The Qt 6.3.0 release is just around the corner, and I wanted to share some updates we have made for the Qt Wayland integration and its companion module Qt Wayland Compositor. I will also use this as an opportunity to introduce some basic concepts to those who are not already familiar with Wayland, and give some background/justification for how things currently work.

In October 2021, a Fedora Linux user asked a question about licensing. Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller left a response: “Since we don’t have a complete, exploded, searchable repository of all of the packages in Fedora, I don’t have a quick way to check.” Followed by: “…or possibly pay Sourcegraph to do it for us. They seem like nice people.” He is correct, we (Sourcegraph) are nice people, but we don’t want your money. Instead, we wanted to team up with the Fedora community. The Fedora Community can now search their universe of open source code—currently over 34,000 repositories and counting.

At least, this is what I’d like to say, but I ended up cancelling the project before it was ready for April Fool’s. After my friend kline (a staffer at Libera Chat) came up with this idea, I actually did write a lot of the code! Git is mostly written in Perl, but I could not really rouse the enthusiasm for implementing this idea in Perl. I did the prototype in $secretlang instead, and got it mostly working, but decided not to try to do some sneaky half-private joke release while trying to maintain the secrecy of the language.

On his blog, Antoni Boucher updates the status of rustc_codegen_gcc, which "is a GCC codegen for rustc, meaning that it can be loaded by the existing rustc frontend, but benefits from GCC by having more architectures supported and having access to GCC’s optimizations". A significant milestone has been reached: "the GCC codegen has made enough progress to be able to compile rustc itself".

A recent discussion on the python-ideas mailing list gives some insight into how to—or how not to—propose a feature to be added to the language. At first blush, adding a method to Python's immutable tuple type for replacing one of its elements is not a particularly strange idea, nor one that would cause much in the way of backward-compatibility concerns. Even though there was some evidence offered that such a method might be useful, it seems pretty unlikely that the idea will go anywhere, at least in part because of the repetitive, bordering on aggressive, manner in which its benefits were argued.

This year’s GSoC is coming; and this year, I suggest that we handle one big problem plaguing LibreOffice: deadlocks. Users know that sometimes, program hangs. Often that is because of deadlocks. It is well known that one of industry’s most widely used ways to handle this problem is Ostrich algorithm [1].

I have been working in software engineering for more than 15 years. I've always contributed to Open Source software as a user or a developer. But I've been contributing to Apache Software Foundation (ASF) projects such as Apache Flink, Apache Beam or Apache Spark for nearly 6 years. It is long enough for me to say that I find the Apache Way is almost the best way to collaborate on software engineering. I will not describe the Apache way here as there is a lot of good information about that already. I would rather link to the official Apache documentation. I humbly suggest that you read what it is if you don't know it already. My point here is to talk about the Apache Way in practice as I’ve experienced it. Of course, every Apache community is different, but what I wanted to emphasize is that applying the Apache Way by the book could lead to what I'd call a "perfect society" even if this word seems a bit naive and over optimistic, or even utopian.

Prague PostgreSQL Developer Day 2022 (P2D2 2022) will be held on June 1-2 in Prague, Czech Republic. The conference focuses on topics for PostgreSQL users and developers. For more information about the event, please see the website at https://www.p2d2.cz/ We are now accepting proposals for talks and trainings in both Czech and English. In previous years, the conference was organized as a single-track even with a mix of talks in Czech and English. This year we're planning to organize a conference with a separate track in English, if permitted by the number of talk proposals etc.

It’s that time of year – Linux Foundation Training (LiFT) Scholarships are here! Since 2011, The Linux Foundation has awarded over 1,100 scholarships for millions of dollars in training and certification to deserving individuals around the world who would otherwise be unable to afford it. This is part of our mission to grow the open source community by lowering the barrier to entry and making quality training options accessible to those who want them.

The software quality will probably get worse and worse & maybe Firefox will disappear completely. Why? two reasons. Mozilla (the company/foundation behind Firefox) had a contract with Google, Mozilla will participate in advertising revenues if Google becomes the homepage of Firefox. probably Google has also copied a lot from Mozilla and “copied” it into its own Chrome browser. [...] Thunderbird is also from Mozilla but is developed by a group of volunteers. [...] the answer should: MRS BAKER, PLEASE RESIGN & LET SOMEONE ELSE DO THE JOB, SO YOU CAN FINALLY GO SOMEWHERE ELSE AND EARN 5x MORE MONEY WITHOUT DESTROYING THE INTERNET & MOZILLA FOUNDATION! THANK YOU!

Debian: DPL Race, Development Reports, and Antoine Beaupré's Nostalgia Three candidates vying for Debian project leader [LWN.net] Three candidates have thrown their hat into the ring as candidates for the 2022 Debian project leader (DPL) election. One is Jonathan Carter, who is now in his second term as DPL, while the other two are Felix Lechner and Hideki Yamane. As is the norm, the candidates self-nominated during the nomination period and are now in the campaigning phase until April 1. The vote commences April 2 and runs for two weeks; the results will be announced shortly thereafter and the new DPL term will start on April 21. The candidates have put out platforms and are fielding questions from the voters, Debian developers, thus it seems like a good time to look in on the election. While the DPL is the titular head of the project, their powers are pretty limited by the Debian Constitution; most of the power in Debian lies collectively and individually with the developers. The DPL is, to a certain extent, an administrative role more than it is an executive one. The intent is also for the DPL to be kind of a thought leader for the project, leading discussions, possibly proposing general resolutions (GRs), and consulting with the developers on how to use project money or other assets; in addition, the DPL is a catch-all for urgent decisions or those for which there is no relevant decision-making entity in the organization.

Russ Allbery: Updated eyrie Debian archive keyring For anyone who uses my personal Debian repository (there are fewer and fewer reasons to do that, but there are still some Debian packages there that aren't available anywhere else), I've (finally) refreshed the archive signing key.

Paul Wise: FLOSS Activities March 2022 This month I didn't have any particular focus. I just worked on issues in my info bubble.

Antoine Beaupré: Salvaged my first Debian package People not familiar with Debian will not understand anything in that first paragraph, so let me expand. Know-it-all Debian developers (you know who you are) can skip to the next section. Traditionally, the Debian project (my Linux-based operating system of choice) has prided itself on the self-managed, anarchistic organisation of its packaging. Each package maintainer is the lord of his little kingdom. Some maintainers like to accumulate lots of kingdoms to rule over. (Yes, it really doesn't sound like anarchism when you put it like that. Yes, it's complicated: there's a constitution and voting involved. And yes, we're old.) Therefore, it's really hard to make package maintainers do something they don't want. Typically, when things go south, someone makes a complaint to the Debian Technical Committee (CTTE) which is established by the Debian constitution to resolve such conflicts. The committee is appointed by the Debian Project leader, himself elected each year (and there's an election coming up if you haven't heard).