The Linux terminal is a powerful command-line tool that helps allows users to run multiple commands to do a specific task.

So, as a Linux system administrator, the user may need to know about various commands and how to execute these commands at once on the terminal.

Running multiple commands at once or in one line is a more productive and efficient way in Linux. Moreover, it also saves a good deal of time.

In this tutorial we will learn how to run multiple Linux commands in one line using AND (&&), OR (||), and Semicolon ( operators.