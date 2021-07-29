Language Selection

today's leftovers

  • Linux Foundation names Haiby as CTO for networking
  • Bypassing Two-Factor Authentication

    FIDO2 multi-factor authentication systems are not susceptible to these attacks, because they are tied to a physical computer.

  • Changes at the Cargo Team [Ed: The omission here is that Rust is in disarray as many people leave and the aggressive corporations control the project, censoring the community]

    We are thrilled to publicly announce that Weihang Lo and Ed Page have joined the Cargo Team!

    Weihang has been providing thoughtful and helpful replies on our issue tracker. He has often had the patience to explain to people what problem they're hitting and how to get unstuck. He often summarizes technical conversations clearly describing the available solutions and their costs both technical and more importantly human. He has also been contributing to many improvements and code reviews.

    Ed has been a champion on many fronts. He has done tremendous work on toml_edit to push Cargo towards getting cargo add merged in cargo proper. He has brought clap to the momentous 3.0 release and continues to push on CLI improvements, more advanced testing tools, and much more!

  • C++23 Will Be Really Awesome

    C++23 is feature complete and on track to be released next year. While many people are complaining that it’s, after all, a “minor” release (as the pandemic made the Committee work very difficult), C++23 still has a few very significant changes.

    In this blog post, I want to talk about what I think is my favorite feature of C++23: the really keyword. This is a brand new keyword that can be used in a number of different scenarios. Let’s explore them together to understand the usefulness of it.

  • People of WordPress: Juan Aldasoro – WordPress News

    In this series, we share some of the inspiring stories of how WordPress and its global network of contributors can change people’s lives for the better. This month we feature a website developer and project manager from Argentina, who found in the software a way to live his life in the way he dreamed.

    WordPress offers something to everyone. For Juan Aldasoro, a developer and project manager for a large distributed company, it provides an opportunity to combine his different interests and skills to live the type of life he wanted.

    “I like visual, creative and technical things. The joy of WordPress is that you can do all of these things, you don’t have to limit yourself to any one aspect . You can also do this from almost anywhere in the world!”

    From working in products since 2012, Juan sees WordPress as a major part of his skillset and toolbox. He said: “It gives you an opportunity to be part of building a product which could potentially be used by thousands of people and more on your site. It encourages you to think about different languages and how you can make it accessible. It allows you to work on different platforms. Working in WordPress gives you this broad approach. Working this way on products ended up pushing me into learning about all these different things. Only in open source can you really do this and use your creative side to find solutions.”

  • Yoga: OpenStack IaaS cloud gets its 25th update | ZDNet

    Today, the cloud is everything. But, in 2010, the cloud was barely real. Still, at NASA Ames Research Center and Rackspace, developers decided that the best way to build a cloud was to build it from open-source software. Together, by 2012 they created the first major open-source, Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) cloud, OpenStack. Ten years later, OpenStack is releasing its 25th update, Yoga.

  • OpenInfra Foundation Unveils OpenStack Yoga Open-Source Cloud Platform

    Among the changes included in OpenStack Yoga are a series of updates for hardware enablement and better support for Kubernetes.

  • Six lessons learned from 2022 OSI elections [Ed: OSI is so defunct that now they're celebrating merely managing to do an election without yet another blunder/incident]

    Before I mark a major project as DONE, I always take time to write down what worked, what didn’t and fresh thoughts on how to do things better next time. The OSI elections occupied my mind for almost all of Q1. Here is my hot take on the 2022 elections.

  • Tiger Lake-U mini-PC ready for drone duty

    Aaeon’s Linux-ready “PICO-TGU4-SEMI” industrial mini-PC is available for pre-order at $809. The fanless system has an 11th Gen U-series CPU plus GbE, 2.5GbE, HDMI 2.0, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2, M.2 M-key, and mini-PCIe with mSATA.

    Aaeon has posted a pre-order page for a 122 x 80.8 x 50.4mm embedded mini-PC based on its PICO-TGU4 Pico-ITX SBC. The PICO-TGU4-SEMI is primarily designed for drones, but also supports other edge AI applications like robotics or factory applications. The price is $809, with shipments due April 8.

  • Compact Elkhart Lake system features Hailo-8 NPU

    Axiomtek’s compact “Aristotle RSC101” edge AI box runs Linux or Win 10 on Elkhart Lake along with an up to 26-TOPS Hailo-8 NPU, up to 32GB DDR4, 2x GbE, 2x USB, HDMI, DIO, and 3x M.2 slots.

