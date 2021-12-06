Language Selection

Software: Hugginn, Firefox, Cryptomator, and Calories

Saturday 2nd of April 2022 05:39:15 PM
Software

  • Hugginn is an open-source Zaphir and IFTTT alternative

    Huginn is a free, open-source self-hosted task and service automation manager alternative to popular services as Zapier and IFTTT.

    You can install Huginn at your server, create, and manage automation agents with less effort with a straightforward admin.

  • Firefox Tried To Simplify The Download Workflow. Here's How To Change It Back.

    I hate it when developers try to make things "simpler," especially when something has been one way for a very, very long, LONG time. That's the case with the most recent Firefox 98.0.1. Developers, in their misdirected zeal to "simplify" the download workflow, managed to ROYALLY screw it up. Hey, I've been using it ONE WAY for so many years, and now the download workflow isn't doing what I expect or what I've become accustomed to. I literally have adapted Firefox's time-honored "download workflow" to the way I work, and the new way is a HUGE disruption to the way I work.

  • Repo Review: Cryptomator

    Cryptomator is a useful tool for easily encrypting any data that you may wish to store online. It allows you to create a securely encrypted folder, or vault, containing your files, that you can then upload to any online cloud hosting service. Cryptomator uses AES 256 bit encryption to ensure that your data is always kept safe and secure while stored in a vault.

    Cryptomator has a sleek, modern user interface that's very easy to use. To the left side of the window is a panel from which you can select a vault from the list. Clicking on Add Vault brings up a small window giving you the option to create a new vault, or import an already created one into Cryptomator. To import a vault created with Cryptomator, you simply have to navigate to the directory where the vault is stored, and load in the masterkey.cryptomator file.

  • Calories is a free open-source CLI calories and weight tracker

    Calories is a command-line tool for tracking calories and weight using the Harris Benedict formula for calculating your BMR (Basal Metabolic Rate).The program is written by Mario, a software Developer originally from Graz, but living in Vienna, Austria.

    Calories app is written in the Go programming language, and it is available for Windows, Linux and macOS in 32- and 64-bit.

Fuzzy search for C++ Reference, Qt documentation and more from shell, Vim or Neovim

I’ve been revamping my Neovim configuration (more on that some other time). I used to have a fuzzy searcher of Qt and C++ docs in Vim which would open the thing I searched for in a web browser or Qt Assistant (or cppman, but that is cppref only). That was tedious for a several reasons I’m not going to go into now, so I decided to use this Neovim configuration revamp to make shell-based documentation nicer. Read more

Top 15 Linux Students’ Productivity Tools & Software

There is no doubt that among operating systems, Linux efficiency is worth citing due to its excellence in performance and secure environment. But, even then, you may lose interest in this operating system and feel distracted. The reason may lie in the absence of some mind-blowing software and productivity tools that you may never have noticed. Therefore, in this article, we, as a team of linear programming help, have presented a vivid description of Linux students’ productivity software and tools that will help you automate your manual tasks, organize and form knowledge, address important issues, etc. Eventually, the tools can change your Linux user experience. So why be late, let’s get started! Read more

Speek.Chat - Privacy Focused Messenger built on Tor Network

Looking for a secure instant messaging app? Speek.Chat is a free open-source messenger based on Tor hidden network services. No server, no metadata, no ID or phone number! With it, users are only identified via public keys. By sharing the key to others, they can send request to add you into contact list and then start chatting. All messages and files are end-to-end encrypted and routed via the Tor network. No middleman server that could be compromised, taken down or leak user information. You can chat anonymous without exposing your identity (or IP) to anyone. Read more

GNU Health Hospital Management 4.0.3 patchset released

GNU Health 4.0.3 patchset has been released Read more

