplicati comes to play.

Security Leftovers Project Zero: FORCEDENTRY: Sandbox Escape We want to thank Citizen Lab for sharing a sample of the FORCEDENTRY exploit with us, and Apple’s Security Engineering and Architecture (SEAR) group for collaborating with us on the technical analysis. Any editorial opinions reflected below are solely Project Zero’s and do not necessarily reflect those of the organizations we collaborated with during this research. Late last year we published a writeup of the initial remote code execution stage of FORCEDENTRY, the zero-click iMessage exploit attributed by Citizen Lab to NSO. By sending a .gif iMessage attachment (which was really a PDF) NSO were able to remotely trigger a heap buffer overflow in the ImageIO JBIG2 decoder. They used that vulnerability to bootstrap a powerful weird machine capable of loading the next stage in the infection process: the sandbox escape.

What to Expect from Privacy Sandbox Testing We’re excited to share that Chrome is starting the next stage of testing for the Privacy Sandbox ads relevance and measurement proposals. Starting today, developers can begin testing globally the Topics, FLEDGE, and Attribution Reporting APIs in the Canary version of Chrome. We’ll progress to a limited number of Chrome Beta users as soon as possible. Once things are working smoothly in Beta, we’ll make API testing available in the stable version of Chrome to expand testing to more Chrome users.

The reality of OT segregation e of the areas I find most fascinating about industrial control systems and related operational technology is the perception that OT networks are segregated and isolated from the wider IT network. We’re often told that “IT and OT are totally separated” as there’s a genuine belief that OT is isolated for reasons of security. We have tested very few environments where this is actually the case. Siloed approaches to IT and OT are still remarkably common: OT engineers have almost completely different challenges and use different sets of network protocols to IT engineers. As a result, a lack of common understanding has become embedded over the years, reinforcing those silos. However, business needs and additional functionality from OT vendors have resulted in the segregation between OT and IT being broken down or otherwise exposed, accidentally or not.

Chrome Zero-Day from North Korea [Ed: This issue was "Made in USA", but Schneier points the finger at those alleged to have taken advantage of it (probably very unreliable and politically-motivated evidence)] North Korean hackers have been exploiting a zero-day in Chrome.

PTC Axeda agent and Axeda Desktop Server (Update C) ATTENTION: Exploitable remotely/low attack complexity [...] Windows: All versions

Security updates for Thursday [LWN.net] Security updates have been issued by Debian (libgc and pjproject), Fedora (cobbler, mingw-openjpeg2, and openjpeg2), Mageia (openvpn), openSUSE (abcm2ps, fish3, icingaweb2, kernel-firmware, nextcloud, openSUSE-build-key, python2-numpy, salt, and zlib), Slackware (vim), SUSE (kernel-firmware, opensc, python2-numpy, python3, salt, and zlib), and Ubuntu (dosbox, linux, linux-aws, linux-azure, linux-gcp, linux-hwe-5.13, linux-hwe-5.4, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-5.4, linux, linux-aws, linux-azure-4.15, linux-dell300x, linux-hwe, linux-kvm, linux-snapdragon, rsync, twisted, and zlib).