    Axiomtek announced its first product based on Intel’s 10nm, Atom-class Elkhart Lake SoCs and its second to feature Hailo’s Hailo-8 NPU after its octa-core Arm-based RSC100 system. The fanless, 154.4 x 111 x 49.4mm Aristotle (RSC101) is a smaller, less feature-rich box than the RSC100, and is primarily designed for edge AI smart city applications.

  • Chromium 100 available

    The Chromium version has reached a triple-digit number: I have uploaded new packages for Chromium 100 (Slackware 14.2 and newer, 32bit as well as 64bit). Specifically it is the release 100.0.4896.60 which was announced a few days ago. It fixes a number of vulnerabilities with the criticality label “high” which usually means it can crash your browser but not compromise your computer.

    Google currently maintains a release schedule for Chromium where a new major version (98, 99, 100, …) is made available every month. This means that new features are not added with a big bang after being beta-tested for months, but the browser’s feature list will evolve over time.

    [...]

    Get chromium packages here (NL mirror) or here (US mirror). The chromium-ungoogled packages are still waiting for the source code to be released. I expect that to happen any time and then I’ll build and upload those packages too.

  • 77% of Kubernetes Users Don’t Have Protections for Data Loss

    A new survey shows that the majority of companies are “underprepared” for threats against their Kubernetes environments.

    The survey by the data storage company Veritas is on how companies are protecting their open-source Kubernetes, according to the company this month.

    Kubernetes is being rapidly deployed into “mission-critical environments,” with one-third of companies relying on it and 86% of them expecting to deploy the technology in the next two to three years.

Arch Linux’s First ISO Snapshot Powered by Linux Kernel 5.17 Is Now Available for Download

Arch Linux 2022.04.01 is now available for download and it’s the first ISO release of the lightweight and flexible GNU/Linux distribution to be powered by Linux kernel 5.17, which brings numerous new features, better hardware support through new and updated drivers, as well as many other improvements. Linux kernel 5.17’s first point release, 5.17.1, is included by default in Arch Linux’s ISO snapshot for April 2022, which also includes up-to-date packages that have been released throughout March 2022. Read more

SUSE/OpenSUSE: Installer, Event, and Corporate Fluff

  • D-Installer First Public Release | YaST

    It is our pleasure to announce the availability of the first installation image based on D-Installer. Since our initial announcement in January, we have been working on going from a non-working proof-of-concept to something that you can actually use. This article aims to summarize project’s current status and what you can expect from the near future. Additionally, we will dig a bit into some internal details so you have a better overview of the path we are following.

  • Know the Visa, Health Requirements to Attend oSC22 - openSUSE News

    For people planning on attending the openSUSE Conference 2022 in Nuremberg, Germany, from June 2 – 4, there are certain health and visa requirements that need to be met for travelers. The openSUSE Conference will follow the Bavarian Ministry of Health’s requirements and posture regarding COVID. An FFP-2 mask and social distancing may be required. These regulations my change before or up to the day of the conference.

  • Introducing SUSE Premium Technical Advisory Services

    Technical Advice, Counsel and Guidance to Keep You Competitive The skills gap is real and hiring is expensive and time consuming. You need access to a specialist to keep your business running smoothly and stay on top of technology trends. Premium Technical Advisory Services is just that. With an assigned coordinator, you can schedule time with the right specialist at the right time. So whether you need technical expertise, mentorship or guidance, Premium Technical Advisory Services provides just the right amount of service. Premium Technical Advisory Services can be the difference between surviving and thriving in today’s digital world.

  • BTP Sextant and SUSE Rancher Deliver Enterprise-grade Blockchain Solution | SUSE Communities

    When distributed ledger technology burst onto the scene with blockchain implementations for cryptocurrency, the technological breakthrough of an immutable, multiparty ledger – a ledger that’s permanent and tamperproof – was quickly proven. However, aiming distributed ledger technology at business transformation and digitizing multiparty workflows and agreements needed a wider ecosystem of technologists, developers and tools to mature in order to simplify implementations, unlock the inherent value and fully realize the potential of the technology.

