Rust isn't the most important language out there, but it's going places. Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, and Microsoft are all backing the language. It's become a critical system-building language for the Linux kernel, Windows, Chrome, and Android.

Today is April Fool's day and also when the C++ best practices game jam begins. This is interesting because the Jam provides a modern multiplatform C++ starter project setup using multiple dependencies. I though it would be illuminating to convert it to build with Meson and compare the results with a modern build setup as opposed to one that has gathered unfortunate cruft for years. The original project can be found in this repo whereas my Meson conversion is here (I only tested it on Linux, though it "should work" on all platforms).

today's howtos How to Install the latest version of GCC on Ubuntu 20.04? Compilers are essential for any programming language. Without them, we would not be able to examine our code and thus obtain the binaries that we can run on our systems. Regarding C language, there is a compiler called GCC which is directly related to GNU and comes by default in almost any Linux distribution but not in its most recent version. That’s why today you will learn how to install the latest version of GCC on Ubuntu 20.04.

Install BackupPC on Ubuntu 22.04 - kifarunix.com In this guide, we will learn how to install BackupPC on Ubuntu 22.04. BackupPC is a free, high-performance enterprise-grade backup software suite with a web-based frontend that can be used for backing up Linux, Windows and mac OSXs PCs and laptops to a server’s disk.

How To Install MusicBrainz Picard on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MusicBrainz Picard on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, MusicBrainz Picard is a free and open-source cross-platform audio music tagger for Linux, Windows, macOS, and FreeBSD. Picard helps you organize your music collection by renaming your music files and sorting them into a folder structure exactly the way you want it. A variety of plugins are available and you can even write your own. It supports audio formats like MP3, FLAC, OGG, M4A, WMA, WAV, and more. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the MusicBrainz Picard audio files tagger on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

Install Navidrome on Debian 11 So in a nutshell, it’s an application that allows you to deploy your music library using services like Spotify as inspiration.

How to Install Etcher on Fedora 36 Linux balenaEtcher is a free and open-source flashing utility tool famous for writing image files such as .iso and .img files and zipped folders onto storage media to create live SD cards and USB flash drives. balenaEtcher has cross-platform support on Linux, BSD, macOS, and Windows and is developed by balena and licensed under Apache License 2.0. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install baelnaEtcher on Fedora 36, along with some tips on how to create a USB bootable image disk.

How to Install Cockpit on Fedora Linux 36 Cockpit is a free remote server manager that is lightweight and easy to use for GNU/Linux servers. Cockpit is a web-based graphical interface for servers intended for people new to Linux to the experts such as sysadmins. Cockpit makes Linux discoverable, allowing anyone using the software to perform tasks such as start containers, administer storage, configure networks, and inspect logs. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install or enable Cockpit on Fedora 36 Workstation or Server using the command line terminal, along with how to access the web UI.

Install Linux Kernel 5.17/5.4 on AlmaLinux 8 Almalinux, as many know, is a downstream version of RHEL, which often means it is incredibly stable but usually has very outdated packages in terms of features and not security updates. Currently, Almalinux features kernel 4.18, but some users may require a more recent kernel for purposes of better hardware compatibility, among many other things. ELREPO has both Linux Kernel Mainline LTS versions. The mainline version is the most recent stable release of the Linux Kernel, and the current LTS Kernel they are supporting is 5.4. The following tutorial will show you how to import the ELRepo kernel repository and install 5.17 with the alternative 5.4 kernel on Almalinux 8 Workstation or Server.