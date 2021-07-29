Arch Linux’s First ISO Snapshot Powered by Linux Kernel 5.17 Is Now Available for Download
Arch Linux 2022.04.01 is now available for download and it’s the first ISO release of the lightweight and flexible GNU/Linux distribution to be powered by Linux kernel 5.17, which brings numerous new features, better hardware support through new and updated drivers, as well as many other improvements.
Linux kernel 5.17’s first point release, 5.17.1, is included by default in Arch Linux’s ISO snapshot for April 2022, which also includes up-to-date packages that have been released throughout March 2022.
SUSE/OpenSUSE: Installer, Event, and Corporate Fluff
It is our pleasure to announce the availability of the first installation image based on D-Installer. Since our initial announcement in January, we have been working on going from a non-working proof-of-concept to something that you can actually use.
This article aims to summarize project’s current status and what you can expect from the near future. Additionally, we will dig a bit into some internal details so you have a better overview of the path we are following.
For people planning on attending the openSUSE Conference 2022 in Nuremberg, Germany, from June 2 – 4, there are certain health and visa requirements that need to be met for travelers.
The openSUSE Conference will follow the Bavarian Ministry of Health’s requirements and posture regarding COVID. An FFP-2 mask and social distancing may be required. These regulations my change before or up to the day of the conference.
Games: GamingOnLinux Devoted to Valve Today
GameMaker Studio 2 is now just GameMaker, and there's a new update out with some dramatic improvements for Linux game exports and Steam Deck support.
For far too long, GameMaker exports for Linux have required some very specific dependencies, which often caused issues for developers as they weren't included directly. Game developers had to go and manually grab these files to include with the Linux games. Now, that's not required - at least for Steam anyway.
After a successful crowdfunding campaign a while ago, Dungeon Alchemist is now available on Steam. Not a game though, however, instead it's a special tool for creators to make really fancy looking maps to use elsewhere.
It's not just the Steam Deck that is getting upgrades, as Valve are also tweaking the main Steam client with a fresh Beta release out now. This one actually does fix some pretty annoying issues, some of which should really make things easier.
Valve is really doing some great work on improving the Steam Deck, with another upgrade now available.
This is going to be an absolute delight for people who want to hack away at the Steam Deck, and it can enable all kinds of things from music player integration to simple things like more quick-access buttons. I don't think it's possible to overstate just how awesome a project like this is. You don't even need to turn off the read-only filesystem to do it, and so changes made will be persistent too through OS upgrades.
today's howtos
Monit is a free, open-source process supervision tool for Unix and Linux. With Monit, system status can be viewed directly from the command line, or via the native HTTP web server. Monit is able to do automatic maintenance, repair, and run meaningful causal actions in error situations.
In this guide we will learn how to install and configure monit on a Rocky Linux 8 server. If you are interested in setting up M/Monit, checkout How to install and set up M/Monit in Linux.
These are some of the features of Monit.
What is really the hype behind Redis? Redis has created a reputation for itself as the go-to data store. It is attributed as a key-value, in-memory, and open-source data store. These attributes make Redis an ideal message broker, cache, and database candidate/application.
Also, Redis’ resume illustrates its support for numerous data structures like Sets, Hashes, Lists, and Strings. Through features like automatic partitioning and Redis Sentinel, multiple Redis nodes and Redis Cluster provide high Redis availability.
Linux operating system distributions like Ubuntu are perfect software development platforms. The open-source nature of such operating systems makes them a safe haven for multiple programmable languages like Java, which is attributed as a class-based, multipurpose, object-oriented, and general-purpose programming language.
It is having lesser implementation dependencies in its design footprint has majorly contributed to its popularity in the developer’s domain. The latter statement implies that a compiled Java code does not need recompilation as long as the platform running it is Java-supported. Therefore, Java’s applicability extends to cell phones, game consoles, computer applications, scientific supercomputers, and data centers.
For many users, you may have a need to make a digital copy of a DVD or Blu-ray to view on your system. Viewing can be done remotely if you make a DLNA Server, as I covered in the article ‘Home Streaming Server’.
The problem with making a digital copy from most discs is that they incorporate some form of protection. Using a special program, the protection can usually be bypassed and the digital copy can be made.
I’ve just been playing with Intel’s Active Management Technology (AMT) [1] which is also known as Management Engine Bios Extension (MEBX).
Firstly a disclaimer, using this sort of technology gives remote access to your system at a level that allows in some ways overriding the OS. If this gets broken then you have big problems. Also all the code that matters is non-free. Please don’t comment on this post saying that AMT is bad, take it as known that it has issues and that people are forced to use it anyway.
I tested this out on a HP Z420 workstation. The first thing it to enable AMT via Intel “MEBX”, the default password is “admin”. On first use you are compelled to set a new password which must be 8+ characters containing upper and lower case, number, and punctuation characters.
Traditional network access controls work by assuming that something is trustworthy based on some other factor - for example, if a computer is on your office network, it's trustworthy because only trustworthy people should be able to gain physical access to plug something in. If you restrict access to your services to requests coming from trusted networks, then you can assert that it's coming from a trusted device.
Of course, this isn't necessarily true. A machine on your office network may be compromised. An attacker may obtain valid VPN credentials. Someone could leave a hostile device plugged in under a desk in a meeting room. Trust is being placed in devices that may not be trustworthy.
Google has released software that can turn any old laptop into a like-new Chromebook.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install RainLoop Webmail on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, RainLoop is a modern email client created in PHP. It is quite lightweight and does not consume too many resources. It supports IMAP and SMTP and provides a user-friendly interface with a variety of features.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the RainLoop open-source, simple, modern, and fast Webmail client on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
Install, configure, and test a very basic web server deployment in just eight steps.
For those using Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, you might have noticed that installing Nginx directly from its repository does not install the latest stable or mainline version. This is a common trend in most distributions that focus on the stability of packages and provide only urgent bug or security updates until the subsequent major distribution.
For most, using the default Nginx that comes bundled with the repository will be preferred, but often many require and want the latest version of stable or mainline for updated features.
The following tutorial will cover installing the last stable or mainline versions of Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa with two methods, both utilizing the APT package manager with importing the official repository from Nginx which is the most recommended option, or the alternative PPA model by Ondřej Surý.
