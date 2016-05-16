Language Selection

Lilbits: F(x)tec Pro1-X keyboard phone, Motorola hits #3 in US smartphone sales, Steam Deck answers, and more

Gadgets

The F(x)tec Pro1-X is a smartphone with a 6 inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. But it has a few features that make it very unusual for a smartphone in 2022: the phone has a slide-out keyboard, supports both Android and Ubuntu Touch operating systems, has a microSD card reader and headphone jack, and a repairable design – F(x)tec offers spare batteries and screens.

But while a crowdfunding campaign for the Pro1-X wrapped up in late 2020, the phone has yet to ship. F(x)tec said last year that supply chain issues interfered… and they haven’t really gotten much better since then. But now the company says the manufacturing facility has begun trials of the assembly processor, which means that mass production could begin soon (if no further problems are found). And that means the phones could begin shipping to backers soon.

Nitrux 2.1 Released with Support for Linux Kernel 5.17, Latest KDE Plasma Goodies

Another month, another Nitrux release! Nitrux 2.1 is here still powered by the XanMod flavored Linux 5.16 kernel that was introduced in Nitrux 2.0, which has been updated to version 5.16.16, but it also adds support for the latest and greatest Linux 5.17 kernel series, which can be installed from the repositories. As expected, Nitrux 2.1 also ships with some of the latest KDE Plasma updates, including the KDE Plasma 5.24.4 desktop environment released earlier this week. Read more

Android Leftovers

Best Free and Open Source Software – March 2022 Updates

Here are the latest updates to our compilation of recommended software. The table above shows our articles updated in March 2022. For our entire collection, check out the categories below. This is the largest compilation of recommended software. The collection includes hundreds of articles, with comprehensive sections on internet, graphics, games, programming, science, office, utilities, and more. Almost all of the software is free and open source. Read more

This week in KDE: Get ready for a big one!

But first, let me mention up front that those touchpad gesture improvements I teased last week aren’t quiiiite ready, but they’re very close now. Hopefully next week! In their stead, we have an enormous number of Plasma bugfixes and UI improvements, tons of goodies for KWrite users, and finally a truly colossal number of enhancements for touch-friendliness when in Tablet Mode. Read more

