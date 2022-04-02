The April 2022 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine
The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the April 2022 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is led by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.
In the April 2022 issue:
* KDE Connect On PCLinuxOS
* WebP Graphics: The "New" Kid On The Block
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Ukrainian Borsch
* Inkscape Tutorial: Create An Abstract Background
* Short Topix: Google Confirms Browser Attacks, With Explanation
* Add Album Art To Your MP3 Files With Ease
* And much more inside!
This month’s cover was designed by parnote.
Download the PDF (8.7 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2022-04.pdf
Download the EPUB Version (6.6 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202204epub.epub
Download the MOBI Version (4.8 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202204mobi.mobi
Visit the HTML Version
https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 546 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Nitrux 2.1 Released with Support for Linux Kernel 5.17, Latest KDE Plasma Goodies
Another month, another Nitrux release! Nitrux 2.1 is here still powered by the XanMod flavored Linux 5.16 kernel that was introduced in Nitrux 2.0, which has been updated to version 5.16.16, but it also adds support for the latest and greatest Linux 5.17 kernel series, which can be installed from the repositories. As expected, Nitrux 2.1 also ships with some of the latest KDE Plasma updates, including the KDE Plasma 5.24.4 desktop environment released earlier this week.
Android Leftovers
Best Free and Open Source Software – March 2022 Updates
Here are the latest updates to our compilation of recommended software. The table above shows our articles updated in March 2022. For our entire collection, check out the categories below. This is the largest compilation of recommended software. The collection includes hundreds of articles, with comprehensive sections on internet, graphics, games, programming, science, office, utilities, and more. Almost all of the software is free and open source.
This week in KDE: Get ready for a big one!
But first, let me mention up front that those touchpad gesture improvements I teased last week aren’t quiiiite ready, but they’re very close now. Hopefully next week! In their stead, we have an enormous number of Plasma bugfixes and UI improvements, tons of goodies for KWrite users, and finally a truly colossal number of enhancements for touch-friendliness when in Tablet Mode.
Recent comments
6 hours 43 min ago
13 hours 28 min ago
20 hours 28 min ago
20 hours 55 min ago
21 hours 48 min ago
22 hours 41 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago