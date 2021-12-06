Games: GamingOnLinux Devoted to Valve Today
GameMaker on Linux gets big improvements and Steam Deck support | GamingOnLinux
GameMaker Studio 2 is now just GameMaker, and there's a new update out with some dramatic improvements for Linux game exports and Steam Deck support.
For far too long, GameMaker exports for Linux have required some very specific dependencies, which often caused issues for developers as they weren't included directly. Game developers had to go and manually grab these files to include with the Linux games. Now, that's not required - at least for Steam anyway.
AI-powered map creator Dungeon Alchemist is now on Steam | GamingOnLinux
After a successful crowdfunding campaign a while ago, Dungeon Alchemist is now available on Steam. Not a game though, however, instead it's a special tool for creators to make really fancy looking maps to use elsewhere.
Steam Client Beta gets Linux fixes like not re-download media pre-caching files | GamingOnLinux
It's not just the Steam Deck that is getting upgrades, as Valve are also tweaking the main Steam client with a fresh Beta release out now. This one actually does fix some pretty annoying issues, some of which should really make things easier.
Steam Deck gets a bunch more Keyboard tweaks | GamingOnLinux
Valve is really doing some great work on improving the Steam Deck, with another upgrade now available.
SteamOS Plugin Manager should enable lots of fun on the Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux
This is going to be an absolute delight for people who want to hack away at the Steam Deck, and it can enable all kinds of things from music player integration to simple things like more quick-access buttons. I don't think it's possible to overstate just how awesome a project like this is. You don't even need to turn off the read-only filesystem to do it, and so changes made will be persistent too through OS upgrades.
Android Leftovers
Canonical Masters and Buzzwords
Peergos: Open-Source Google Drive Alternative for Self-Hosting
Google Drive is one of the most popular cloud storage services. And, for all the right reasons, it offers flexible pricing, regional pricing, and many other advantages. Unfortunately, it does not offer end-to-end encryption. Moreover, it is not an open-source offering.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe After Effects
Adobe is a large multinational computer software company with over 22,000 employees. Its flagship products include Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, XD, Acrobat DC, and the Portable Document Format (PDF). The products are wrapped up and marketed as the Creative Cloud, a subscription-only way of accessing more than 20 desktop and mobile apps and services for photography, design, video, web, UX, and more. We are long-standing admirers of Adobe’s products. They develop many high quality proprietary programs. It’s true there are security and privacy concerns in relation to some of their products. And there’s considerable criticism attached to their pricing practices. But the real issue is Adobe Creative Cloud does not support Linux. And there’s no prospect of support forthcoming.
The Steam Deck just got a dual-touchpad keyboard...
The Steam Deck just got a dual-touchpad keyboard and some much-needed fixes