One of the things that goes wrong in shutdown on systemd based systems is when some daemon (more generally, some service or even a session) refuses to shut down immediately. On systemd based systems, things that don't shut down trigger what is by default a 90 second timeout (this is system.conf's DefaultTimeoutStopSec). As covered in TimeoutStopSec, systemd will wait this long before forcefully killing the service's processes and letting the reboot continue. In other words, the reboot takes an extra minute and a half (at least), so your machine is out of service for an extra minute and a half (at least).
Ah, ray tracing. Although it’s been around for a long time in the film industry, it’s still a rather perplexing term, especially where video games are concerned. Essentially, it’s a technique that makes light behave in a realistic way. The idea is to make games more realistic and immersive. Wouldn’t you be spellbound by the light bouncing off of objects in a natural way? The indistinguishable line between reality and fantasy is no doubt appealing.
If you’d like to better understand ray tracing and its impact on games and a computer system, at a high level rather than descending too deeply into tech gobbledygook, keep on reading.
The default desktop setup of XFCE comes with a panel instead of a dock. However, XFCE is highly customizable and gives you the liberty to install a dock to your system to imitate the desktop layout of GNOME or macOS.
In this article, we'll explore how to install and set up Cairo Dock and the Plank dock, two of the most-used custom docks on XFCE.
Running Ubuntu laptop without power supply? It’s wise to keep an eye on the battery percentage. And, here’s how to make Ubuntu 22.04 display the info in top-right corner just besides the battery icon.
Apache Tomcat, also known as Tomcat Server, is an open-source web server with the Servlet container to launch Java-based web applications. Tomcat includes JavaServer Pages (JSP), WebSocket, Java Servlet, Java EL, etc., for an entirely Java HTTP web server environment to run the Java code.
The great community of skilled developers maintains the Tomcat server under the management of the Apache software foundation. Therefore, the Tomcat server provides excellent accessibility to work on the Java-based application efficiently. Cross-platform support means that it's available for both Windows and Linux. The latest version of Apache Tomcat is 10.0.18, so in this guide, we will explain how to install Apache Tomcat 10 on Ubuntu 20.04.
If you are a website admin, you know full well how important it is to keep your sites free from malware. After all, you don’t want to be serving up malicious code to unsuspecting users. So, what do you do? Do you rely on a typical malware scanner and hope it is capable of doing specific scans for specific file types on your web server’s document root (or your site’s data directory)? And what if your websites are being served up on the Linux platform (which they probably are)?
Need a simple-to-use GUI to help manage your MongoDB databases? Jack Wallen shows you how to install Adminer for just that purpose.
Today we are looking at how to install Firestorm Second Life on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
Linux has a growing number of screenshot apps. While some of these apps deliver well on the performance front, they fall short on features and functionalities.
Flameshot comes in as an exception here. It's a free and open-source screenshot app that manages to strike the right balance between features and performance. So if you're on the lookout for a screenshot app for your Linux desktop, Flameshot makes for the perfect choice.
Keep reading as we check out Flameshot and the instructions to install and use it on Linux.
If you’re a web admin, one of your constant challenges is optimizing sites so they perform their best. After all, a slow website could easily turn off clients and customers. To optimize those sites, you might want to first benchmark them to know how well (or poorly) they perform.
Linux Kernel 5.17 has been released with support for recursive id-mapped mounts; CO-RE support that creates compiled BPF programs more portable; a replacement P-state driver for contemporary AMD CPUs; the random number generator switched to BLAKE2s and got much faster; a replacement Real-Time Linux Analysis tool; the fscache networking caching backend was rewritten; new fanotify flag to interchange some inotify patterns; support for giving names to anonymous memory mappings.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install XnView MP on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, as well as some extra required packages by XnView
MangoPi new hardware is smaller than an SD Card
The world is moving toward nanotechnology. Did anyone ever think that we could use computers the size of an SD card, which we use in DSLRs to capture photos? The first IBM hard disk stored 3.75 MB of data, and metaphorically, it was compared to approximately the size of two medium-sized refrigerators.
Recently, MangoPI SBC shared an image on Twitter where they compared their product with the size of SD card, and new hardware of MangoPi is smaller than an SD card. Surprisingly, it’s running on Tina-Linux.
