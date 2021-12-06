today's howtos
Why a (Linux) service delaying its shutdown is a bad thing
One of the things that goes wrong in shutdown on systemd based systems is when some daemon (more generally, some service or even a session) refuses to shut down immediately. On systemd based systems, things that don't shut down trigger what is by default a 90 second timeout (this is system.conf's DefaultTimeoutStopSec). As covered in TimeoutStopSec, systemd will wait this long before forcefully killing the service's processes and letting the reboot continue. In other words, the reboot takes an extra minute and a half (at least), so your machine is out of service for an extra minute and a half (at least).
What’s ray tracing? Here’s everything you need to know
Ah, ray tracing. Although it’s been around for a long time in the film industry, it’s still a rather perplexing term, especially where video games are concerned. Essentially, it’s a technique that makes light behave in a realistic way. The idea is to make games more realistic and immersive. Wouldn’t you be spellbound by the light bouncing off of objects in a natural way? The indistinguishable line between reality and fantasy is no doubt appealing.
If you’d like to better understand ray tracing and its impact on games and a computer system, at a high level rather than descending too deeply into tech gobbledygook, keep on reading.
How to Install a Custom Dock in XFCE
The default desktop setup of XFCE comes with a panel instead of a dock. However, XFCE is highly customizable and gives you the liberty to install a dock to your system to imitate the desktop layout of GNOME or macOS.
In this article, we'll explore how to install and set up Cairo Dock and the Plank dock, two of the most-used custom docks on XFCE.
How to install Godot 3 on Debian 11 - Invidious
How to Display Battery Percentage in Ubuntu 22.04 System Tray | UbuntuHandbook
Running Ubuntu laptop without power supply? It’s wise to keep an eye on the battery percentage. And, here’s how to make Ubuntu 22.04 display the info in top-right corner just besides the battery icon.
How to Install Apache Tomcat 10 on Ubuntu 20.04
Apache Tomcat, also known as Tomcat Server, is an open-source web server with the Servlet container to launch Java-based web applications. Tomcat includes JavaServer Pages (JSP), WebSocket, Java Servlet, Java EL, etc., for an entirely Java HTTP web server environment to run the Java code.
The great community of skilled developers maintains the Tomcat server under the management of the Apache software foundation. Therefore, the Tomcat server provides excellent accessibility to work on the Java-based application efficiently. Cross-platform support means that it's available for both Windows and Linux. The latest version of Apache Tomcat is 10.0.18, so in this guide, we will explain how to install Apache Tomcat 10 on Ubuntu 20.04.
How to scan your websites for malware with ISPProtect | TechRepublic
If you are a website admin, you know full well how important it is to keep your sites free from malware. After all, you don’t want to be serving up malicious code to unsuspecting users. So, what do you do? Do you rely on a typical malware scanner and hope it is capable of doing specific scans for specific file types on your web server’s document root (or your site’s data directory)? And what if your websites are being served up on the Linux platform (which they probably are)?
How to install the MongoDB GUI Adminer on AlmaLinux | TechRepublic
Need a simple-to-use GUI to help manage your MongoDB databases? Jack Wallen shows you how to install Adminer for just that purpose.
How to install Second Life on a Chromebook - Updated Tutorial
Today we are looking at how to install Firestorm Second Life on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
How to Capture and Edit Screenshots on Linux With Flameshot
Linux has a growing number of screenshot apps. While some of these apps deliver well on the performance front, they fall short on features and functionalities.
Flameshot comes in as an exception here. It's a free and open-source screenshot app that manages to strike the right balance between features and performance. So if you're on the lookout for a screenshot app for your Linux desktop, Flameshot makes for the perfect choice.
Keep reading as we check out Flameshot and the instructions to install and use it on Linux.
How to benchmark a website with the Siege command-line tool | TechRepublic
If you’re a web admin, one of your constant challenges is optimizing sites so they perform their best. After all, a slow website could easily turn off clients and customers. To optimize those sites, you might want to first benchmark them to know how well (or poorly) they perform.
How to Install Linux Kernel 5.17 on Linux Mint 20 LTS
Linux Kernel 5.17 has been released with support for recursive id-mapped mounts; CO-RE support that creates compiled BPF programs more portable; a replacement P-state driver for contemporary AMD CPUs; the random number generator switched to BLAKE2s and got much faster; a replacement Real-Time Linux Analysis tool; the fscache networking caching backend was rewritten; new fanotify flag to interchange some inotify patterns; support for giving names to anonymous memory mappings.
How To Install XnView MP on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install XnView MP on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, as well as some extra required packages by XnView
How to Add Ubuntu system to OpenLDAP Server
MangoPi new hardware is smaller than an SD Card
The world is moving toward nanotechnology. Did anyone ever think that we could use computers the size of an SD card, which we use in DSLRs to capture photos? The first IBM hard disk stored 3.75 MB of data, and metaphorically, it was compared to approximately the size of two medium-sized refrigerators. Recently, MangoPI SBC shared an image on Twitter where they compared their product with the size of SD card, and new hardware of MangoPi is smaller than an SD card. Surprisingly, it’s running on Tina-Linux.
Android Leftovers
