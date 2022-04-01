CrunchBang++ Linux - The Ultimate Lightweight and Stable Linux Distribution

We review the Debian based, Openbox powered lightweight Linux Distribution CrunchBang++ Linux and guide you if you plan to use it.

Stallman to Deliver ’State of Free Software’ Online April 13

Although Richard Stallman seemed to be absent from this year’s LibrePlanet event, the Free Software Foundation has announced he will be livestreaming his “The State of the Free Software Movement” talk on April 13th at 2 p.m. Eastern Time. Just because Richard Stallman seems to have been left out of this year’s LibrePlanet, the Free Software Foundation’s annual “free software” lovefest, doesn’t mean he’s dropping out of public view. It also doesn’t mean that the FSF isn’t willing to let him speak under its banner.

My Nokia X10 upgraded to Android 12 - And we check

There you have it. My depressing little review. Android 12 does have some visual merits, but they come bundled with inefficiencies, more taps, and if you care about privacy, you need to spend time undoing the default nonsense that the new version brings. The overall interface feels a bit too big, and I loathe the screenshot functionality. I also don't like the swipe wobble - the app grid shakes ever so slightly when you swipe hard, as though the app icons are pasted on an elastic sheet rather than a rigid canvas. This will probably make someone excited, but rule no.1 in UI design is that you don't make things change unless necessary, and this isn't necessary. Yes, it works, yes the color scheme is nicer, yes things are stable, and yes, after you're done purging the nonsense from your phone, you have a decent privacy-oriented baseline. But the whole exercise feels cheap, dirty, and I'm just too jaded for this so-called modern world of mobile phone technology. Or any would-be new technology for that matter, it seems. Because it's not about usability, it's all about the tiniest of margins on profits, and it feels like a cattle market, and I'm not a sheep, nor do I like being fleeced. Finally, I don't really get any choice. My phone upgraded itself, I don't get any say in this. But if I look at the various Android phones in my possession, with versions set at 4 through 12, it seems Android 10 is probably the nicest around (every version since the beginning was an improvement till then), but with the newer ones, it's all a bit meh. Now, Android has matured nicely, but there's only so much you can do with a piece of plastic and glass designed to be used with a finger. Anyway, enough ranting. This is an operating system review, if you want to call it that. In the end, I had to do some tweaking, I lost some basic efficiency, got some cooler colors, and the world moves on. Bye bye now.