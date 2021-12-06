Language Selection

Wacom Leads the Way with Pens and Tablets for Linux

At Wacom, it is important that all of our users have their workflows as fully supported as possible. Over the years more and more enterprise users and creative professionals have been relying on Linux as part of their workflows. Many of these users already rely on Wacom to power their creative and business endeavors. In fact, Wacom devices are being adopted in many Linux enterprise environments beyond the creative industry. Finance, banking, medical, and public sectors are commonly adopting Linux solutions with pen-based workflows.

For decades, Wacom has made sure that all new devices are supported by the Linux kernel. In 2016, Wacom updated their kernel driver so it can readily support new Wacom products without patches. Today, Wacom’s Linux support is well established and has broad adoption.

Fuzzy search for C++ Reference, Qt documentation and more from shell, Vim or Neovim

I’ve been revamping my Neovim configuration (more on that some other time). I used to have a fuzzy searcher of Qt and C++ docs in Vim which would open the thing I searched for in a web browser or Qt Assistant (or cppman, but that is cppref only). That was tedious for a several reasons I’m not going to go into now, so I decided to use this Neovim configuration revamp to make shell-based documentation nicer. Read more

Top 15 Linux Students’ Productivity Tools & Software

There is no doubt that among operating systems, Linux efficiency is worth citing due to its excellence in performance and secure environment. But, even then, you may lose interest in this operating system and feel distracted. The reason may lie in the absence of some mind-blowing software and productivity tools that you may never have noticed. Therefore, in this article, we, as a team of linear programming help, have presented a vivid description of Linux students’ productivity software and tools that will help you automate your manual tasks, organize and form knowledge, address important issues, etc. Eventually, the tools can change your Linux user experience. So why be late, let’s get started! Read more

Speek.Chat - Privacy Focused Messenger built on Tor Network

Looking for a secure instant messaging app? Speek.Chat is a free open-source messenger based on Tor hidden network services. No server, no metadata, no ID or phone number! With it, users are only identified via public keys. By sharing the key to others, they can send request to add you into contact list and then start chatting. All messages and files are end-to-end encrypted and routed via the Tor network. No middleman server that could be compromised, taken down or leak user information. You can chat anonymous without exposing your identity (or IP) to anyone. Read more

GNU Health Hospital Management 4.0.3 patchset released

GNU Health 4.0.3 patchset has been released Read more

