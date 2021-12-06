Language Selection

Friday 1st of April 2022 08:08:48 PM
HowTos
  • How to install Parrot 5.0 Home Edition. - Invidious

    In this video, I am going to show how to install Parrot 5.0 Home Edition.

  • How to Install GwenView on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

    Gwenview is a simple and easy-to-use program for viewing images on the KDE desktop. It can show you full-screen slideshows, crop an image or rotate it in many different ways without much effort from yourself!

  • How to Install KPhotoAlbum on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

    When you’re looking for an easy way to organize your photos, KPhotoAlbum is the program that will make it easier than ever before. With this simple yet powerful tool in hand, there’s no longer a need to worry about what photo goes where because everything can be done through its intuitive interface, like viewing images individually or browsing by category. Best of all, taking advantage of some excellent features like seeing which ones were taken today without having them mess up any other date stamps!

    In the following tutorial, you will learn to install the KPhotoAlbum on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using three methods: apt package manager and flatpak package manager with some tips for maintaining or removing KPhotoAlbum in the future.

  • How to Install SimulIDE on Debian 11

    Although in the field of engineering the applications are very varied, the truth is that most of them are only available for Windows. However, today you will learn how to install SimulIDE on Debian 11 which is a very efficient electronics simulator that is used by more and more people every day. Let’s get started.

  • How to Install gThumb on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

    gThumb is the perfect tool for viewing and editing all your favorite images. It’s fully integrated with GNOME 3, so you can access it in seconds. The imaging software provides an easy way to view common formats such as BMPs GIF(including animations), JPEGs PNG TIFF, or RAW files — not just typical multimedia types like videos that are usually found on other platforms. You’ll also be able to use various metadata tags embedded inside photos including EXIF IPTC XMP which allows more customization than ever before when organizing collections across multiple devices

    In the following tutorial, you will learn to install the gThumb on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using three methods: apt package manager and flatpak package manager with some tips for maintaining or removing gThumb in the future.

  • Virtualbox shared folder access denied (non-root user) from guest (Debian) to host (Debian)
  • SmoogeSpace: Compiling openldap for CentOS 8 Stream

    The EL8 release did not ship an openldap-server like it did in previous releases. Instead only the client tools and some libraries are included for existing applications. Instead the focus from the upstream provider has been on other LDAP solutions.

  • Securely Connect to your Raspberry Pi with SSH

    Many Raspberry Pi projects are "headless," which means they don't have an attached monitor, keyboard, or mouse. When it comes time to read the screen. Going without a monitor will keep the cost of your Rasp Pi low. You can always access the system with Secure Shell, better known as SSH.

    SSH is simply a secure, encrypted way of remotely logging in to a computer. OpenSSH, a free set of SSH tools developed by the OpenBSD project, is included in Linux distributions. If you're using a recent version of a Linux distribution meant for the Raspberry Pi, the SSH service is almost certainly already available. The easiest way to find out without attaching a monitor and keyboard is to attempt to SSH to it.

  • Converting to UEFI « etbe - Russell Coker

    When I got my HP ML110 Gen9 working as a workstation I initially was under the impression that boot wasn’t supported on NVMe and booted it from USB. I found USB booting with legacy boot to be unreliable so decided to try EFI booting and noticed that the NVMe devices were boot candidates with UEFI. Making one of them bootable was more complex than expected because no-one seems to have documented such things. So here’s my documentation, it’s not great but this method has worked once for me.

    Before starting major partitioning work it’s best to run “parted -l and save the output to a file, that can allow you to recreate partitions if you corrupt them. One thing I’m doing on systems I manage is putting “@reboot /usr/sbin/parted -l > /root/parted.log” in the root crontab, then when the system is backed up the backup server gets any recent changes to partitioning (I don’t backup /var/log on all my systems).

  • Remove duplicate screen-lock icons in ROX-mode

    Fixed. In ROX-mode the screen-lock icon will be on the desktop only. In JWM-mode it will be in the tray. Achieved by editing /root/.xinitrc
    Note, I have brought back the "show desktop" icon in the tray. It is useful.