Silverblue is an operating system for your desktop built on Fedora Linux. It’s excellent for daily use, development, and container-based workflows. It offers numerous advantages such as being able to roll back in case of any problems. Let’s see the steps to upgrade to the newly released Fedora 36 Beta, and how to revert if anything unforeseen happens.
Let’s manage our downloads by installing FireDM on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 LTS using the command terminal.
FireDM is an open-source (Internet Download Manager) for Windows and Linux operating systems. It is developed in Python, hence we can install it using the PIP package manager. As per the developers of this program, it can handle multi-connection and offers a high-speed engine to download general files and videos from youtube and tons of other streaming websites. It requires “LibCurl”, and “youtube_dl” to work properly.
Have you ever thought of running Android applications on your Linux system? Well, that’s what we will show you in this article.
If you have used the Windows operating system or macOS, you must have encountered Bluestacks or Nox, which allows you to run Android applications on your PC.
Unfortunately, they don’t have any releases for Linux platforms – that’s where Anbox comes into play.
Deepin is an advanced screenshot tool, I use it personally on my Ubuntu system. It takes screenshots easily and it also includes drawing tools to enhance the images.
This tutorial shows you how to install and use Deepin on Ubuntu 20.04. But they should work on the upcoming Ubuntu 22.04 as well.
The purpose of this tutorial is to configure a static IP address on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Linux. When it comes to IP addresses on Ubuntu 22.04, you have two main options for how you configure your network interfaces. You can either obtain an IP address automatically with DHCP, or configure the system to use a static IP address, which never changes.
In this tutorial, we’ll show how to configure a static IP address on Ubuntu 22.04. This can be done either through GUI or command line, and we’ll be going over both methods. Once a static IP address is configured, it won’t change again unless you manually change the IP address later, or turn DHCP on.
PostgreSQL is a database management system, similar to MySQL in many respects but with some key differences. Like MySQL, it’s commonly hosted on Linux. In this guide, we’ll show how to run a PostgreSQL server on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish, as well as installing the client version in case you just need to connect to an external PostgreSQL database.
IPv6, Internet Protocol version 6 is the most recent version of the Internet Protocol (IP). It is a communications protocol which is used for identification and location for computers on networks. Its purpose it to route traffic across the Internet. This tutorial will show you how to temporarily or permanently disable IPv6 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish.
This guide describes how to install and use ClusterSSH on Ubuntu 22.04/Ubuntu 20.04. ClusterSSH is a cluster administration tool that allows system admins to manage multiple Linux servers from a single administration console for example running a similar command across a cluster of systems. When run, ClusterSSH opens up an administration console and xterm terminals on every other host in a cluster. Any text typed into the administration console is replicated to all terminals. One can also type into all the windows directly. This tools is so handy in the sense that it reduces the laden of having to run similar commands on each host.
When it comes to tidying up your hard drive on a Linux system, either to free up space or to become more organized, it’s helpful to find the largest directories on the system. In other words, the directories that are consuming the most storage space.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to find the largest directories on Linux, through both command line via the du command, and through a GUI application as well.
The purpose of this tutorial is to show how to remove a directory and all of its contents on a Linux system. Being able to delete directories (sometimes called folders) is an essential part of managing your file system. Linux allows us to remove any directory that our user has permissions on.
While this is a pretty basic function, there are some important caveats to keep in mind. In this tutorial, you will see how to remove a directory and all of its contents from command line and GUI. You will also see how to deal remove directories that you do not have write permissions on by using root privileges.
Developed by Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, and originally meant to be used on the latter, the Snappy package manager is a free and open source software used to install and manage snap packages. The purpose of Snap packages, just like flatpaks, is to distribute sandboxed and self-contained applications (applications are packaged together with their dependencies).
The Snappy package manager and its infrastructure landed on distributions other than Ubuntu. In this tutorial we see how to install it and used it on the latest version of Fedora.
In this very short tutorial we’ll enable copy/paste for a VMware virtual machine.
I struggled a bit to get copy/paste to work using VMware Workstation.
The official docs gave an accurate solution, but it didn’t get to the point so I assumed they wouldn’t address my issue.
As you may have noticed in recent days, my domain registrar (HostFast) suspended cnx-software.com domain for what I believe are dubious reasons, meaning the site was inaccessible to the outside world and myself. I cannot do much about the latter and I’m held hostage to what the domain registrar’s will, but I was able to access my own website with my domain name after installing a DNS server through dnsmasq on my Ubuntu 20.04 laptop.
