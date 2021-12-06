today's howtos
-
How to install and configure monit in Rocky Linux 8
Monit is a free, open-source process supervision tool for Unix and Linux. With Monit, system status can be viewed directly from the command line, or via the native HTTP web server. Monit is able to do automatic maintenance, repair, and run meaningful causal actions in error situations.
In this guide we will learn how to install and configure monit on a Rocky Linux 8 server. If you are interested in setting up M/Monit, checkout How to install and set up M/Monit in Linux.
These are some of the features of Monit.
-
How to Install Redis on Ubuntu 20.04/22.04
What is really the hype behind Redis? Redis has created a reputation for itself as the go-to data store. It is attributed as a key-value, in-memory, and open-source data store. These attributes make Redis an ideal message broker, cache, and database candidate/application.
Also, Redis’ resume illustrates its support for numerous data structures like Sets, Hashes, Lists, and Strings. Through features like automatic partitioning and Redis Sentinel, multiple Redis nodes and Redis Cluster provide high Redis availability.
-
How to Install OpenJDK 17 on Ubuntu 20.04/22.04
Linux operating system distributions like Ubuntu are perfect software development platforms. The open-source nature of such operating systems makes them a safe haven for multiple programmable languages like Java, which is attributed as a class-based, multipurpose, object-oriented, and general-purpose programming language.
It is having lesser implementation dependencies in its design footprint has majorly contributed to its popularity in the developer’s domain. The latter statement implies that a compiled Java code does not need recompilation as long as the platform running it is Java-supported. Therefore, Java’s applicability extends to cell phones, game consoles, computer applications, scientific supercomputers, and data centers.
-
DVD and Blu-Ray Conversion | Linux.org
For many users, you may have a need to make a digital copy of a DVD or Blu-ray to view on your system. Viewing can be done remotely if you make a DLNA Server, as I covered in the article ‘Home Streaming Server’.
The problem with making a digital copy from most discs is that they incorporate some form of protection. Using a special program, the protection can usually be bypassed and the digital copy can be made.
-
AMT/MEBX on Debian « etbe - Russell Coker
I’ve just been playing with Intel’s Active Management Technology (AMT) [1] which is also known as Management Engine Bios Extension (MEBX).
Firstly a disclaimer, using this sort of technology gives remote access to your system at a level that allows in some ways overriding the OS. If this gets broken then you have big problems. Also all the code that matters is non-free. Please don’t comment on this post saying that AMT is bad, take it as known that it has issues and that people are forced to use it anyway.
I tested this out on a HP Z420 workstation. The first thing it to enable AMT via Intel “MEBX”, the default password is “admin”. On first use you are compelled to set a new password which must be 8+ characters containing upper and lower case, number, and punctuation characters.
-
How to protect privacy online with tor and free vpn firmware for routers – how to setup tor node
-
Matthew Garrett: ZTA doesn't solve all problems, but partial implementations solve fewer
Traditional network access controls work by assuming that something is trustworthy based on some other factor - for example, if a computer is on your office network, it's trustworthy because only trustworthy people should be able to gain physical access to plug something in. If you restrict access to your services to requests coming from trusted networks, then you can assert that it's coming from a trusted device.
Of course, this isn't necessarily true. A machine on your office network may be compromised. An attacker may obtain valid VPN credentials. Someone could leave a hostile device plugged in under a desk in a meeting room. Trust is being placed in devices that may not be trustworthy.
-
How To Save an Old Laptop by Installing Chrome OS Flex
Google has released software that can turn any old laptop into a like-new Chromebook.
-
How To Install RainLoop Webmail on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install RainLoop Webmail on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, RainLoop is a modern email client created in PHP. It is quite lightweight and does not consume too many resources. It supports IMAP and SMTP and provides a user-friendly interface with a variety of features.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the RainLoop open-source, simple, modern, and fast Webmail client on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to deploy an Apache web server quickly | Enable Sysadmin
Install, configure, and test a very basic web server deployment in just eight steps.
-
How to Upgrade/Install Nginx Stable/Mainline on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
For those using Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, you might have noticed that installing Nginx directly from its repository does not install the latest stable or mainline version. This is a common trend in most distributions that focus on the stability of packages and provide only urgent bug or security updates until the subsequent major distribution.
For most, using the default Nginx that comes bundled with the repository will be preferred, but often many require and want the latest version of stable or mainline for updated features.
The following tutorial will cover installing the last stable or mainline versions of Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa with two methods, both utilizing the APT package manager with importing the official repository from Nginx which is the most recommended option, or the alternative PPA model by Ondřej Surý.
-
Android Leftovers
Canonical Masters and Buzzwords
Peergos: Open-Source Google Drive Alternative for Self-Hosting
Google Drive is one of the most popular cloud storage services. And, for all the right reasons, it offers flexible pricing, regional pricing, and many other advantages. Unfortunately, it does not offer end-to-end encryption. Moreover, it is not an open-source offering.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe After Effects
Adobe is a large multinational computer software company with over 22,000 employees. Its flagship products include Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, XD, Acrobat DC, and the Portable Document Format (PDF). The products are wrapped up and marketed as the Creative Cloud, a subscription-only way of accessing more than 20 desktop and mobile apps and services for photography, design, video, web, UX, and more. We are long-standing admirers of Adobe’s products. They develop many high quality proprietary programs. It’s true there are security and privacy concerns in relation to some of their products. And there’s considerable criticism attached to their pricing practices. But the real issue is Adobe Creative Cloud does not support Linux. And there’s no prospect of support forthcoming.