  • Using nmcli to configure a static dual stack wired network interface – nullr0ute's blog

    I recently managed to break the network on my VM that hosts this blog. Basically I removed the NetworkManager-initscripts-ifcfg-rh package because I don’t use the old style ifcfg configuration anywhere else and I had forgotten how long I’d had this VM. So I went into the web console, manually bought up the network with ip commands and reinstalled the package but it made no difference. Oh well! Time to just move it to the new config so I just worked out the nmcli options for all the bits in the old ifcfg. This VM network is nothing special, it’s basically dual IPv4/IPv6 interface with associated DNS.

  • Helpful git tips – nullr0ute's blog

    So chatting with a colleague about some git tricks this week I discovered that not everyone was aware you could change the bash prompt to give certain git status, such as branch, and things like if you’re in merge/am/bisect modes etc. I’ve had the pieces in my .bashrc for so long I had literally got to the point it was assumed functionality that every one has enabled.

  • New syslog-ng parser: flip-parser()

    The latest pull request to syslog-ng adds a really useful feature: the flip-parser(): https://github.com/syslog-ng/syslog-ng/pull/3971
    It allows you to flip the message text, reverse it, or both. As I also reported a couple of minor problems related to UTF-8 character handling, this PR most likely will not be merged today. However, you can compile it yourself, or if you use openSUSE Tumbleweed, use my packages from the openSUSE Build Service.

  • Monitor your databases with this open source tool | Opensource.com

    I have been using databases for a lot longer than I care to admit, and a lot of that time has been spent looking at the entrails of servers, trying to determine exactly what they were doing. Thank goodness for the engineers behind the MySQL Performance Schema and Information Schema and their efforts to provide solid information. And then came the Sys schema with handy prepackaged peeks at the server. Before the advent of those schemas, there was no easy way to get granular information about a database instance.

    But peering at tabulated displays at the information of one point in time does not allow for trend-spotting or a quick glance to ascertain a server's status. Being able to spot a trend on a graph or have alerts sent when a threshold is reached is vital. My friends in the PostgreSQL and MongoDB worlds had the same problem. The good news is that there is an open source solution for all three databases that is easy to install and use.

  • How I customize my Linux window decorations | Opensource.com

    One thing I especially like about Linux is the amazing and vast array of choices in almost everything. Don't like one application for something? There are usually several more you can choose from. Don't like how the desktop works? Pick one of many other desktops. Don't like the window decorations on your desktop? There are many others you can download and try.

    What if you don't like one little thing about your choice of window decorations—and all other sets of decorations are not even close?

    One of the advantages of open source is that I can change anything I want. So I did.

    I use the Alienware-Bluish theme on my Xfce desktop. I like its futuristic look, the cyan and gray colors that match my dark primary color schemes—and sometimes my moods. It has a nice 3D relief in the corners, and the corners and edges are wide enough to grab easily, even with my Hi-DPI resolution. Figure 1 shows the original Alienware-Bluish decorations with the gradient-black-324.0 color scheme I prefer.

  • A Lesson in Shortcuts – Tookmund – A place for my random thoughts about software

    Long ago, as the design of the Unix file system was being worked out, the entries . and .. appeared, to make navigation easier. I’m not sure but I believe .. went in during the Version 2 rewrite, when the file system became hierarchical (it had a very different structure early on). When one typed ls, however, these files appeared, so either Ken or Dennis added a simple test to the program. It was in assembler then, but the code in question was equivalent to something like this:

  • Fix wrong Keyboard Layout in Ubuntu – VITUX

    Is the Ubuntu Keyboard layout not working? Most Ubuntu users want to use their native language as the primary input language when using their system. Using the Ubuntu preferences utility, you can add your native language as a keyboard input source. This language can be configured to be used as the default keyboard layout. This layout means that anything you type on your keyboard will be perceived by your Ubuntu system based on the keyboard layout you choose.

    This article describes how to customize the keyboard layout on the desktop to your preferred input language. It also describes how you can change it in the terminal (see the chapter on changing the keyboard layout on the Ubuntu server at the end of the article).
    We have run the commands and procedures mentioned in this article on Ubuntu 20.04 and Ubuntu 22.04.

  • thefuck: Automatically Correct Previous Incorrect Command - TREND OCEANS

    thefuck is a Linux utility that comes as a python package can be installed via pip command to provide you automatic features to correct previous incorrect commands.

