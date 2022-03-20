Kate & KWrite always existed as pair in the last 20 years. KWrite was there first, a SDI editor already shipped with very early KDE versions. Kate was started by me to have a MDI variant of KWrite. KWrite was kept untouched, more or less, over the last 20 years beside minor improvements and bug fixes. Naturally a lot features slipped in due to the fact that it uses KTextEditor as editor component.

This is the release announcement for IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 166. It fixes the recently introduced backup issue and patches a security vulnerability in zlib. zlib memory corruption on DEFLATE CVE-2018-25032 has been assigned to an issue that allowed an attacker with some chosen content to crash the compressor. We do not believe that this is exploitable in IPFire.

Tumbleweed updates sudo, systemd, ibus A total of four openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots were delivered this week to rolling release users. Tumbleweed has consistently been releasing daily snapshots; a four-day period between two snapshots this week is the longest duration between snapshots since the fall of last year. Impressive. The most recent snapshot, 20220320, updated just one package. The tiny update of perl-Mojolicious to version 9.23 enabled gzip compression by default with the Mojolicious renderer.