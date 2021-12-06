Proprietary Software and Monopolies
-
Interoperability – the key enabler of e-government
Two good examples of solutions that are being built to support open data and the sustainable reuse of public sector information are the Open Data Support initiative (https://www.opendatasupport.eu/) and the Fosseps programme (https://joinup.ec.europa.eu/collection/fosseps).
Open Data Support is a 36 month project (under DG CONNECT of the European Commission) to improve visibility of, and facilitate access to, datasets published on local and national open data portals, to increase their re-use within and across borders. It is based on the principle that a piece of data or content is ‘open’ if anyone is free to use, reuse, and redistribute it, with possible requirements to attribute its source.
FOSSEPS stands for Free and Open Source Solutions for European Public Services. It has its origins in the 2021 initiative “Europe-wide solutions for free and open source software use by public services in the EU”. It is designed to manage and protect open source software and solutions, and treat it as a collective, shared and valuable European asset.
-
Griffin on Tech: The EU's plan to bring Big Tech into line
New Zealand's tech start-up community has done very nicely over the last decade or so developing software and applications that solve problems encountered all over the world.
-
Microsoft's cloud business targeted by EU antitrust regulators
EU antitrust regulators are quizzing Microsoft's rivals and customers about its cloud business and licensing deals, a questionnaire seen by Reuters showed, in a move that could lead to a formal investigation and renewed scrutiny of the U.S. software company.
The European Commission has fined Microsoft a total 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in the previous decade for breaching EU antitrust rules and for not complying with its order to halt anti-competitive practices.
The company found itself on the EU competition enforcer's radar again after German software provider NextCloud, France's OVHcloud and two other companies filed complaints about Microsoft's cloud practices.
-
When should the data breach clock start?
The easy part is, “how long after the enterprise knows of the breach should it disclose?” Different compliance regimes come to different numbers, but they are relatively close, from GDPR’s 72 hours to the SEC’s initial four days.
The tricky part is defining when any corporate entity actually “knows” something has happened. At what precise moment does Walmart or ExxonMobil know anything? (If the language said “when the enterprise’s CFO becomes convinced that a data breach has happened,” this would be far more straight-forward.)
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 362 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Today in Techrights
today's howtos
Is There an Alternative to iOS and Android Smartphones?
There have been plenty of arguments comparing Android and iOS, but what if you want an alternative? There used to be quite the competition when it came to smartphone OSes, but Windows Mobile, Fire OS, and, Blackberry have all gone the way of the Dodo. Most people think that the big two that are left are the only choice, but you don’t have to be stuck with Apple and Google. There are a few big caveats to using an iOS or Android alternative. You’re not going to have a wide selection of devices to choose from, and they’re frequently not flagship-level phones. You also won’t get the enormous app selection you get from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Support can be spotty as well, depending on what choice you make. However, it is entirely possible to sever yourself from the Android and iOS ecosystems. We’ll list a few of the best alternatives below. Also: Weekly Update (13/2022): SailfishOS 4.4, phoc 0.13.1, JumpDrive but implemented in Go and lots of PinePhone Pro videos!
Recent comments
3 hours 29 min ago
10 hours 29 min ago
10 hours 56 min ago
11 hours 49 min ago
12 hours 42 min ago
18 hours 23 min ago
18 hours 23 min ago
19 hours 9 min ago
19 hours 35 min ago
19 hours 42 min ago