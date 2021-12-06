today's howtos
-
How to install Parrot 5.0 Home Edition. - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show how to install Parrot 5.0 Home Edition.
-
How to Install GwenView on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Gwenview is a simple and easy-to-use program for viewing images on the KDE desktop. It can show you full-screen slideshows, crop an image or rotate it in many different ways without much effort from yourself!
-
How to Install KPhotoAlbum on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
When you’re looking for an easy way to organize your photos, KPhotoAlbum is the program that will make it easier than ever before. With this simple yet powerful tool in hand, there’s no longer a need to worry about what photo goes where because everything can be done through its intuitive interface, like viewing images individually or browsing by category. Best of all, taking advantage of some excellent features like seeing which ones were taken today without having them mess up any other date stamps!
In the following tutorial, you will learn to install the KPhotoAlbum on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using three methods: apt package manager and flatpak package manager with some tips for maintaining or removing KPhotoAlbum in the future.
-
How to Install SimulIDE on Debian 11
Although in the field of engineering the applications are very varied, the truth is that most of them are only available for Windows. However, today you will learn how to install SimulIDE on Debian 11 which is a very efficient electronics simulator that is used by more and more people every day. Let’s get started.
-
How to Install gThumb on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
gThumb is the perfect tool for viewing and editing all your favorite images. It’s fully integrated with GNOME 3, so you can access it in seconds. The imaging software provides an easy way to view common formats such as BMPs GIF(including animations), JPEGs PNG TIFF, or RAW files — not just typical multimedia types like videos that are usually found on other platforms. You’ll also be able to use various metadata tags embedded inside photos including EXIF IPTC XMP which allows more customization than ever before when organizing collections across multiple devices
In the following tutorial, you will learn to install the gThumb on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using three methods: apt package manager and flatpak package manager with some tips for maintaining or removing gThumb in the future.
-
Virtualbox shared folder access denied (non-root user) from guest (Debian) to host (Debian)
-
SmoogeSpace: Compiling openldap for CentOS 8 Stream
The EL8 release did not ship an openldap-server like it did in previous releases. Instead only the client tools and some libraries are included for existing applications. Instead the focus from the upstream provider has been on other LDAP solutions.
-
Securely Connect to your Raspberry Pi with SSH
Many Raspberry Pi projects are "headless," which means they don't have an attached monitor, keyboard, or mouse. When it comes time to read the screen. Going without a monitor will keep the cost of your Rasp Pi low. You can always access the system with Secure Shell, better known as SSH.
SSH is simply a secure, encrypted way of remotely logging in to a computer. OpenSSH, a free set of SSH tools developed by the OpenBSD project, is included in Linux distributions. If you're using a recent version of a Linux distribution meant for the Raspberry Pi, the SSH service is almost certainly already available. The easiest way to find out without attaching a monitor and keyboard is to attempt to SSH to it.
-
Converting to UEFI « etbe - Russell Coker
When I got my HP ML110 Gen9 working as a workstation I initially was under the impression that boot wasn’t supported on NVMe and booted it from USB. I found USB booting with legacy boot to be unreliable so decided to try EFI booting and noticed that the NVMe devices were boot candidates with UEFI. Making one of them bootable was more complex than expected because no-one seems to have documented such things. So here’s my documentation, it’s not great but this method has worked once for me.
Before starting major partitioning work it’s best to run “parted -l and save the output to a file, that can allow you to recreate partitions if you corrupt them. One thing I’m doing on systems I manage is putting “@reboot /usr/sbin/parted -l > /root/parted.log” in the root crontab, then when the system is backed up the backup server gets any recent changes to partitioning (I don’t backup /var/log on all my systems).
-
Remove duplicate screen-lock icons in ROX-mode
Fixed. In ROX-mode the screen-lock icon will be on the desktop only. In JWM-mode it will be in the tray. Achieved by editing /root/.xinitrc
Note, I have brought back the "show desktop" icon in the tray. It is useful.
-
Using nmcli to configure a static dual stack wired network interface – nullr0ute's blog
I recently managed to break the network on my VM that hosts this blog. Basically I removed the NetworkManager-initscripts-ifcfg-rh package because I don’t use the old style ifcfg configuration anywhere else and I had forgotten how long I’d had this VM. So I went into the web console, manually bought up the network with ip commands and reinstalled the package but it made no difference. Oh well! Time to just move it to the new config so I just worked out the nmcli options for all the bits in the old ifcfg. This VM network is nothing special, it’s basically dual IPv4/IPv6 interface with associated DNS.