  • What Is an Inode?

    If you are reading or learning about high-performance computing (HPC), where storage is a very important consideration, having a basic introduction to an inode is fairly important. In this article, I want to give you a high-level definition of an inode along with some additional details.

    For clarity, I’ll start with the recent evolution of filesystems. Over time, more features have been added to filesystems, creating a “spectrum” of filesystems, from the simple to the really sophisticated. Moreover, filesystems now address specific usage models, so they are not so generalized and might not be POSIX compliant. In this article, I stay with the classic filesystems that use inodes, oftentimes referred to as block-oriented filesystems, which excludes object and pure key-value filesystems.

Programming Leftovers

  • 5 Methods to Print an Array in Java

    An array is a data structure to store multiple elements of similar data types. Similar to other programming languages Java also supports Arrays. Which are stored in a contiguous location on memory. In this tutorial, you’ll learn different techniques to print the elements of a given array in Java.

  • A method for replacing Python tuple entries [LWN.net]

    A recent discussion on the python-ideas mailing list gives some insight into how to—or how not to—propose a feature to be added to the language. At first blush, adding a method to Python's immutable tuple type for replacing one of its elements is not a particularly strange idea, nor one that would cause much in the way of backward-compatibility concerns. Even though there was some evidence offered that such a method might be useful, it seems pretty unlikely that the idea will go anywhere, at least in part because of the repetitive, bordering on aggressive, manner in which its benefits were argued.

  • Making Dynamically Required Package Names More Discoverable in Perl

    I’ve been using perlimports a lot at $work. I’m generally quite happy with perlimports, but it can get confused by modules which are being dynamically used. Consider the following case, where we are using a function to create new objects.

  • Perl Weekly Challenge 158: Additive Primes and Cuban Primes
  • Possible security problem in CPAN modules / Zlib CVE-2018-25032
  • Boucher: rustc_codegen_gcc can now bootstrap rustc

    On his blog, Antoni Boucher updates the status of rustc_codegen_gcc, which "is a GCC codegen for rustc, meaning that it can be loaded by the existing rustc frontend, but benefits from GCC by having more architectures supported and having access to GCC’s optimizations". A significant milestone has been reached: "the GCC codegen has made enough progress to be able to compile rustc itself".

  • Announcing git snail-mail

    At least, this is what I’d like to say, but I ended up cancelling the project before it was ready for April Fool’s. After my friend kline (a staffer at Libera Chat) came up with this idea, I actually did write a lot of the code! Git is mostly written in Perl, but I could not really rouse the enthusiasm for implementing this idea in Perl. I did the prototype in $secretlang instead, and got it mostly working, but decided not to try to do some sneaky half-private joke release while trying to maintain the secrecy of the language.

  • Fedora Magazine: Using Sourcegraph to Search 34,000+ Fedora Repositories

    In October 2021, a Fedora Linux user asked a question about licensing. Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller left a response: “Since we don’t have a complete, exploded, searchable repository of all of the packages in Fedora, I don’t have a quick way to check.” Followed by: “…or possibly pay Sourcegraph to do it for us. They seem like nice people.” He is correct, we (Sourcegraph) are nice people, but we don’t want your money. Instead, we wanted to team up with the Fedora community. The Fedora Community can now search their universe of open source code—currently over 34,000 repositories and counting.

  • Make a cup of coffee with Git | Opensource.com

    Git can do everything—except make your coffee. But what if it could? Like most people, I already have a dedicated coffee brewing device listening to HTCPCP requests. All that is left is to hook Git up to it.

  • Shell Extensions in Qt Wayland 6.3

    The Qt 6.3.0 release is just around the corner, and I wanted to share some updates we have made for the Qt Wayland integration and its companion module Qt Wayland Compositor. I will also use this as an opportunity to introduce some basic concepts to those who are not already familiar with Wayland, and give some background/justification for how things currently work.

  • Status update: Adding CI Pipelines on GitLab - post #5

    This is my fifth status update for Season of KDE 2022. This time, I have updates on the automation side of things. I got a preliminary version of the required GitLab pipelines working.

