Lilbits: F(x)tec Pro1-X keyboard phone, Motorola hits #3 in US smartphone sales, Steam Deck answers, and more

The F(x)tec Pro1-X is a smartphone with a 6 inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. But it has a few features that make it very unusual for a smartphone in 2022: the phone has a slide-out keyboard, supports both Android and Ubuntu Touch operating systems, has a microSD card reader and headphone jack, and a repairable design – F(x)tec offers spare batteries and screens. But while a crowdfunding campaign for the Pro1-X wrapped up in late 2020, the phone has yet to ship. F(x)tec said last year that supply chain issues interfered… and they haven’t really gotten much better since then. But now the company says the manufacturing facility has begun trials of the assembly processor, which means that mass production could begin soon (if no further problems are found). And that means the phones could begin shipping to backers soon.

today's howtos

The April 2022 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the April 2022 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is led by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article. In the April 2022 issue: * KDE Connect On PCLinuxOS * WebP Graphics: The "New" Kid On The Block * PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Ukrainian Borsch * Inkscape Tutorial: Create An Abstract Background * Short Topix: Google Confirms Browser Attacks, With Explanation * Add Album Art To Your MP3 Files With Ease * And much more inside! This month’s cover was designed by parnote. Download the PDF (8.7 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2022-04.pdf Download the EPUB Version (6.6 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202204epub.epub Download the MOBI Version (4.8 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202204mobi.mobi Visit the HTML Version https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html