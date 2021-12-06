Is There an Alternative to iOS and Android Smartphones?
There have been plenty of arguments comparing Android and iOS, but what if you want an alternative? There used to be quite the competition when it came to smartphone OSes, but Windows Mobile, Fire OS, and, Blackberry have all gone the way of the Dodo. Most people think that the big two that are left are the only choice, but you don’t have to be stuck with Apple and Google.
There are a few big caveats to using an iOS or Android alternative. You’re not going to have a wide selection of devices to choose from, and they’re frequently not flagship-level phones. You also won’t get the enormous app selection you get from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Support can be spotty as well, depending on what choice you make.
However, it is entirely possible to sever yourself from the Android and iOS ecosystems. We’ll list a few of the best alternatives below.
Also: Weekly Update (13/2022): SailfishOS 4.4, phoc 0.13.1, JumpDrive but implemented in Go and lots of PinePhone Pro videos!
Arcan: The Day of a new Command-Line Interface: Shell
This article continues the long-lost series on how to migrate away from terminal protocols as the main building block for command-line and text-dominant user interfaces. The previous one (Dawn of a new Command-Line Interface(2017)) might be worth giving an extra read afterwards, but it is not a prerequisite to understanding this one. The value proposition and motivation is still that such a critical part of computing should not be limited to device restrictions set in place some 50-70 years ago. The resulting machinery is inefficient, complex, unreliable, slow and incapable. For what is arguably a strong raison d’être for current day UNIX derivates, that is not a strategic foundation to neither rely nor expand upon.
What Is Fedora Linux?
First released in 2003, Fedora is a Linux distribution sponsored by Red Hat. For starters, Red Hat is a firm that distributes open-source software and services to business enterprises. Another of Red Hat’s products is Red Hat Enterprise Linux, a licensed operating system that uses open-source components for storage, applications, and much more. In contrast, Fedora is a completely open-source and free Linux distribution.