  • Spotlight on Meson's full-featured developer environment

    When developing an application or a library, it is very common to want to run it without installing it, or to install it into a custom prefix rather than on the system (i.e. /usr or /usr/local).

Debian: DPL Race, Development Reports, and Antoine Beaupré's Nostalgia

  • Three candidates vying for Debian project leader [LWN.net]

    Three candidates have thrown their hat into the ring as candidates for the 2022 Debian project leader (DPL) election. One is Jonathan Carter, who is now in his second term as DPL, while the other two are Felix Lechner and Hideki Yamane. As is the norm, the candidates self-nominated during the nomination period and are now in the campaigning phase until April 1. The vote commences April 2 and runs for two weeks; the results will be announced shortly thereafter and the new DPL term will start on April 21. The candidates have put out platforms and are fielding questions from the voters, Debian developers, thus it seems like a good time to look in on the election. While the DPL is the titular head of the project, their powers are pretty limited by the Debian Constitution; most of the power in Debian lies collectively and individually with the developers. The DPL is, to a certain extent, an administrative role more than it is an executive one. The intent is also for the DPL to be kind of a thought leader for the project, leading discussions, possibly proposing general resolutions (GRs), and consulting with the developers on how to use project money or other assets; in addition, the DPL is a catch-all for urgent decisions or those for which there is no relevant decision-making entity in the organization.

  • Russ Allbery: Updated eyrie Debian archive keyring

    For anyone who uses my personal Debian repository (there are fewer and fewer reasons to do that, but there are still some Debian packages there that aren't available anywhere else), I've (finally) refreshed the archive signing key.

  • Paul Wise: FLOSS Activities March 2022

    This month I didn't have any particular focus. I just worked on issues in my info bubble.

  • Antoine Beaupré: Salvaged my first Debian package

    People not familiar with Debian will not understand anything in that first paragraph, so let me expand. Know-it-all Debian developers (you know who you are) can skip to the next section. Traditionally, the Debian project (my Linux-based operating system of choice) has prided itself on the self-managed, anarchistic organisation of its packaging. Each package maintainer is the lord of his little kingdom. Some maintainers like to accumulate lots of kingdoms to rule over. (Yes, it really doesn't sound like anarchism when you put it like that. Yes, it's complicated: there's a constitution and voting involved. And yes, we're old.) Therefore, it's really hard to make package maintainers do something they don't want. Typically, when things go south, someone makes a complaint to the Debian Technical Committee (CTTE) which is established by the Debian constitution to resolve such conflicts. The committee is appointed by the Debian Project leader, himself elected each year (and there's an election coming up if you haven't heard).

LWN's New Articles on Linux Kernel

  • A look at some 5.17 development statistics [LWN.net]

    At the conclusion of the 5.17 development cycle, 13038 non-merge changesets had found their way into the mainline repository. That is a lower level of activity than was seen for 5.16 (14,190 changesets) but well above 5.15 (12,337). In other words, this was a fairly typical kernel release. That is true in terms of where the work that made up the release came from as well.

  • Driver regression testing with roadtest [LWN.net]

    The kernel community has a number of excuses for the relative paucity of regression-test coverage in the project, some of which hold more water than others. One of the more convincing reasons is that a great deal of kernel code is hardware-specific, and nobody can ever hope to put together a testing system with even a small fraction of all the hardware that the kernel supports. A new driver-testing framework called roadtest, posted by Vincent Whitchurch, may make that excuse harder to sustain, though, at least for certain kinds of hardware. One of the problems with hardware is its sheer variety. Consider a device as conceptually simple as a GPIO port which, at its core, drives a single electrical line to either a logical true or false value. GPIO drivers should be simple things, and many of them are, but vendors like to add their own flourishes with each new release. As a result, there are well over 150 GPIO drivers in the kernel source, many of which can drive more than one variant of a device. There is no way to build a system with all of those devices in it; most of them are part of a larger peripheral or system-on-chip, and many of them have not been commercially available for years.

