Steam Deck users will be pleased to know that they can use Lutris to download their favorite games, which was not possible before, and this is the first release since Steam Deck has been handed over to users. And all of this is possible because Valve has provided the Steam Deck Developer Kit, which is the best collaboration to provide the SDK, which will eventually help them gain more consumers in the market.

But first, let me mention up front that those touchpad gesture improvements I teased last week aren’t quiiiite ready, but they’re very close now. Hopefully next week! In their stead, we have an enormous number of Plasma bugfixes and UI improvements, tons of goodies for KWrite users, and finally a truly colossal number of enhancements for touch-friendliness when in Tablet Mode.