How To Install Remmina Desktop Client on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Remmina Desktop Client on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Remmina Remote Desktop Client is an open-source, free, and powerful remote desktop sharing tool for Linux systems. It offers feature-rich useful tools for the administrator and travelers to have easy and smooth remote access Multiple networking protocols are supported by Remmina such as RDP, SSH, XDMCP, WWW, VNC, NX, and SPICE.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Remmina Desktop Client on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to install ONLYOFFICE on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install ONLYOFFICE on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to install Haiku OS
Back in late 90s, early 00s maybe, a friend from high school handled me a cdrom and told me: «So you are on that “linux” thing, you should try this». It was a copy of BeOS. It got nothing to do with Linux, apart from not being Windows.
Anyway, more than being on ‘that “linux” thing‘ I was like ‘let’s try them all!‘ (try any operating system that was available, at least for a couple of days). So, I’ve made a partition on my disk, installed and tried for a couple of days. My first impression was the speed, BeOS was fast. Everything was even smoother than with linux on a regular PC of the Win9x/Me era. It was also visually pretty, at least for the GUIs available at that time. Unfortunately it was discontinued.
How to Create a Windows Bootable USB on Linux
Want to make the switch from Linux to Windows? Here's a guide on creating a bootable Windows 10 USB on Linux, where we walk you through the process of downloading a Windows ISO and then flashing it to a USB drive using WoeUSB and balenaEtcher.
How to Upgrade From Ubuntu 20.04 to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Step-by-Step Guide) | UbuntuHandbook
Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish now is in final beta stage! Here’s how you can upgrade to the new LTS from Ubuntu 20.04!
NOTE: the steps below now will upgrade to Ubuntu 22.04 Beta at the moment. Though, the beta will be upgraded to the final stable release automatically in next month by running regular updates.
Kitty Terminal Emulator: How to Install, Configure, and Use It
In this guide, we will be looking at how to install, customize and use the Kitty terminal emulator on Linux. Some tasks are still best accomplished via the command line, even with sophisticated modern desktop environments jam-packed with administrative tools, utilities, and productivity software, all with appealing graphical user interfaces. A terminal emulator allows you to use the power of the command line on your desktop. In addition, the terminal window provides access to a console and its applications, such as command-line interfaces (CLI) and text user interface software.
Lutris Game Manager Adds Steam Deck Support, EA Origin and Ubisoft Connect Integration
As mentioned, the biggest new feature in the Lutris 0.5.10 release is support for Valve’s Steam Deck gaming handheld device, allowing owners to install and play even more games on their Steam Decks, from sources like GOG, Epic Game Store, or even the Lutris website. While a Flatpak version is still in the works, Steam Deck users will have to install Lutris from the Arch Linux and AUR repositories, but you’ll have to disable the read-only flag of your Deck’s system drive.