Games: GamingOnLinux Devoted to Valve Today

today's howtos

  • How to install and configure monit in Rocky Linux 8

    Monit is a free, open-source process supervision tool for Unix and Linux. With Monit, system status can be viewed directly from the command line, or via the native HTTP web server. Monit is able to do automatic maintenance, repair, and run meaningful causal actions in error situations. In this guide we will learn how to install and configure monit on a Rocky Linux 8 server. If you are interested in setting up M/Monit, checkout How to install and set up M/Monit in Linux. These are some of the features of Monit.

  • How to Install Redis on Ubuntu 20.04/22.04

    What is really the hype behind Redis? Redis has created a reputation for itself as the go-to data store. It is attributed as a key-value, in-memory, and open-source data store. These attributes make Redis an ideal message broker, cache, and database candidate/application. Also, Redis’ resume illustrates its support for numerous data structures like Sets, Hashes, Lists, and Strings. Through features like automatic partitioning and Redis Sentinel, multiple Redis nodes and Redis Cluster provide high Redis availability.

  • How to Install OpenJDK 17 on Ubuntu 20.04/22.04

    Linux operating system distributions like Ubuntu are perfect software development platforms. The open-source nature of such operating systems makes them a safe haven for multiple programmable languages like Java, which is attributed as a class-based, multipurpose, object-oriented, and general-purpose programming language. It is having lesser implementation dependencies in its design footprint has majorly contributed to its popularity in the developer’s domain. The latter statement implies that a compiled Java code does not need recompilation as long as the platform running it is Java-supported. Therefore, Java’s applicability extends to cell phones, game consoles, computer applications, scientific supercomputers, and data centers.

  • DVD and Blu-Ray Conversion | Linux.org

    For many users, you may have a need to make a digital copy of a DVD or Blu-ray to view on your system. Viewing can be done remotely if you make a DLNA Server, as I covered in the article ‘Home Streaming Server’. The problem with making a digital copy from most discs is that they incorporate some form of protection. Using a special program, the protection can usually be bypassed and the digital copy can be made.

  • AMT/MEBX on Debian « etbe - Russell Coker

    I’ve just been playing with Intel’s Active Management Technology (AMT) [1] which is also known as Management Engine Bios Extension (MEBX). Firstly a disclaimer, using this sort of technology gives remote access to your system at a level that allows in some ways overriding the OS. If this gets broken then you have big problems. Also all the code that matters is non-free. Please don’t comment on this post saying that AMT is bad, take it as known that it has issues and that people are forced to use it anyway. I tested this out on a HP Z420 workstation. The first thing it to enable AMT via Intel “MEBX”, the default password is “admin”. On first use you are compelled to set a new password which must be 8+ characters containing upper and lower case, number, and punctuation characters.

  • How to protect privacy online with tor and free vpn firmware for routers – how to setup tor node
  • Matthew Garrett: ZTA doesn't solve all problems, but partial implementations solve fewer

    Traditional network access controls work by assuming that something is trustworthy based on some other factor - for example, if a computer is on your office network, it's trustworthy because only trustworthy people should be able to gain physical access to plug something in. If you restrict access to your services to requests coming from trusted networks, then you can assert that it's coming from a trusted device. Of course, this isn't necessarily true. A machine on your office network may be compromised. An attacker may obtain valid VPN credentials. Someone could leave a hostile device plugged in under a desk in a meeting room. Trust is being placed in devices that may not be trustworthy.

  • How To Save an Old Laptop by Installing Chrome OS Flex

    Google has released software that can turn any old laptop into a like-new Chromebook.

  • How To Install RainLoop Webmail on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install RainLoop Webmail on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, RainLoop is a modern email client created in PHP. It is quite lightweight and does not consume too many resources. It supports IMAP and SMTP and provides a user-friendly interface with a variety of features. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the RainLoop open-source, simple, modern, and fast Webmail client on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How to deploy an Apache web server quickly | Enable Sysadmin

    Install, configure, and test a very basic web server deployment in just eight steps.

  • How to Upgrade/Install Nginx Stable/Mainline on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

    For those using Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, you might have noticed that installing Nginx directly from its repository does not install the latest stable or mainline version. This is a common trend in most distributions that focus on the stability of packages and provide only urgent bug or security updates until the subsequent major distribution. For most, using the default Nginx that comes bundled with the repository will be preferred, but often many require and want the latest version of stable or mainline for updated features. The following tutorial will cover installing the last stable or mainline versions of Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa with two methods, both utilizing the APT package manager with importing the official repository from Nginx which is the most recommended option, or the alternative PPA model by Ondřej Surý.

