A total of four openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots were delivered this week to rolling release users. Tumbleweed has consistently been releasing daily snapshots; a four-day period between two snapshots this week is the longest duration between snapshots since the fall of last year. Impressive. The most recent snapshot, 20220320, updated just one package. The tiny update of perl-Mojolicious to version 9.23 enabled gzip compression by default with the Mojolicious renderer.

Kate & KWrite always existed as pair in the last 20 years. KWrite was there first, a SDI editor already shipped with very early KDE versions. Kate was started by me to have a MDI variant of KWrite. KWrite was kept untouched, more or less, over the last 20 years beside minor improvements and bug fixes. Naturally a lot features slipped in due to the fact that it uses KTextEditor as editor component.

today's leftovers How to Concatenate columns in PySpark DataFrame In Python, PySpark is a Spark module used to provide a similar kind of Processing like spark using DataFrame. We can concatenate two or more columns in a DataFrame using two methods. They are concat() and concat_ws(). These are the methods available in pyspark.sql.functions module. Before going to know these methods, let’s create a PySpark DataFrame.

17 Top YouTube Channels to learn Flutter development for beginners and experts Flutter is a trending open-source UI software development kit for building cross-platform apps for mobile, desktop, and the web. It is originally developed by Google to help developers use a single codebase for building multiplatform apps. Flutter is released under the new BSD license, and it is written in Dart, C, and C++ languages.

Extended lifetime for Qt 5.15 We know our customers will keep using 5.15 for a long time as product life cycles, especially embedded business, are sometimes very long. The Qt Company has decided to extend the Qt 5.15 Long Term Support (LTS) with patch releases to five years, prolonging the life of Qt 5.15 until 26 May 2025. This extension of the LTS is available for those with subscription licenses.

Qt for MCUs 2.1 released We're excited to announce that Qt for MCUs 2.1 is now available! This release offers new options to decrease your application's footprint, a new text rendering feature, and new examples and documentation to help you during development.

Windows 11 growth at a standstill amid stringent hardware requirements [Ed: Dishonest excuses and Microsoft spin] The growth of Microsoft's flagship operating system, Windows 11, appears to be slowing if figures from AdDuplex are to be believed. Instead, Windows 10 continues to dominate, an indicator that either users are not upgrading or – and this is probably more likely – Microsoft's stringent hardware compatibility requirements are keeping the operating system off users' PCs.