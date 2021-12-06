Programming Leftovers
#37 Absolutely Serious · This Week in GNOME
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 25 to April 01.
Nibble Stew: The C++ best practices game jam sample project Meson conversion
Today is April Fool's day and also when the C++ best practices game jam begins. This is interesting because the Jam provides a modern multiplatform C++ starter project setup using multiple dependencies. I though it would be illuminating to convert it to build with Meson and compare the results with a modern build setup as opposed to one that has gathered unfortunate cruft for years. The original project can be found in this repo whereas my Meson conversion is here (I only tested it on Linux, though it "should work" on all platforms).
Making the most of Hello World magazine | Hello World #18
Rust Foundation launches Rust Community Grants program | ZDNet
Rust isn't the most important language out there, but it's going places. Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, and Microsoft are all backing the language. It's become a critical system-building language for the Linux kernel, Windows, Chrome, and Android.
Is There an Alternative to iOS and Android Smartphones?
There have been plenty of arguments comparing Android and iOS, but what if you want an alternative? There used to be quite the competition when it came to smartphone OSes, but Windows Mobile, Fire OS, and, Blackberry have all gone the way of the Dodo. Most people think that the big two that are left are the only choice, but you don’t have to be stuck with Apple and Google. There are a few big caveats to using an iOS or Android alternative. You’re not going to have a wide selection of devices to choose from, and they’re frequently not flagship-level phones. You also won’t get the enormous app selection you get from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Support can be spotty as well, depending on what choice you make. However, it is entirely possible to sever yourself from the Android and iOS ecosystems. We’ll list a few of the best alternatives below. Also: Weekly Update (13/2022): SailfishOS 4.4, phoc 0.13.1, JumpDrive but implemented in Go and lots of PinePhone Pro videos!
