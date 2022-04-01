Games: Nightmare Reaper, Steam Deck, and More
Nightmare Reaper, a retro-inspired FPS that blends together elements of a looter-shooter and a sprinkle of RPG mechanics, recently left Early Access and it works great on Linux and Steam Deck. With Steam Play Proton, it's a perfect experience. Note: key provided for me by Evolve PR.
A blending of many ideas from classic first-person shooters, a lot of the inspiration in the graphical style and level design is clear but it has plenty of modern tweaks too. While modern shooters continue to push the boundaries of graphics, they've lost a lot of what made them fun — which is why games like Nightmare Reaper are just so good. Absolutely pumping action with some great visual effects.
A rather slow week, it took a while between the 1900 games milestone and the 2000 games mark. Overall it took Valve a bit more than 3 months to move from zero games validated to 2000.
Motion Twin / Evil Empire have given us another great free update to the fantastic Dead Cells and teased plenty more is coming to the game. With this update you get The Bank, a brand-new optional biome that randomly appears in your run, replacing the immediately following biomes if you choose to enter it.
A point and click adventure game all about finding missing clothing? Well, there's been weirder things. Pants Quest gets a native Linux release.
"A classic style adventure game about life and finding your pants. The more our hero tries to find them, the more things seem to spin out of control. The tone is funny but also kind of introspective, following the kind of crappy morning that makes you rethink every decision you’ve ever made while wandering around in your underwear."
Rhythm games come in all shapes and sizes, with Rhythm Doctor looking a lot more unique than some and not only does it have an Overwhelmingly Positive user score on Steam but it also got some big Steam Deck improvements.
Deepin OS 20.5 Released with Face Recognition, can we trust?
It’s one of the first Linux distributions that has the capability to unlock your system or authenticate sudo access with your face, and obviously you will be very happy to test out the new rolling features before anyone else, but I’m not sure whether your smiling face will turn into a pensive moment once you read this article.
today's leftovers
FIDO2 multi-factor authentication systems are not susceptible to these attacks, because they are tied to a physical computer.
Changes at the Cargo Team [Ed: The omission here is that Rust is in disarray as many people leave and the aggressive corporations control the project, censoring the community]
We are thrilled to publicly announce that Weihang Lo and Ed Page have joined the Cargo Team!
Weihang has been providing thoughtful and helpful replies on our issue tracker. He has often had the patience to explain to people what problem they're hitting and how to get unstuck. He often summarizes technical conversations clearly describing the available solutions and their costs both technical and more importantly human. He has also been contributing to many improvements and code reviews.
Ed has been a champion on many fronts. He has done tremendous work on toml_edit to push Cargo towards getting cargo add merged in cargo proper. He has brought clap to the momentous 3.0 release and continues to push on CLI improvements, more advanced testing tools, and much more!
C++23 is feature complete and on track to be released next year. While many people are complaining that it’s, after all, a “minor” release (as the pandemic made the Committee work very difficult), C++23 still has a few very significant changes.
In this blog post, I want to talk about what I think is my favorite feature of C++23: the really keyword. This is a brand new keyword that can be used in a number of different scenarios. Let’s explore them together to understand the usefulness of it.
In this series, we share some of the inspiring stories of how WordPress and its global network of contributors can change people’s lives for the better. This month we feature a website developer and project manager from Argentina, who found in the software a way to live his life in the way he dreamed.
WordPress offers something to everyone. For Juan Aldasoro, a developer and project manager for a large distributed company, it provides an opportunity to combine his different interests and skills to live the type of life he wanted.
“I like visual, creative and technical things. The joy of WordPress is that you can do all of these things, you don’t have to limit yourself to any one aspect . You can also do this from almost anywhere in the world!”
From working in products since 2012, Juan sees WordPress as a major part of his skillset and toolbox. He said: “It gives you an opportunity to be part of building a product which could potentially be used by thousands of people and more on your site. It encourages you to think about different languages and how you can make it accessible. It allows you to work on different platforms. Working in WordPress gives you this broad approach. Working this way on products ended up pushing me into learning about all these different things. Only in open source can you really do this and use your creative side to find solutions.”
Today, the cloud is everything. But, in 2010, the cloud was barely real. Still, at NASA Ames Research Center and Rackspace, developers decided that the best way to build a cloud was to build it from open-source software. Together, by 2012 they created the first major open-source, Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) cloud, OpenStack. Ten years later, OpenStack is releasing its 25th update, Yoga.
Among the changes included in OpenStack Yoga are a series of updates for hardware enablement and better support for Kubernetes.
Before I mark a major project as DONE, I always take time to write down what worked, what didn’t and fresh thoughts on how to do things better next time. The OSI elections occupied my mind for almost all of Q1. Here is my hot take on the 2022 elections.
Aaeon’s Linux-ready “PICO-TGU4-SEMI” industrial mini-PC is available for pre-order at $809. The fanless system has an 11th Gen U-series CPU plus GbE, 2.5GbE, HDMI 2.0, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2, M.2 M-key, and mini-PCIe with mSATA.
Aaeon has posted a pre-order page for a 122 x 80.8 x 50.4mm embedded mini-PC based on its PICO-TGU4 Pico-ITX SBC. The PICO-TGU4-SEMI is primarily designed for drones, but also supports other edge AI applications like robotics or factory applications. The price is $809, with shipments due April 8.
Axiomtek’s compact “Aristotle RSC101” edge AI box runs Linux or Win 10 on Elkhart Lake along with an up to 26-TOPS Hailo-8 NPU, up to 32GB DDR4, 2x GbE, 2x USB, HDMI, DIO, and 3x M.2 slots.
Axiomtek announced its first product based on Intel’s 10nm, Atom-class Elkhart Lake SoCs and its second to feature Hailo’s Hailo-8 NPU after its octa-core Arm-based RSC100 system. The fanless, 154.4 x 111 x 49.4mm Aristotle (RSC101) is a smaller, less feature-rich box than the RSC100, and is primarily designed for edge AI smart city applications.
The Chromium version has reached a triple-digit number: I have uploaded new packages for Chromium 100 (Slackware 14.2 and newer, 32bit as well as 64bit). Specifically it is the release 100.0.4896.60 which was announced a few days ago. It fixes a number of vulnerabilities with the criticality label “high” which usually means it can crash your browser but not compromise your computer.
Google currently maintains a release schedule for Chromium where a new major version (98, 99, 100, …) is made available every month. This means that new features are not added with a big bang after being beta-tested for months, but the browser’s feature list will evolve over time.
[...]
Get chromium packages here (NL mirror) or here (US mirror). The chromium-ungoogled packages are still waiting for the source code to be released. I expect that to happen any time and then I’ll build and upload those packages too.
A new survey shows that the majority of companies are “underprepared” for threats against their Kubernetes environments.
The survey by the data storage company Veritas is on how companies are protecting their open-source Kubernetes, according to the company this month.
Kubernetes is being rapidly deployed into “mission-critical environments,” with one-third of companies relying on it and 86% of them expecting to deploy the technology in the next two to three years.
Arch Linux’s First ISO Snapshot Powered by Linux Kernel 5.17 Is Now Available for Download
Arch Linux 2022.04.01 is now available for download and it’s the first ISO release of the lightweight and flexible GNU/Linux distribution to be powered by Linux kernel 5.17, which brings numerous new features, better hardware support through new and updated drivers, as well as many other improvements.
Linux kernel 5.17’s first point release, 5.17.1, is included by default in Arch Linux’s ISO snapshot for April 2022, which also includes up-to-date packages that have been released throughout March 2022.
