today's leftovers
Sparky news 2022/03 – SparkyLinux
– IceCat the GNU web browser finally updated to the latest Firefox ESR version
Friday's Fedora Facts: 2022-13 – Fedora Community Blog
It’s no joke: here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
CodeReady Workspaces scales up, is now Red Hat OpenShift Dev Spaces | Red Hat Developer
Red Hat will soon release a higher-performing, richer version of the Red Hat CodeReady Workspaces development platform, along with a name change to Red Hat OpenShift Dev Spaces. The platform has been significantly upgraded by moving to a Kubernetes Operator. This article explains the major changes in this upgrade and their effects on administrators and users.
The team worked on this version for over a year and introduced the new platform as a tech preview after CodeReady Workspaces 2.10. The official name of this release is Red Hat OpenShift Dev Spaces 3.0.
LHS Episode #461: The Weekender LXXXIX
It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.
What Do Windows User Think About Linux? Let's Ask Them! - Invidious
What do Windows user think about Linux and other Linux-related topics, such as the terminal, tiling window managers and the GNU project? Let's ask a few average windows users.
Have an old laptop or computer? Give it new life with Chrome OS Flex | ZDNet
Do you have an old laptop or computer sitting in the corner of your office, collecting dust and taking up space? Instead of saying that you'll find a use for it, one day, take a few minutes out of your day to give it new life by installing Google's free operating system, Chrome OS Flex. Essentially, Chrome OS Flex turns any computer it's installed on into a Chrome OS device, giving that pile of electronics a renewed purpose.
Programming Leftovers
Today in Techrights
today's howtos
Is There an Alternative to iOS and Android Smartphones?
There have been plenty of arguments comparing Android and iOS, but what if you want an alternative? There used to be quite the competition when it came to smartphone OSes, but Windows Mobile, Fire OS, and, Blackberry have all gone the way of the Dodo. Most people think that the big two that are left are the only choice, but you don’t have to be stuck with Apple and Google. There are a few big caveats to using an iOS or Android alternative. You’re not going to have a wide selection of devices to choose from, and they’re frequently not flagship-level phones. You also won’t get the enormous app selection you get from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Support can be spotty as well, depending on what choice you make. However, it is entirely possible to sever yourself from the Android and iOS ecosystems. We’ll list a few of the best alternatives below. Also: Weekly Update (13/2022): SailfishOS 4.4, phoc 0.13.1, JumpDrive but implemented in Go and lots of PinePhone Pro videos!
