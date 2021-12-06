Security Leftovers
46 Open-source Free Password managers for Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android
A password manager program is software that helps you keep and organize your password securely and privately. It is an essential tool for active internet users who value their security.
Here, in this post, we are listing our open-source collection of password managers, for different platforms.
Apple Releases Security Updates | CISA
Apple has released security updates to address vulnerabilities—CVE-2022-22674 and CVE-2022-22675—in multiple products. An attacker could exploit one of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected device. These vulnerabilities have been detected in exploits in the wild.
How to Secure Microservices: The 6 Things You Can't Forget
Microservices bring many benefits: flexibility, ease of upgrading parts of the application, and much more. However, they are not a golden solution to all problems, and they also come with their own disadvantages. One of them is a complex mesh of network connectivity. And when you have complex networking, another issue arises: security.
Arcan: The Day of a new Command-Line Interface: Shell
This article continues the long-lost series on how to migrate away from terminal protocols as the main building block for command-line and text-dominant user interfaces. The previous one (Dawn of a new Command-Line Interface(2017)) might be worth giving an extra read afterwards, but it is not a prerequisite to understanding this one. The value proposition and motivation is still that such a critical part of computing should not be limited to device restrictions set in place some 50-70 years ago. The resulting machinery is inefficient, complex, unreliable, slow and incapable. For what is arguably a strong raison d’être for current day UNIX derivates, that is not a strategic foundation to neither rely nor expand upon.
Security Leftovers
What Is Fedora Linux?
First released in 2003, Fedora is a Linux distribution sponsored by Red Hat. For starters, Red Hat is a firm that distributes open-source software and services to business enterprises. Another of Red Hat’s products is Red Hat Enterprise Linux, a licensed operating system that uses open-source components for storage, applications, and much more. In contrast, Fedora is a completely open-source and free Linux distribution.
