The April 2022 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the April 2022 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is led by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.

In the April 2022 issue:

* KDE Connect On PCLinuxOS
* WebP Graphics: The "New" Kid On The Block
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Ukrainian Borsch
* Inkscape Tutorial: Create An Abstract Background
* Short Topix: Google Confirms Browser Attacks, With Explanation
* Add Album Art To Your MP3 Files With Ease
* And much more inside!

This month’s cover was designed by parnote.

Download the PDF (8.7 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2022-04.pdf

Download the EPUB Version (6.6 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202204epub.epub

Download the MOBI Version (4.8 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202204mobi.mobi

Visit the HTML Version
https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html

