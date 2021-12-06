Android Leftovers
-
YouTube Music is bringing an incredibly useful feature to Android | TechRadar
-
How to Change Your Autofill and Password Manager on Android
-
How to use Gboard's Emoji Kitchen on Android - 9to5Google
-
5 hidden Google Assistant tricks for your Android
-
Best kids games for Android 2022 | Android Central
-
ImpactWayv Leading Social [Impact] Media Platform, Expands Its Global Reach With Android Launch | Tech Times
-
Google taking Android 12 QPR3 Beta feedback from Pixel - 9to5Google
-
Play Protect removes permissions of unused Android apps - 9to5Google
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 322 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kate ate KWrite
Kate & KWrite always existed as pair in the last 20 years. KWrite was there first, a SDI editor already shipped with very early KDE versions. Kate was started by me to have a MDI variant of KWrite. KWrite was kept untouched, more or less, over the last 20 years beside minor improvements and bug fixes. Naturally a lot features slipped in due to the fact that it uses KTextEditor as editor component.
Tumbleweed updates sudo, systemd, ibus
A total of four openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots were delivered this week to rolling release users. Tumbleweed has consistently been releasing daily snapshots; a four-day period between two snapshots this week is the longest duration between snapshots since the fall of last year. Impressive. The most recent snapshot, 20220320, updated just one package. The tiny update of perl-Mojolicious to version 9.23 enabled gzip compression by default with the Mojolicious renderer.
today's leftovers
Deepin 20.5 Released with Face Unlock Feature, Screenshot Pinning, and More
Deepin 20.5 is here a little over two months after Deepin 20.4 and introduces a ground-breaking new feature that no other GNU/Linux distribution currently offers, facial recognition to unlock your computer, as well as to authenticate in various apps that require sudo authentication. Another interesting feature in the Deepin 20.5 release is the ability to pin screenshots to the desktop, which will remain sticky on top of windows.
Recent comments
29 min 3 sec ago
1 hour 44 min ago
1 hour 49 min ago
1 hour 55 min ago
3 hours 43 min ago
3 hours 50 min ago
6 hours 52 min ago
10 hours 18 min ago
11 hours 41 min ago
15 hours 31 min ago