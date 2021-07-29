Arch Linux’s First ISO Snapshot Powered by Linux Kernel 5.17 Is Now Available for Download Arch Linux 2022.04.01 is now available for download and it’s the first ISO release of the lightweight and flexible GNU/Linux distribution to be powered by Linux kernel 5.17, which brings numerous new features, better hardware support through new and updated drivers, as well as many other improvements. Linux kernel 5.17’s first point release, 5.17.1, is included by default in Arch Linux’s ISO snapshot for April 2022, which also includes up-to-date packages that have been released throughout March 2022.

SUSE/OpenSUSE: Installer, Event, and Corporate Fluff D-Installer First Public Release | YaST It is our pleasure to announce the availability of the first installation image based on D-Installer. Since our initial announcement in January, we have been working on going from a non-working proof-of-concept to something that you can actually use. This article aims to summarize project’s current status and what you can expect from the near future. Additionally, we will dig a bit into some internal details so you have a better overview of the path we are following.

Know the Visa, Health Requirements to Attend oSC22 - openSUSE News For people planning on attending the openSUSE Conference 2022 in Nuremberg, Germany, from June 2 – 4, there are certain health and visa requirements that need to be met for travelers. The openSUSE Conference will follow the Bavarian Ministry of Health’s requirements and posture regarding COVID. An FFP-2 mask and social distancing may be required. These regulations my change before or up to the day of the conference.

Introducing SUSE Premium Technical Advisory Services Technical Advice, Counsel and Guidance to Keep You Competitive The skills gap is real and hiring is expensive and time consuming. You need access to a specialist to keep your business running smoothly and stay on top of technology trends. Premium Technical Advisory Services is just that. With an assigned coordinator, you can schedule time with the right specialist at the right time. So whether you need technical expertise, mentorship or guidance, Premium Technical Advisory Services provides just the right amount of service. Premium Technical Advisory Services can be the difference between surviving and thriving in today’s digital world.

BTP Sextant and SUSE Rancher Deliver Enterprise-grade Blockchain Solution | SUSE Communities When distributed ledger technology burst onto the scene with blockchain implementations for cryptocurrency, the technological breakthrough of an immutable, multiparty ledger – a ledger that’s permanent and tamperproof – was quickly proven. However, aiming distributed ledger technology at business transformation and digitizing multiparty workflows and agreements needed a wider ecosystem of technologists, developers and tools to mature in order to simplify implementations, unlock the inherent value and fully realize the potential of the technology.