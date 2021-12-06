Security and Proprietary Issues
Freedom From Coercion – Purism
This past week, as part of escalating sanctions between the West and Russia because of the war in Ukraine, the FCC added the security company Kaspersky (creator of the popular Kaspersky Anti-Virus software) to its “security threat list” which means products from that company aren’t eligible for FCC funds. It’s important to note that this wasn’t due to a particular backdoor that was discovered in Kaspersky products. Instead this was because of the threat that Kaspersky (a Russian company) could be coerced by the Russian government to add a backdoor. Because Kaspersky’s software is proprietary, it would be incredibly challenging to audit the software and all future updates for backdoors.
A Russian bank has issued a warning of its own, advising customers to avoid updating software, in response to actual malicious code a developer added to their NodeJS library. In this case, the guidance wasn’t to avoid using the software, just to avoid updating that software and if an update is necessary, to review the code carefully. This distinction is critical, and points to a fundamental freedom that free software provides (freedom 1, the freedom to study how the program works) that leads to another freedom: the freedom from coercion.
Linux secure networking security bug found and fixed | ZDNet
Nothing is quite as vexing as a security hole in a security program. Xiaochen Zou, a graduate student at the University of California, Riverside, went looking for bugs in Linux and found a whopper. This vulnerability, CVE-2022-27666, in IPSec's esp6 (Encapsulating Security Payload) crypto module can be abused for local privilege escalation.
[...]
This is bad enough that both Red Hat and the National Institute of Standards and Technologies (NIST) give the hole a high Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) score of 7.8. Or, as I like to call vulnerabilities with such high scores, it's a "Fix it now!" bug.
“Ransomware Protection” in Windows doesn’t stop Ransomware, but does break old games, LibreOffice, and random applications. – BaronHK's Rants
“Ransomware Protection” in Windows doesn’t stop Ransomware, but does break old games, LibreOffice, and random applications.
MakeTechEasier posted an article about Windows “Ransomware Protection” and how to enable it.
[...]
To Microsoft, it doesn’t matter if it is secure. What matters is that you have a lot of pretty buttons and dials and shit that say something vaguely security-related.
Windows Web sites are even over there cheering that you can set the default Web browser again after Microsoft disabled that for a year to strong arm people with Edge. How dumb is that?
Chrome 101: Federated Credential Management Origin Trial, Media Capabilities for WebRTC, and More
Unless otherwise noted, changes described below apply to the newest Chrome beta channel release for Android, Chrome OS, Linux, macOS, and Windows. Learn more about the features listed here through the provided links or from the list on ChromeStatus.com. Chrome 101 is beta as of March 31, 2022. You can download the latest on Google.com for desktop or on Google Play Store on Android.
Android Leftovers
Canonical Masters and Buzzwords
Peergos: Open-Source Google Drive Alternative for Self-Hosting
Google Drive is one of the most popular cloud storage services. And, for all the right reasons, it offers flexible pricing, regional pricing, and many other advantages. Unfortunately, it does not offer end-to-end encryption. Moreover, it is not an open-source offering.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe After Effects
Adobe is a large multinational computer software company with over 22,000 employees. Its flagship products include Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, XD, Acrobat DC, and the Portable Document Format (PDF). The products are wrapped up and marketed as the Creative Cloud, a subscription-only way of accessing more than 20 desktop and mobile apps and services for photography, design, video, web, UX, and more. We are long-standing admirers of Adobe’s products. They develop many high quality proprietary programs. It’s true there are security and privacy concerns in relation to some of their products. And there’s considerable criticism attached to their pricing practices. But the real issue is Adobe Creative Cloud does not support Linux. And there’s no prospect of support forthcoming.
