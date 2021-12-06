Canonical Masters and Buzzwords Ubuntu Blog: MasterClass: Concept design [Ed: Canonical a week ago contradicts today's Canonical. With "master" in their headline. Same at IBM. Double standards.] The purpose of a trash in this case is to allow users to undo deletions. Based on this purpose, when the main action “delete” is performed, we know that it is an action we could undo. The structure of this trash is in a folder structure, meaning, it can contain both folders and files. This is important because the structure allows us to understand which actions can be taken with this concept. Finally, we have a behaviour. The behaviour shows us that whenever we delete a file or a folder, it is actually moved to a different folder called “Trash”. This will allow us to move it back to its original directory if we changed our minds. Only if we decide to “Empty trash” will we entirely remove the files in our “Trash” folder.

Operator Day hosted by Canonical Software operators are crucial elements in the Kubernetes landscape. They implement operational tasks covering everyday application management. They help human operators, administrators to run their applications efficiently and effectively. On Operator Day, Canonical speakers and guests share knowledge and insights about the journey from configuration management to application management. Canonical provides an entirely OSS-based platform and framework for software operators – Juju and the Charmed Operators. The various sessions will cover software operators, what they represent, how to use them, how to create them and how we can take advantage of them. We are delighted to see the rising interest in Kubernetes Operators. And of course, we are happy to cover this demand with the fourth edition of the Operator Day for the Kubecon EU 2022. Because of the uncertainties with planning travels between countries remain, we decided to run the event entirely virtually.