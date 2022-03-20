today's howtos
-
How to rebase to Fedora Silverblue 36 Beta – Fedora Community Blog
Silverblue is an operating system for your desktop built on Fedora Linux. It’s excellent for daily use, development, and container-based workflows. It offers numerous advantages such as being able to roll back in case of any problems. Let’s see the steps to upgrade to the newly released Fedora 36 Beta, and how to revert if anything unforeseen happens.
-
How to install FireDM on Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04 LTS
Let’s manage our downloads by installing FireDM on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 LTS using the command terminal.
FireDM is an open-source (Internet Download Manager) for Windows and Linux operating systems. It is developed in Python, hence we can install it using the PIP package manager. As per the developers of this program, it can handle multi-connection and offers a high-speed engine to download general files and videos from youtube and tons of other streaming websites. It requires “LibCurl”, and “youtube_dl” to work properly.
-
How To Install and Run Android Apps on Ubuntu using Anbox
Have you ever thought of running Android applications on your Linux system? Well, that’s what we will show you in this article.
If you have used the Windows operating system or macOS, you must have encountered Bluestacks or Nox, which allows you to run Android applications on your PC.
Unfortunately, they don’t have any releases for Linux platforms – that’s where Anbox comes into play.
-
How to Install Deepin Screenshot Tool on Ubuntu
Deepin is an advanced screenshot tool, I use it personally on my Ubuntu system. It takes screenshots easily and it also includes drawing tools to enhance the images.
This tutorial shows you how to install and use Deepin on Ubuntu 20.04. But they should work on the upcoming Ubuntu 22.04 as well.
-
How to configure static IP address on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Desktop/Server
The purpose of this tutorial is to configure a static IP address on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Linux. When it comes to IP addresses on Ubuntu 22.04, you have two main options for how you configure your network interfaces. You can either obtain an IP address automatically with DHCP, or configure the system to use a static IP address, which never changes.
In this tutorial, we’ll show how to configure a static IP address on Ubuntu 22.04. This can be done either through GUI or command line, and we’ll be going over both methods. Once a static IP address is configured, it won’t change again unless you manually change the IP address later, or turn DHCP on.
-
Ubuntu 22.04 PostgreSQL Installation
PostgreSQL is a database management system, similar to MySQL in many respects but with some key differences. Like MySQL, it’s commonly hosted on Linux. In this guide, we’ll show how to run a PostgreSQL server on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish, as well as installing the client version in case you just need to connect to an external PostgreSQL database.
-
How to disable IPv6 address on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish
IPv6, Internet Protocol version 6 is the most recent version of the Internet Protocol (IP). It is a communications protocol which is used for identification and location for computers on networks. Its purpose it to route traffic across the Internet. This tutorial will show you how to temporarily or permanently disable IPv6 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish.
-
Install and Use ClusterSSH on Ubuntu 22.04/Ubuntu 20.04 - kifarunix.com
This guide describes how to install and use ClusterSSH on Ubuntu 22.04/Ubuntu 20.04. ClusterSSH is a cluster administration tool that allows system admins to manage multiple Linux servers from a single administration console for example running a similar command across a cluster of systems. When run, ClusterSSH opens up an administration console and xterm terminals on every other host in a cluster. Any text typed into the administration console is replicated to all terminals. One can also type into all the windows directly. This tools is so handy in the sense that it reduces the laden of having to run similar commands on each host.
-
How to find largest directories in Linux
When it comes to tidying up your hard drive on a Linux system, either to free up space or to become more organized, it’s helpful to find the largest directories on the system. In other words, the directories that are consuming the most storage space.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to find the largest directories on Linux, through both command line via the du command, and through a GUI application as well.
-
How to remove directory and contents in Linux
The purpose of this tutorial is to show how to remove a directory and all of its contents on a Linux system. Being able to delete directories (sometimes called folders) is an essential part of managing your file system. Linux allows us to remove any directory that our user has permissions on.
While this is a pretty basic function, there are some important caveats to keep in mind. In this tutorial, you will see how to remove a directory and all of its contents from command line and GUI. You will also see how to deal remove directories that you do not have write permissions on by using root privileges.
-
How to install and use snaps on Fedora
Developed by Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, and originally meant to be used on the latter, the Snappy package manager is a free and open source software used to install and manage snap packages. The purpose of Snap packages, just like flatpaks, is to distribute sandboxed and self-contained applications (applications are packaged together with their dependencies).
The Snappy package manager and its infrastructure landed on distributions other than Ubuntu. In this tutorial we see how to install it and used it on the latest version of Fedora.
-
Enable VMware Copy/Paste When Clipboard Not Working - ByteXD
In this very short tutorial we’ll enable copy/paste for a VMware virtual machine.
I struggled a bit to get copy/paste to work using VMware Workstation.
The official docs gave an accurate solution, but it didn’t get to the point so I assumed they wouldn’t address my issue.
-
VMware Tools Install Error: /usr/bin/perl: bad interpreter: No such file or directory
-
How to Install a DNS server on your Linux computer - CNX Software
As you may have noticed in recent days, my domain registrar (HostFast) suspended cnx-software.com domain for what I believe are dubious reasons, meaning the site was inaccessible to the outside world and myself. I cannot do much about the latter and I’m held hostage to what the domain registrar’s will, but I was able to access my own website with my domain name after installing a DNS server through dnsmasq on my Ubuntu 20.04 laptop.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 433 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 166 released
This is the release announcement for IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 166. It fixes the recently introduced backup issue and patches a security vulnerability in zlib. zlib memory corruption on DEFLATE CVE-2018-25032 has been assigned to an issue that allowed an attacker with some chosen content to crash the compressor. We do not believe that this is exploitable in IPFire.
Kate ate KWrite
Kate & KWrite always existed as pair in the last 20 years. KWrite was there first, a SDI editor already shipped with very early KDE versions. Kate was started by me to have a MDI variant of KWrite. KWrite was kept untouched, more or less, over the last 20 years beside minor improvements and bug fixes. Naturally a lot features slipped in due to the fact that it uses KTextEditor as editor component.
Tumbleweed updates sudo, systemd, ibus
A total of four openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots were delivered this week to rolling release users. Tumbleweed has consistently been releasing daily snapshots; a four-day period between two snapshots this week is the longest duration between snapshots since the fall of last year. Impressive. The most recent snapshot, 20220320, updated just one package. The tiny update of perl-Mojolicious to version 9.23 enabled gzip compression by default with the Mojolicious renderer.
today's leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 28 min ago
3 hours 43 min ago
3 hours 48 min ago
3 hours 54 min ago
5 hours 42 min ago
5 hours 50 min ago
8 hours 51 min ago
12 hours 17 min ago
13 hours 40 min ago
17 hours 30 min ago