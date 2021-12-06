Microservices bring many benefits: flexibility, ease of upgrading parts of the application, and much more. However, they are not a golden solution to all problems, and they also come with their own disadvantages. One of them is a complex mesh of network connectivity. And when you have complex networking, another issue arises: security.

Apple has released security updates to address vulnerabilities—CVE-2022-22674 and CVE-2022-22675—in multiple products. An attacker could exploit one of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected device. These vulnerabilities have been detected in exploits in the wild.

A password manager program is software that helps you keep and organize your password securely and privately. It is an essential tool for active internet users who value their security. [...] Here, in this post, we are listing our open-source collection of password managers, for different platforms.

This article continues the long-lost series on how to migrate away from terminal protocols as the main building block for command-line and text-dominant user interfaces. The previous one (Dawn of a new Command-Line Interface(2017)) might be worth giving an extra read afterwards, but it is not a prerequisite to understanding this one. The value proposition and motivation is still that such a critical part of computing should not be limited to device restrictions set in place some 50-70 years ago. The resulting machinery is inefficient, complex, unreliable, slow and incapable. For what is arguably a strong raison d’être for current day UNIX derivates, that is not a strategic foundation to neither rely nor expand upon.

today's howtos How To Install Remmina Desktop Client on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Remmina Desktop Client on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Remmina Remote Desktop Client is an open-source, free, and powerful remote desktop sharing tool for Linux systems. It offers feature-rich useful tools for the administrator and travelers to have easy and smooth remote access Multiple networking protocols are supported by Remmina such as RDP, SSH, XDMCP, WWW, VNC, NX, and SPICE. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Remmina Desktop Client on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

How to install ONLYOFFICE on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install ONLYOFFICE on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

How to install Haiku OS Back in late 90s, early 00s maybe, a friend from high school handled me a cdrom and told me: «So you are on that “linux” thing, you should try this». It was a copy of BeOS. It got nothing to do with Linux, apart from not being Windows. Anyway, more than being on ‘that “linux” thing‘ I was like ‘let’s try them all!‘ (try any operating system that was available, at least for a couple of days). So, I’ve made a partition on my disk, installed and tried for a couple of days. My first impression was the speed, BeOS was fast. Everything was even smoother than with linux on a regular PC of the Win9x/Me era. It was also visually pretty, at least for the GUIs available at that time. Unfortunately it was discontinued.

How to Create a Windows Bootable USB on Linux Want to make the switch from Linux to Windows? Here's a guide on creating a bootable Windows 10 USB on Linux, where we walk you through the process of downloading a Windows ISO and then flashing it to a USB drive using WoeUSB and balenaEtcher.

How to Upgrade From Ubuntu 20.04 to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Step-by-Step Guide) | UbuntuHandbook Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish now is in final beta stage! Here’s how you can upgrade to the new LTS from Ubuntu 20.04! NOTE: the steps below now will upgrade to Ubuntu 22.04 Beta at the moment. Though, the beta will be upgraded to the final stable release automatically in next month by running regular updates.