People not familiar with Debian will not understand anything in that first paragraph, so let me expand. Know-it-all Debian developers (you know who you are) can skip to the next section. Traditionally, the Debian project (my Linux-based operating system of choice) has prided itself on the self-managed, anarchistic organisation of its packaging. Each package maintainer is the lord of his little kingdom. Some maintainers like to accumulate lots of kingdoms to rule over. (Yes, it really doesn't sound like anarchism when you put it like that. Yes, it's complicated: there's a constitution and voting involved. And yes, we're old.) Therefore, it's really hard to make package maintainers do something they don't want. Typically, when things go south, someone makes a complaint to the Debian Technical Committee (CTTE) which is established by the Debian constitution to resolve such conflicts. The committee is appointed by the Debian Project leader, himself elected each year (and there's an election coming up if you haven't heard).

For anyone who uses my personal Debian repository (there are fewer and fewer reasons to do that, but there are still some Debian packages there that aren't available anywhere else), I've (finally) refreshed the archive signing key.

Three candidates have thrown their hat into the ring as candidates for the 2022 Debian project leader (DPL) election. One is Jonathan Carter, who is now in his second term as DPL, while the other two are Felix Lechner and Hideki Yamane. As is the norm, the candidates self-nominated during the nomination period and are now in the campaigning phase until April 1. The vote commences April 2 and runs for two weeks; the results will be announced shortly thereafter and the new DPL term will start on April 21. The candidates have put out platforms and are fielding questions from the voters, Debian developers, thus it seems like a good time to look in on the election. While the DPL is the titular head of the project, their powers are pretty limited by the Debian Constitution; most of the power in Debian lies collectively and individually with the developers. The DPL is, to a certain extent, an administrative role more than it is an executive one. The intent is also for the DPL to be kind of a thought leader for the project, leading discussions, possibly proposing general resolutions (GRs), and consulting with the developers on how to use project money or other assets; in addition, the DPL is a catch-all for urgent decisions or those for which there is no relevant decision-making entity in the organization.

When developing an application or a library, it is very common to want to run it without installing it, or to install it into a custom prefix rather than on the system (i.e. /usr or /usr/local).

The Qt 6.3.0 release is just around the corner, and I wanted to share some updates we have made for the Qt Wayland integration and its companion module Qt Wayland Compositor. I will also use this as an opportunity to introduce some basic concepts to those who are not already familiar with Wayland, and give some background/justification for how things currently work.

Git can do everything—except make your coffee. But what if it could? Like most people, I already have a dedicated coffee brewing device listening to HTCPCP requests. All that is left is to hook Git up to it.

In October 2021, a Fedora Linux user asked a question about licensing. Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller left a response: “Since we don’t have a complete, exploded, searchable repository of all of the packages in Fedora, I don’t have a quick way to check.” Followed by: “…or possibly pay Sourcegraph to do it for us. They seem like nice people.” He is correct, we (Sourcegraph) are nice people, but we don’t want your money. Instead, we wanted to team up with the Fedora community. The Fedora Community can now search their universe of open source code—currently over 34,000 repositories and counting.

At least, this is what I’d like to say, but I ended up cancelling the project before it was ready for April Fool’s. After my friend kline (a staffer at Libera Chat) came up with this idea, I actually did write a lot of the code! Git is mostly written in Perl, but I could not really rouse the enthusiasm for implementing this idea in Perl. I did the prototype in $secretlang instead, and got it mostly working, but decided not to try to do some sneaky half-private joke release while trying to maintain the secrecy of the language.

On his blog, Antoni Boucher updates the status of rustc_codegen_gcc, which "is a GCC codegen for rustc, meaning that it can be loaded by the existing rustc frontend, but benefits from GCC by having more architectures supported and having access to GCC’s optimizations". A significant milestone has been reached: "the GCC codegen has made enough progress to be able to compile rustc itself".

I’ve been using perlimports a lot at $work. I’m generally quite happy with perlimports, but it can get confused by modules which are being dynamically used. Consider the following case, where we are using a function to create new objects.

A recent discussion on the python-ideas mailing list gives some insight into how to—or how not to—propose a feature to be added to the language. At first blush, adding a method to Python's immutable tuple type for replacing one of its elements is not a particularly strange idea, nor one that would cause much in the way of backward-compatibility concerns. Even though there was some evidence offered that such a method might be useful, it seems pretty unlikely that the idea will go anywhere, at least in part because of the repetitive, bordering on aggressive, manner in which its benefits were argued.

An array is a data structure to store multiple elements of similar data types. Similar to other programming languages Java also supports Arrays. Which are stored in a contiguous location on memory. In this tutorial, you’ll learn different techniques to print the elements of a given array in Java.

LWN's New Articles on Linux Kernel A look at some 5.17 development statistics [LWN.net] At the conclusion of the 5.17 development cycle, 13038 non-merge changesets had found their way into the mainline repository. That is a lower level of activity than was seen for 5.16 (14,190 changesets) but well above 5.15 (12,337). In other words, this was a fairly typical kernel release. That is true in terms of where the work that made up the release came from as well.

Driver regression testing with roadtest [LWN.net] The kernel community has a number of excuses for the relative paucity of regression-test coverage in the project, some of which hold more water than others. One of the more convincing reasons is that a great deal of kernel code is hardware-specific, and nobody can ever hope to put together a testing system with even a small fraction of all the hardware that the kernel supports. A new driver-testing framework called roadtest, posted by Vincent Whitchurch, may make that excuse harder to sustain, though, at least for certain kinds of hardware. One of the problems with hardware is its sheer variety. Consider a device as conceptually simple as a GPIO port which, at its core, drives a single electrical line to either a logical true or false value. GPIO drivers should be simple things, and many of them are, but vendors like to add their own flourishes with each new release. As a result, there are well over 150 GPIO drivers in the kernel source, many of which can drive more than one variant of a device. There is no way to build a system with all of those devices in it; most of them are part of a larger peripheral or system-on-chip, and many of them have not been commercially available for years.

Improved response times with latency nice [LWN.net] CPU scheduling can be a challenging task; the scheduler must ensure that every process gets a fair share of the available CPU time while, at the same time, respecting CPU affinities, avoiding the migration of processes away from their cached memory contents, and keeping all CPUs in the system busy. Even then, users can become grumpy if specific processes do not get their CPU share quickly; from that comes years of debates over desktop responsiveness, for example. The latency-nice priority proposal recently resurrected by Vincent Guittot aims to provide a new tool to help latency-sensitive applications get their CPU time more quickly. Over the years, numerous approaches have been used to try to improve the response time of important processes. The traditional Unix "nice" value can be used to raise a process's priority, for example. That can work, but a process's niceness does not directly translate into latency; it controls how much of the available CPU time the process can consume, but not when the process can actually run. Using the realtime priorities will cause the scheduler to run a process quickly, especially if realtime preemption is enabled, but a process running at that priority can also take over the system. The latency-nice concept is a different approach that tries to address those problems; it applies to the completely fair scheduler used for most processes, so no realtime priorities are needed. It adds a second nice value which, mirroring the existing nice value, is a number between -20 and 19. The lower the number, the higher the priority, so the highest-priority latency-nice value is -20. As with traditional nice values, any process can increase its latency-nice setting, but lowering it requires the CAP_SYS_NICE capability.