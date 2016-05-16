Two good examples of solutions that are being built to support open data and the sustainable reuse of public sector information are the Open Data Support initiative (https://www.opendatasupport.eu/) and the Fosseps programme (https://joinup.ec.europa.eu/collection/fosseps).

Open Data Support is a 36 month project (under DG CONNECT of the European Commission) to improve visibility of, and facilitate access to, datasets published on local and national open data portals, to increase their re-use within and across borders. It is based on the principle that a piece of data or content is ‘open’ if anyone is free to use, reuse, and redistribute it, with possible requirements to attribute its source.

FOSSEPS stands for Free and Open Source Solutions for European Public Services. It has its origins in the 2021 initiative “Europe-wide solutions for free and open source software use by public services in the EU”. It is designed to manage and protect open source software and solutions, and treat it as a collective, shared and valuable European asset.