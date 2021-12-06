Wacom Leads the Way with Pens and Tablets for Linux
At Wacom, it is important that all of our users have their workflows as fully supported as possible. Over the years more and more enterprise users and creative professionals have been relying on Linux as part of their workflows. Many of these users already rely on Wacom to power their creative and business endeavors. In fact, Wacom devices are being adopted in many Linux enterprise environments beyond the creative industry. Finance, banking, medical, and public sectors are commonly adopting Linux solutions with pen-based workflows.
For decades, Wacom has made sure that all new devices are supported by the Linux kernel. In 2016, Wacom updated their kernel driver so it can readily support new Wacom products without patches. Today, Wacom’s Linux support is well established and has broad adoption.