  • Improved response times with latency nice [LWN.net]

    CPU scheduling can be a challenging task; the scheduler must ensure that every process gets a fair share of the available CPU time while, at the same time, respecting CPU affinities, avoiding the migration of processes away from their cached memory contents, and keeping all CPUs in the system busy. Even then, users can become grumpy if specific processes do not get their CPU share quickly; from that comes years of debates over desktop responsiveness, for example. The latency-nice priority proposal recently resurrected by Vincent Guittot aims to provide a new tool to help latency-sensitive applications get their CPU time more quickly. Over the years, numerous approaches have been used to try to improve the response time of important processes. The traditional Unix "nice" value can be used to raise a process's priority, for example. That can work, but a process's niceness does not directly translate into latency; it controls how much of the available CPU time the process can consume, but not when the process can actually run. Using the realtime priorities will cause the scheduler to run a process quickly, especially if realtime preemption is enabled, but a process running at that priority can also take over the system. The latency-nice concept is a different approach that tries to address those problems; it applies to the completely fair scheduler used for most processes, so no realtime priorities are needed. It adds a second nice value which, mirroring the existing nice value, is a number between -20 and 19. The lower the number, the higher the priority, so the highest-priority latency-nice value is -20. As with traditional nice values, any process can increase its latency-nice setting, but lowering it requires the CAP_SYS_NICE capability.

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

  • Technically Speaking (E12): GitOps with Argo CD - Invidious

    How do necessity, innovation, and Git as the single source of truth connect to our taxes? Maybe they don't, but if you want to get started with GitOps, this video is for you. In this episode, Ed Lee of Intuit talks with Red Hat CTO Chris Wright about adopting GitOps and the Argo CD project.

  • Red Hat Stacks Up Software To Contain AI On Nvidia Platforms

    If you are a tech industry giant that wants to put a greater spotlight on what your technologies can do for enterprises that want to run AI workloads, you can do worse than make those statements at Nvidia’s bi-annual GPU Technology Conference. And that’s what Red Hat is doing this week, highlighting tighter integrations between its OpenShift Kubernetes platform and Nvidia’s AI Enterprise 2.0, software suite introduced last year as a way of making AI capabilities available to a wider range of enterprises, and introducing the latest release of OpenShift. Opening up AI and machine learning technologies to more companies and not just available to research labs, educational institutions and the largest organizations has been an ongoing effort of many in IT for the past few years.

  • Red Hat Handing Over Commercial Business to Partners

    Red Hat is accelerating plans to be partner-led across its commercial business. It's also swapping traditional go-to-market for an ecosystem-led approach.

  • Securing verybad web application with only systemd

    In my last blog post I talked about verybad web application. It has multiple major security holes, which allows anyone to do remote code execution or read/write files on a server. Look at the source code to see what all you can do. I am running one instance in public http://verybad.kushaldas.in:8000/, and then I asked twitter to see if anyone can get access. Only difference is that this service has some of the latest security mitigation from systemd on a Fedora 35 box.

  • 5 things open source developers should know about cloud services providers [Ed: Red Hat does "openwashing" + "clownwashing" all-in-one]

    "The cloud" refers to both the collective computing power of an interconnected array of servers and the software layer enabling those computers to work together to create dynamically defined infrastructure. Because many consider the cloud the new frontier of computing, it's dominated the software industry for the past several years. Still, your individual level of involvement with it probably depends on your career and how much you acknowledge that you're using the cloud in your computing. If you're a programmer, you might be looking to move your development onto the cloud, either for work or for fun, but it doesn't take long to realize that choosing a cloud provider can be an overwhelming prospect, especially for an open source enthusiast. I've written about the importance of an open cloud in the past. Luckily, there are very direct ways you, as a developer, regardless of your experience, can help ensure that the cloud fosters and strengthens open source.

  • 5G edge and security deployment evolution, trends and insights

    The Heavy Reading 2022 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey provides insight into how 5G networks may evolve as operators and the wider mobile ecosystem continue to invest in 5G technology. We’ll begin by discussing some of the findings for 5G and edge computing, and conclude with a perspective centered around 5G security. Red Hat sponsored portions of the survey, specifically sections pertaining to service provider 5G edge computing strategies and their approach to 5G security.

  • Fedora Community Blog: CPE Weekly Update – Week of March 28th – April 1st

    This is a weekly report from the CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team. If you have any questions or feedback, please respond to this report or contact us on #redhat-cpe channel on libera.chat (https://libera.chat/).

