Run Multiple Commands in One Line in Linux
The Linux terminal is a powerful command-line tool that helps allows users to run multiple commands to do a specific task.
So, as a Linux system administrator, the user may need to know about various commands and how to execute these commands at once on the terminal.
Running multiple commands at once or in one line is a more productive and efficient way in Linux. Moreover, it also saves a good deal of time.
In this tutorial we will learn how to run multiple Linux commands in one line using AND (&&), OR (||), and Semicolon ( operators.
How to Install Discord on Fedora 36 Linux
Discord is a free voice, video, and text chat app used by tens of millions of people ages 13+ to talk and hang out with their communities and friends. Users communicate with voice calls, video calls, text messaging, media, and files in private chats or as part of communities called “servers.” Discord is available on Windows, macOS, and Linux Distros.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Discord client on Fedora 36 Linux workstation desktop using three different methods of dnf package manager with rpm fusion, the natively installed flatpak manager or installing snapcraft package manager and installing the discord snap as a last resort using the terminal command line.
How to Install LEMP Stack on Fedora 36 Linux
LEMP is a collection of open-source software commonly used to serve web applications. The term LEMP is an acronym that represents the configuration of a Linux operating system with an Nginx (pronounced engine-x, hence the E in the acronym) web server, with site data stored in a MySQL or MariaDB database and dynamic content processed by PHP that is popularly used for hosting extensive websites due to its performance and scalability.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install LEMP (Nginx, MariaDB, PHP) on Fedora 36 Server or Workstation. The tutorial will install various version choices with Nginx, MariaDB, and PHP using the command line terminal.
How to Install Liquorix Kernel on Fedora 36 Linux
Liquorix Kernel is a free, open-source general-purpose Linux Kernel alternative to the stock kernel shipped with Fedora 36. It features custom settings and new features and is built to provide a responsive and smooth desktop experience, especially for new hardware.
Liquorix Kernel is popular amongst Linux Gaming, streaming, and ultra-low latency requirements and often boasts the latest Linux Kernels. For more information about Liquorix before installing, check out their features page.
How to Install Spotify on Fedora 36 Linux
Spotify is a digital music streaming service with both free and paid features. It is the world’s largest music streaming service provider, with over 381 million monthly active users, including 172 million paying subscribers, as of September 2021. Spotify can give you instant access to a vast online library of music and podcasts, which is very popular as you can listen to the content of your choice whenever you feel like it.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Spotify on Fedora 36 Linux workstation desktop using two different methods with the natively installed Flatpak package manager or for users that seek an alternative option using Snapcraft using the command line terminal.
How to Install XanMod Kernel on Fedora 36 Linux
XanMod is a free, open-source general-purpose Linux Kernel alternative to the stock kernel with Fedora 36. It features custom settings and new features and is built to provide a responsive and smooth desktop experience, especially for new hardware.
XanMod is popular amongst Linux Gaming, streaming, and ultra-low latency requirements and often boasts the latest Linux Kernels before landing on Fedora.
Installing a third-party kernel may be for you for users seeking to have their system kernel up to date and not wanting to install kernels or use the testing/unstable repositories manually.
Configure SSH Local Port Forwarding in Linux - kifarunix.com
Welcome to our guide on how to configure SSH Local Port Forwarding in Linux. In order to understand how SSH tunneling or simply put, port forwarding, works we are going to see the example usage in this guide.
How to install the new Kali Linux snapshot tool, Unkaputtbar | TechRepublic
Kali Linux is an absolute must for penetration testers and other types of admins looking to keep their systems and networks as secure as possible. With tons of pentesting tools pre-installed, this Linux distribution could easily be your one-stop shop for auditing system security.
KDE Connect On PCLinuxOS
I like to believe I have a pretty decent marriage. See, my wife is a Mac user. And with this comes the benefit of being able to interact with iMessage on her iPhone. So in the spirit of "one-upping" my smarter half, I decided to see what was available to PCLinuxOS users. After all, surely I could duplicate her ability to interact with her text messages on her computer!
After a few minutes of digging around, I realized that using a Linux tool called KDE Connect would fit the bill quite nicely.
Add Album Art To Your MP3 Files With Ease
As I wrote last month, I recently "discovered" podcasts. This has led me to renewing my "relationship" with MP3 files. Last month, I wrote about resampling a collection of MP3 files so they all fit on a 700MiB CD-R that I can play in my truck's MP3 CD player.
As you can imagine for something that is "new" to any noob, I have a lot of "catching up" to do when it comes to podcasts. So, I've spent some time exploring, downloading some to my computer, while adding others to my "lists" on the various services that offer podcasts.
One thing that I noticed is that some of the podcasts have each "episode" or "chapter" displaying the cover art for that particular podcast. Others, though, only display the bland "generic" MP3 icon in my file manager (Thunar). Hey! I want those to have pretty pictures on them, too!
Inkscape Tutorial: Create An Abstract Background
I've been back to YouTube, watching tutorials! I found one from the channel Logos by Nick which has one called Vector Abstract Background. I thought I'd share it.
Create a rectangle for the background in your desired size. The tutorial used 1280 x 720 px. Choose Path > Object to path.
How to Install MX Linux on Your PC
MX Linux is an incredibly flexible, mid-weight, Debian-based Linux distribution. It is light enough to bring old laptops back to life yet powerful enough to take full advantage of modern advanced desktop hardware. This well-rounded GNU/Linux operating system is equally well-suited for everyone, from first-time Linux explorers to veteran power users and developers.
-
Nitrux 2.1 Released with Support for Linux Kernel 5.17, Latest KDE Plasma Goodies
Another month, another Nitrux release! Nitrux 2.1 is here still powered by the XanMod flavored Linux 5.16 kernel that was introduced in Nitrux 2.0, which has been updated to version 5.16.16, but it also adds support for the latest and greatest Linux 5.17 kernel series, which can be installed from the repositories. As expected, Nitrux 2.1 also ships with some of the latest KDE Plasma updates, including the KDE Plasma 5.24.4 desktop environment released earlier this week.
Android Leftovers
Best Free and Open Source Software – March 2022 Updates
Here are the latest updates to our compilation of recommended software. The table above shows our articles updated in March 2022. For our entire collection, check out the categories below. This is the largest compilation of recommended software. The collection includes hundreds of articles, with comprehensive sections on internet, graphics, games, programming, science, office, utilities, and more. Almost all of the software is free and open source.
This week in KDE: Get ready for a big one!
But first, let me mention up front that those touchpad gesture improvements I teased last week aren’t quiiiite ready, but they’re very close now. Hopefully next week! In their stead, we have an enormous number of Plasma bugfixes and UI improvements, tons of goodies for KWrite users, and finally a truly colossal number of enhancements for touch-friendliness when in Tablet Mode.
