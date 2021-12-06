Games: HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed, ScummVM, Godot Engine, and Arduino

HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed gets a Native Linux version, also Steam Deck Verified | GamingOnLinux HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed, a solo and co-op wave-based first/third-person shooter where you assume the role of a toy action figure is now officially available on Linux. Not only that, it's also a Steam Deck Verified title. Being Steam Deck Verified means people can buy it without much worry, as it should perform well and look good on the smaller screen. This verification happened a little while ago but the additional big news is that they now have the officially supported native Linux version available today!

Look Behind You, a Three-Headed Monkey NFT! [Ed: ScummVM jumps the shark by embracing an elaborate scam and legitimising it]

Godot Engine - Turn an Android App into a Godot Quest VR App in 3 Steps Now that we’re past the clickbait title, let’s get to the meat of the matter: Designing and building VR applications is hard! It’s even more so if you are not familiar with graphics and game engine-related tools and technologies. This used to be my experience. My primary background was in Android mobile development and so when I initially approached the field of Virtual Reality, I was at a loss and quickly ran into a wall. Through perseverance and hard work, I was able to overcome that wall, but that experience made me realize how steep the learning curve is and how much of a barrier this is for other developers interested in the field.

Playing Elden Ring with a TV remote | Arduino Blog In case you’ve been living under a rock and haven’t heard of it, Elden Ring is currently the hottest game in the world. It’s an open world RPG made by From Software — the same company that is infamous for making the incredibly difficult Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls, and Bloodborne games. Elden Ring is no less difficult, which is why it is amazing that ZiedYT was able to play using a TV remote converted into video game controller with an Arduino. While some modern remotes for smart TVs utilize Bluetooth or WiFi connections, traditional remotes work via infrared. These remotes contain an infrared emitter that pulses an invisible light in a specific pattern corresponding to a command, which the TV reads with a built-in infrared receiver. The “volume up” button, for example, will cause the remote to emit an infrared code distinct from the “channel down” button, and so on. While the code is modulated as a very rapid sequence of flashes, it is still a relatively slow process—something that spells death in any “Soulsborne” game.

FreeBSD 13.1-RC1 Now Available

The first RC build of the 13.1-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 13.1-RC1 amd64 GENERIC o 13.1-RC1 i386 GENERIC o 13.1-RC1 powerpc GENERIC o 13.1-RC1 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 13.1-RC1 powerpc64le GENERIC64LE o 13.1-RC1 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 13.1-RC1 armv6 RPI-B o 13.1-RC1 armv7 GENERICSD o 13.1-RC1 aarch64 GENERIC o 13.1-RC1 aarch64 RPI o 13.1-RC1 aarch64 PINE64 o 13.1-RC1 aarch64 PINE64-LTS o 13.1-RC1 aarch64 PINEBOOK o 13.1-RC1 aarch64 ROCK64 o 13.1-RC1 aarch64 ROCKPRO64 o 13.1-RC1 riscv64 GENERIC o 13.1-RC1 riscv64 GENERICSD Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/13.1/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use Git to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/13.1" branch. A summary of changes since 13.1-BETA3 includes: o Handle interrupts racing with device suspend with the hdac driver. o Allow kern.ipc.maxsockets to be set to current value without error. o Call rtsx_init() on resume in the rtsx(4) driver. o Fixes to vfs. o Update to LLVM to fix the lang/rust port build on powerpc. o Several network-related updates and fixes. o Several Linux ABI-related updates and fixes. o The riscv64sf build had been fixed. o OpenZFS 2.1-release had been merged from upstream. o Updates and fixes to libarchive(3). o Updates and fixes to devd(8). o Various 802.11 wireless updates and bug fixes. o Various LinuxKPI updates and fixes. o The kernel build without INET or INET6 had been fixed. o Several arm64-specific fixes. A list of changes since 13.0-RELEASE is available in the releng/13.1 release notes: https://www.freebsd.org/releases/13.1R/relnotes/ Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 13.1-RELEASE cycle progresses.

