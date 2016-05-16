This week in KDE: Get ready for a big one!
But first, let me mention up front that those touchpad gesture improvements I teased last week aren’t quiiiite ready, but they’re very close now. Hopefully next week! In their stead, we have an enormous number of Plasma bugfixes and UI improvements, tons of goodies for KWrite users, and finally a truly colossal number of enhancements for touch-friendliness when in Tablet Mode.
Lutris Game Manager released with Steam Deck Support
Steam Deck users will be pleased to know that they can use Lutris to download their favorite games, which was not possible before, and this is the first release since Steam Deck has been handed over to users.
And all of this is possible because Valve has provided the Steam Deck Developer Kit, which is the best collaboration to provide the SDK, which will eventually help them gain more consumers in the market.
today's leftovers
– IceCat the GNU web browser finally updated to the latest Firefox ESR version
It’s no joke: here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
Red Hat will soon release a higher-performing, richer version of the Red Hat CodeReady Workspaces development platform, along with a name change to Red Hat OpenShift Dev Spaces. The platform has been significantly upgraded by moving to a Kubernetes Operator. This article explains the major changes in this upgrade and their effects on administrators and users.
The team worked on this version for over a year and introduced the new platform as a tech preview after CodeReady Workspaces 2.10. The official name of this release is Red Hat OpenShift Dev Spaces 3.0.
It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.
What do Windows user think about Linux and other Linux-related topics, such as the terminal, tiling window managers and the GNU project? Let's ask a few average windows users.
Do you have an old laptop or computer sitting in the corner of your office, collecting dust and taking up space? Instead of saying that you'll find a use for it, one day, take a few minutes out of your day to give it new life by installing Google's free operating system, Chrome OS Flex. Essentially, Chrome OS Flex turns any computer it's installed on into a Chrome OS device, giving that pile of electronics a renewed purpose.
Proprietary Software and Monopolies
Two good examples of solutions that are being built to support open data and the sustainable reuse of public sector information are the Open Data Support initiative (https://www.opendatasupport.eu/) and the Fosseps programme (https://joinup.ec.europa.eu/collection/fosseps).
Open Data Support is a 36 month project (under DG CONNECT of the European Commission) to improve visibility of, and facilitate access to, datasets published on local and national open data portals, to increase their re-use within and across borders. It is based on the principle that a piece of data or content is ‘open’ if anyone is free to use, reuse, and redistribute it, with possible requirements to attribute its source.
FOSSEPS stands for Free and Open Source Solutions for European Public Services. It has its origins in the 2021 initiative “Europe-wide solutions for free and open source software use by public services in the EU”. It is designed to manage and protect open source software and solutions, and treat it as a collective, shared and valuable European asset.
New Zealand's tech start-up community has done very nicely over the last decade or so developing software and applications that solve problems encountered all over the world.
EU antitrust regulators are quizzing Microsoft's rivals and customers about its cloud business and licensing deals, a questionnaire seen by Reuters showed, in a move that could lead to a formal investigation and renewed scrutiny of the U.S. software company.
The European Commission has fined Microsoft a total 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in the previous decade for breaching EU antitrust rules and for not complying with its order to halt anti-competitive practices.
The company found itself on the EU competition enforcer's radar again after German software provider NextCloud, France's OVHcloud and two other companies filed complaints about Microsoft's cloud practices.
The easy part is, “how long after the enterprise knows of the breach should it disclose?” Different compliance regimes come to different numbers, but they are relatively close, from GDPR’s 72 hours to the SEC’s initial four days.
The tricky part is defining when any corporate entity actually “knows” something has happened. At what precise moment does Walmart or ExxonMobil know anything? (If the language said “when the enterprise’s CFO becomes convinced that a data breach has happened,” this would be far more straight-forward.)