-
Helpful git tips – nullr0ute's blog
So chatting with a colleague about some git tricks this week I discovered that not everyone was aware you could change the bash prompt to give certain git status, such as branch, and things like if you’re in merge/am/bisect modes etc. I’ve had the pieces in my .bashrc for so long I had literally got to the point it was assumed functionality that every one has enabled.
-
New syslog-ng parser: flip-parser()
The latest pull request to syslog-ng adds a really useful feature: the flip-parser(): https://github.com/syslog-ng/syslog-ng/pull/3971
It allows you to flip the message text, reverse it, or both. As I also reported a couple of minor problems related to UTF-8 character handling, this PR most likely will not be merged today. However, you can compile it yourself, or if you use openSUSE Tumbleweed, use my packages from the openSUSE Build Service.
-
Monitor your databases with this open source tool | Opensource.com
I have been using databases for a lot longer than I care to admit, and a lot of that time has been spent looking at the entrails of servers, trying to determine exactly what they were doing. Thank goodness for the engineers behind the MySQL Performance Schema and Information Schema and their efforts to provide solid information. And then came the Sys schema with handy prepackaged peeks at the server. Before the advent of those schemas, there was no easy way to get granular information about a database instance.
But peering at tabulated displays at the information of one point in time does not allow for trend-spotting or a quick glance to ascertain a server's status. Being able to spot a trend on a graph or have alerts sent when a threshold is reached is vital. My friends in the PostgreSQL and MongoDB worlds had the same problem. The good news is that there is an open source solution for all three databases that is easy to install and use.
-
How I customize my Linux window decorations | Opensource.com
One thing I especially like about Linux is the amazing and vast array of choices in almost everything. Don't like one application for something? There are usually several more you can choose from. Don't like how the desktop works? Pick one of many other desktops. Don't like the window decorations on your desktop? There are many others you can download and try.
What if you don't like one little thing about your choice of window decorations—and all other sets of decorations are not even close?
One of the advantages of open source is that I can change anything I want. So I did.
I use the Alienware-Bluish theme on my Xfce desktop. I like its futuristic look, the cyan and gray colors that match my dark primary color schemes—and sometimes my moods. It has a nice 3D relief in the corners, and the corners and edges are wide enough to grab easily, even with my Hi-DPI resolution. Figure 1 shows the original Alienware-Bluish decorations with the gradient-black-324.0 color scheme I prefer.
-
A Lesson in Shortcuts – Tookmund – A place for my random thoughts about software
Long ago, as the design of the Unix file system was being worked out, the entries . and .. appeared, to make navigation easier. I’m not sure but I believe .. went in during the Version 2 rewrite, when the file system became hierarchical (it had a very different structure early on). When one typed ls, however, these files appeared, so either Ken or Dennis added a simple test to the program. It was in assembler then, but the code in question was equivalent to something like this:
-
Fix wrong Keyboard Layout in Ubuntu – VITUX
Is the Ubuntu Keyboard layout not working? Most Ubuntu users want to use their native language as the primary input language when using their system. Using the Ubuntu preferences utility, you can add your native language as a keyboard input source. This language can be configured to be used as the default keyboard layout. This layout means that anything you type on your keyboard will be perceived by your Ubuntu system based on the keyboard layout you choose.
This article describes how to customize the keyboard layout on the desktop to your preferred input language. It also describes how you can change it in the terminal (see the chapter on changing the keyboard layout on the Ubuntu server at the end of the article).
We have run the commands and procedures mentioned in this article on Ubuntu 20.04 and Ubuntu 22.04.
-
thefuck: Automatically Correct Previous Incorrect Command - TREND OCEANS
thefuck is a Linux utility that comes as a python package can be installed via pip command to provide you automatic features to correct previous incorrect commands.
-
What Is an Inode?
If you are reading or learning about high-performance computing (HPC), where storage is a very important consideration, having a basic introduction to an inode is fairly important. In this article, I want to give you a high-level definition of an inode along with some additional details.
For clarity, I’ll start with the recent evolution of filesystems. Over time, more features have been added to filesystems, creating a “spectrum” of filesystems, from the simple to the really sophisticated. Moreover, filesystems now address specific usage models, so they are not so generalized and might not be POSIX compliant. In this article, I stay with the classic filesystems that use inodes, oftentimes referred to as block-oriented filesystems, which excludes object and pure key-value filesystems.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 488 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Debian: DPL Race, Development Reports, and Antoine Beaupré's Nostalgia
LWN's New Articles on Linux Kernel
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 39 min ago
2 hours 6 min ago
2 hours 59 min ago
3 hours 51 min ago
9 hours 33 min ago
9 hours 32 min ago
10 hours 19 min ago
10 hours 45 min ago
10 hours 52 min ago
11 hours 2 min ago