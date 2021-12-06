Kitty Terminal Emulator: How to Install, Configure, and Use It
In this guide, we will be looking at how to install, customize and use the Kitty terminal emulator on Linux.
Some tasks are still best accomplished via the command line, even with sophisticated modern desktop environments jam-packed with administrative tools, utilities, and productivity software, all with appealing graphical user interfaces.
A terminal emulator allows you to use the power of the command line on your desktop. In addition, the terminal window provides access to a console and its applications, such as command-line interfaces (CLI) and text user interface software.
Lutris Game Manager Adds Steam Deck Support, EA Origin and Ubisoft Connect Integration
As mentioned, the biggest new feature in the Lutris 0.5.10 release is support for Valve’s Steam Deck gaming handheld device, allowing owners to install and play even more games on their Steam Decks, from sources like GOG, Epic Game Store, or even the Lutris website.
While a Flatpak version is still in the works, Steam Deck users will have to install Lutris from the Arch Linux and AUR repositories, but you’ll have to disable the read-only flag of your Deck’s system drive.
today's leftovers
Welcome to another installation of me teaching myself about crypto by writing about it! In past posts, I have discussed topics like Bitcoin mining and proof-of-stake. I’m not an expert on crypto, but I like learning about technology, and these posts are an attempt to share what I have learned at a level that is not too basic, but not too advanced, for readers who are curious, like me. Actually, this topic has a lot to do with contract law, so I am more comfortable writing about it than those prior posts.
The thing I hear repeatedly about smart contracts is that they are neither smart nor contracts. Let’s figure out why people say that, and whether it is correct.
SUSE Technical Training team introduced the new SUSE Certified Deployment Specialist (SCDS) program in February 2022. It provides certification for those specialists who are involved in product deployment and complements the existing SUSE Certified Administrator (SCA) and SUSE Certified Engineer (SCE) certification that are focused on the administration and usage of SUSE products.
During this week, we only managed to get 4 snapshots (0324, 0328, 0329, and 0330) out of the door. Seems QA is slowing us down too much, so I decided to give up on it. To make Tumbleweed more plannable for upgraders, the new process will foresee a fixed time when a snapshot will go out – daily at 5 pm UTC. We will just ship out whatever we have built by that time. This is a minimal tradeoff between stability and plannability – after all, we all trust our developers and maintainers and we know that they test things before sending them your way. So no more need to slow down using QA!
Chromebook vs Laptop: Which One is Suitable For You? [Ed: Bizarre framing as 'Chrome'books are just locked-down laptops, but sometimes they can still be redeemed from Google's grip]
Chromebook by Google Chrome is the most recent invention, and it has already started competing with Laptops. If you consider the surface and outlook, both of them share the biggest similarity. But inside, they have a lot of differences. Well, the battle of Chromebook vs Laptop can help you learn about the points where they are not the same. And that’s exactly what we are going to discuss today.
Basically, we understand Windows PC or Macbook by the word, Laptop. But when it is about the security, interface, gaming, software availability, and storage, there are lots of dissimilarities. Windows pc can be of different brands and prices. Chromebooks also are of different brands and values as well.
That’s the reason many of us get confused about which one to buy. Well, if you are also confused about the same fact, you are on the right track. Today we are planning to discuss the points where Chromebook and Windows laptops are different from one another. So, you can easily get your point to choose the best one from Laptop and Chromebook.
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
In a previous post I shared “5 Good Laptops Under 700€ to Buy in 2022” as I was looking for a cheap laptop to run Ubuntu (that I need for academic purposes). One of the comments I received stated that for a few bucks more I could buy a MacBook Air with the powerful M1. Well, I am not interested in buying a new MacBook Air to run Linux distributions. But it gave me the idea of buying an old used MacBook for this purpose. I found a good deal on eBay, and in a few days I have my new cheap laptop.
I have previous experience installing Ubuntu (as dual boot) on my MacBook Pro 2011 without major problems (wireless card not working, but solved with USB wireless, and everything else working as expected), so I decided it could be a good deal. Old MacBooks are still better than most cheap laptops of today, with better quality construction, better trackpad, better keyboard (including backlit), and better overall look and feeling.
Ubuntu OS is very light, and can run really fast in old machines without much requirements from the system. My cheap laptop has an SSD disk and 8Gb of Ram, which is good enough to run Ubuntu with easy, and have an updated OS.
In the early days of software development, computers were sold with compilers and interpreters. Users wrote mostly their own small programs instead of buying software. During that time, most didn’t even consider downloading software as only a few were connected to mailboxes or the UUCP network.
Most of the software was provided by the computer vendors and many users just required simple programs implementing calculations or little tools. As we know, this has changed quite a lot over the past decades. Technology became more complex and vendors started providing interfaces for the applications (APIs) of the users. As computers got more capable, the APIs grew over the years. Libraries, frameworks and APIs went from being mainly made and distributed by vendors to being provided by 3rd parties.
Over the years, the software development and programming community developed a common understanding of design patterns. A design pattern is a general solution designed to solve a repeatedly occurring problem when writing — or better, designing — software. This implies that if a design is new and has not been proven to work in production software, it cannot be a pattern. A pattern is an abstract concept covering multiple implemented solutions following that abstract concept. If there are no solutions already in place, such a pattern does not exist.
For the software operator pattern as published by the kubernetes community, the part about existing implementations is covered, as the website clearly lists a number of frameworks and projects implementing this pattern. And – as pointed out in the first part of this blog post series – Canonical provides an implementation of this pattern as well. Interestingly enough, this implementation has been created before the publication of the operator pattern in 2017. In fact, initial steps for the Canonical implementation of the software operator pattern date back much earlier than 2013. At that time, the implementation was not named software operator framework, but Juju and Charms. Back then, operators were named Charms, while the middleware running the operators was Juju, running Charmed Operators and managing the available local, public and multi-cloud environments.
But coming back to describing a pattern instead of only describing an interesting design, there is more to say: the motivation to talk about patterns is to let the readers, software developers or software architects understand the experience of adopting this design, its benefits and also disadvantages.
