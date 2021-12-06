Language Selection

Software Releases: XWayland 22.1.1, FreeType 2.12.0, and Cockpit 266

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 1st of April 2022 11:39:03 AM

  • xwayland 22.1.1

    Michel Dänzer (2):
    xwayland: Clear timer_armed in xwl_present_unrealize_window
    xwayland: Always hook up frame_callback_list in xwl_present_queue_vblank

    Olivier Fourdan (3):
    Xwayland: Do not map the COW by default when rootless
    xwayland/present: Fix use-after-free in xwl_unrealize_window()
    Bump version to 22.1.1

    git tag: xwayland-22.1.1

  • FreeType 2.12.0

    The main new feature of this release is support for OpenType fonts with an ‘SVG’ table, using an external SVG rendering library.

  • Cockpit Project: Cockpit 266

    Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly.

Android Leftovers

Canonical Masters and Buzzwords

  • Ubuntu Blog: MasterClass: Concept design [Ed: Canonical a week ago contradicts today's Canonical. With "master" in their headline. Same at IBM. Double standards.]

    The purpose of a trash in this case is to allow users to undo deletions. Based on this purpose, when the main action “delete” is performed, we know that it is an action we could undo. The structure of this trash is in a folder structure, meaning, it can contain both folders and files. This is important because the structure allows us to understand which actions can be taken with this concept. Finally, we have a behaviour. The behaviour shows us that whenever we delete a file or a folder, it is actually moved to a different folder called “Trash”. This will allow us to move it back to its original directory if we changed our minds. Only if we decide to “Empty trash” will we entirely remove the files in our “Trash” folder.

  • Operator Day hosted by Canonical

    Software operators are crucial elements in the Kubernetes landscape. They implement operational tasks covering everyday application management. They help human operators, administrators to run their applications efficiently and effectively. On Operator Day, Canonical speakers and guests share knowledge and insights about the journey from configuration management to application management. Canonical provides an entirely OSS-based platform and framework for software operators – Juju and the Charmed Operators. The various sessions will cover software operators, what they represent, how to use them, how to create them and how we can take advantage of them. We are delighted to see the rising interest in Kubernetes Operators. And of course, we are happy to cover this demand with the fourth edition of the Operator Day for the Kubecon EU 2022. Because of the uncertainties with planning travels between countries remain, we decided to run the event entirely virtually.

Peergos: Open-Source Google Drive Alternative for Self-Hosting

Google Drive is one of the most popular cloud storage services. And, for all the right reasons, it offers flexible pricing, regional pricing, and many other advantages. Unfortunately, it does not offer end-to-end encryption. Moreover, it is not an open-source offering. Read more

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe After Effects

Adobe is a large multinational computer software company with over 22,000 employees. Its flagship products include Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, XD, Acrobat DC, and the Portable Document Format (PDF). The products are wrapped up and marketed as the Creative Cloud, a subscription-only way of accessing more than 20 desktop and mobile apps and services for photography, design, video, web, UX, and more. We are long-standing admirers of Adobe’s products. They develop many high quality proprietary programs. It’s true there are security and privacy concerns in relation to some of their products. And there’s considerable criticism attached to their pricing practices. But the real issue is Adobe Creative Cloud does not support Linux. And there’s no prospect of support forthcoming. Read more

