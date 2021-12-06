Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 1st of April 2022 07:36:15 AM

Filed under

The first RC build of the 13.1-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 13.1-RC1 amd64 GENERIC o 13.1-RC1 i386 GENERIC o 13.1-RC1 powerpc GENERIC o 13.1-RC1 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 13.1-RC1 powerpc64le GENERIC64LE o 13.1-RC1 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 13.1-RC1 armv6 RPI-B o 13.1-RC1 armv7 GENERICSD o 13.1-RC1 aarch64 GENERIC o 13.1-RC1 aarch64 RPI o 13.1-RC1 aarch64 PINE64 o 13.1-RC1 aarch64 PINE64-LTS o 13.1-RC1 aarch64 PINEBOOK o 13.1-RC1 aarch64 ROCK64 o 13.1-RC1 aarch64 ROCKPRO64 o 13.1-RC1 riscv64 GENERIC o 13.1-RC1 riscv64 GENERICSD Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/13.1/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use Git to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/13.1" branch. A summary of changes since 13.1-BETA3 includes: o Handle interrupts racing with device suspend with the hdac driver. o Allow kern.ipc.maxsockets to be set to current value without error. o Call rtsx_init() on resume in the rtsx(4) driver. o Fixes to vfs. o Update to LLVM to fix the lang/rust port build on powerpc. o Several network-related updates and fixes. o Several Linux ABI-related updates and fixes. o The riscv64sf build had been fixed. o OpenZFS 2.1-release had been merged from upstream. o Updates and fixes to libarchive(3). o Updates and fixes to devd(8). o Various 802.11 wireless updates and bug fixes. o Various LinuxKPI updates and fixes. o The kernel build without INET or INET6 had been fixed. o Several arm64-specific fixes. A list of changes since 13.0-RELEASE is available in the releng/13.1 release notes: https://www.freebsd.org/releases/13.1R/relnotes/ Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 13.1-RELEASE cycle progresses.