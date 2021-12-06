Peergos: Open-Source Google Drive Alternative for Self-Hosting
Google Drive is one of the most popular cloud storage services.
And, for all the right reasons, it offers flexible pricing, regional pricing, and many other advantages.
Unfortunately, it does not offer end-to-end encryption. Moreover, it is not an open-source offering.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe After Effects
Adobe is a large multinational computer software company with over 22,000 employees. Its flagship products include Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, XD, Acrobat DC, and the Portable Document Format (PDF). The products are wrapped up and marketed as the Creative Cloud, a subscription-only way of accessing more than 20 desktop and mobile apps and services for photography, design, video, web, UX, and more. We are long-standing admirers of Adobe’s products. They develop many high quality proprietary programs. It’s true there are security and privacy concerns in relation to some of their products. And there’s considerable criticism attached to their pricing practices. But the real issue is Adobe Creative Cloud does not support Linux. And there’s no prospect of support forthcoming.
