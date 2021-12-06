Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 2nd of April 2022 03:51:43 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to Install the latest version of GCC on Ubuntu 20.04?

    Compilers are essential for any programming language. Without them, we would not be able to examine our code and thus obtain the binaries that we can run on our systems. Regarding C language, there is a compiler called GCC which is directly related to GNU and comes by default in almost any Linux distribution but not in its most recent version. That’s why today you will learn how to install the latest version of GCC on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • Install BackupPC on Ubuntu 22.04 - kifarunix.com

    In this guide, we will learn how to install BackupPC on Ubuntu 22.04. BackupPC is a free, high-performance enterprise-grade backup software suite with a web-based frontend that can be used for backing up Linux, Windows and mac OSXs PCs and laptops to a server’s disk.

  • How To Install MusicBrainz Picard on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MusicBrainz Picard on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, MusicBrainz Picard is a free and open-source cross-platform audio music tagger for Linux, Windows, macOS, and FreeBSD. Picard helps you organize your music collection by renaming your music files and sorting them into a folder structure exactly the way you want it. A variety of plugins are available and you can even write your own. It supports audio formats like MP3, FLAC, OGG, M4A, WMA, WAV, and more.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the MusicBrainz Picard audio files tagger on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • Install Navidrome on Debian 11

    So in a nutshell, it’s an application that allows you to deploy your music library using services like Spotify as inspiration.

  • How to Install Etcher on Fedora 36 Linux

    balenaEtcher is a free and open-source flashing utility tool famous for writing image files such as .iso and .img files and zipped folders onto storage media to create live SD cards and USB flash drives. balenaEtcher has cross-platform support on Linux, BSD, macOS, and Windows and is developed by balena and licensed under Apache License 2.0.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install baelnaEtcher on Fedora 36, along with some tips on how to create a USB bootable image disk.

  • How to Install Cockpit on Fedora Linux 36

    Cockpit is a free remote server manager that is lightweight and easy to use for GNU/Linux servers. Cockpit is a web-based graphical interface for servers intended for people new to Linux to the experts such as sysadmins. Cockpit makes Linux discoverable, allowing anyone using the software to perform tasks such as start containers, administer storage, configure networks, and inspect logs.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install or enable Cockpit on Fedora 36 Workstation or Server using the command line terminal, along with how to access the web UI.

  • Install Linux Kernel 5.17/5.4 on AlmaLinux 8

    Almalinux, as many know, is a downstream version of RHEL, which often means it is incredibly stable but usually has very outdated packages in terms of features and not security updates. Currently, Almalinux features kernel 4.18, but some users may require a more recent kernel for purposes of better hardware compatibility, among many other things.

    ELREPO has both Linux Kernel Mainline LTS versions. The mainline version is the most recent stable release of the Linux Kernel, and the current LTS Kernel they are supporting is 5.4.

    The following tutorial will show you how to import the ELRepo kernel repository and install 5.17 with the alternative 5.4 kernel on Almalinux 8 Workstation or Server.

»

More in Tux Machines

Arcan: The Day of a new Command-Line Interface: Shell

This article continues the long-lost series on how to migrate away from terminal protocols as the main building block for command-line and text-dominant user interfaces. The previous one (Dawn of a new Command-Line Interface(2017)) might be worth giving an extra read afterwards, but it is not a prerequisite to understanding this one. The value proposition and motivation is still that such a critical part of computing should not be limited to device restrictions set in place some 50-70 years ago. The resulting machinery is inefficient, complex, unreliable, slow and incapable. For what is arguably a strong raison d’être for current day UNIX derivates, that is not a strategic foundation to neither rely nor expand upon. Read more

Security Leftovers

  • 46 Open-source Free Password managers for Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android

    A password manager program is software that helps you keep and organize your password securely and privately. It is an essential tool for active internet users who value their security. [...] Here, in this post, we are listing our open-source collection of password managers, for different platforms.

  • Apple Releases Security Updates | CISA

    Apple has released security updates to address vulnerabilities—CVE-2022-22674 and CVE-2022-22675—in multiple products. An attacker could exploit one of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected device. These vulnerabilities have been detected in exploits in the wild.

  • How to Secure Microservices: The 6 Things You Can't Forget

    Microservices bring many benefits: flexibility, ease of upgrading parts of the application, and much more. However, they are not a golden solution to all problems, and they also come with their own disadvantages. One of them is a complex mesh of network connectivity. And when you have complex networking, another issue arises: security.

today's howtos

  • How To Install Remmina Desktop Client on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Remmina Desktop Client on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Remmina Remote Desktop Client is an open-source, free, and powerful remote desktop sharing tool for Linux systems. It offers feature-rich useful tools for the administrator and travelers to have easy and smooth remote access Multiple networking protocols are supported by Remmina such as RDP, SSH, XDMCP, WWW, VNC, NX, and SPICE. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Remmina Desktop Client on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How to install ONLYOFFICE on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install ONLYOFFICE on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to install Haiku OS

    Back in late 90s, early 00s maybe, a friend from high school handled me a cdrom and told me: «So you are on that “linux” thing, you should try this». It was a copy of BeOS. It got nothing to do with Linux, apart from not being Windows. Anyway, more than being on ‘that “linux” thing‘ I was like ‘let’s try them all!‘ (try any operating system that was available, at least for a couple of days). So, I’ve made a partition on my disk, installed and tried for a couple of days. My first impression was the speed, BeOS was fast. Everything was even smoother than with linux on a regular PC of the Win9x/Me era. It was also visually pretty, at least for the GUIs available at that time. Unfortunately it was discontinued.

  • How to Create a Windows Bootable USB on Linux

    Want to make the switch from Linux to Windows? Here's a guide on creating a bootable Windows 10 USB on Linux, where we walk you through the process of downloading a Windows ISO and then flashing it to a USB drive using WoeUSB and balenaEtcher.

  • How to Upgrade From Ubuntu 20.04 to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Step-by-Step Guide) | UbuntuHandbook

    Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish now is in final beta stage! Here’s how you can upgrade to the new LTS from Ubuntu 20.04! NOTE: the steps below now will upgrade to Ubuntu 22.04 Beta at the moment. Though, the beta will be upgraded to the final stable release automatically in next month by running regular updates.

What Is Fedora Linux?

First released in 2003, Fedora is a Linux distribution sponsored by Red Hat. For starters, Red Hat is a firm that distributes open-source software and services to business enterprises. Another of Red Hat’s products is Red Hat Enterprise Linux, a licensed operating system that uses open-source components for storage, applications, and much more. In contrast, Fedora is a completely open-source and free Linux distribution. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6