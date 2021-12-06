Xfce Terminal 1.0.0 stable release
After 15 months a new stable release of Xfce Terminal is out full of improvements for everybody to enjoy!
[...]
From 2016 until 2020, Terminal was in the capable hands of Igor Zakharov. It became unmaintained for a few months in 2021 until I took up its development in September. This is Terminal's first stable release with me as its maintainer, and I hope you will find it worthy of the quality standards set by my predecessors and the Xfce desktop environment as a whole.
