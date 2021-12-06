Software: Hugginn, Firefox, Cryptomator, and Calories
Hugginn is an open-source Zaphir and IFTTT alternative
Huginn is a free, open-source self-hosted task and service automation manager alternative to popular services as Zapier and IFTTT.
You can install Huginn at your server, create, and manage automation agents with less effort with a straightforward admin.
Firefox Tried To Simplify The Download Workflow. Here's How To Change It Back.
I hate it when developers try to make things "simpler," especially when something has been one way for a very, very long, LONG time. That's the case with the most recent Firefox 98.0.1. Developers, in their misdirected zeal to "simplify" the download workflow, managed to ROYALLY screw it up. Hey, I've been using it ONE WAY for so many years, and now the download workflow isn't doing what I expect or what I've become accustomed to. I literally have adapted Firefox's time-honored "download workflow" to the way I work, and the new way is a HUGE disruption to the way I work.
Repo Review: Cryptomator
Cryptomator is a useful tool for easily encrypting any data that you may wish to store online. It allows you to create a securely encrypted folder, or vault, containing your files, that you can then upload to any online cloud hosting service. Cryptomator uses AES 256 bit encryption to ensure that your data is always kept safe and secure while stored in a vault.
Cryptomator has a sleek, modern user interface that's very easy to use. To the left side of the window is a panel from which you can select a vault from the list. Clicking on Add Vault brings up a small window giving you the option to create a new vault, or import an already created one into Cryptomator. To import a vault created with Cryptomator, you simply have to navigate to the directory where the vault is stored, and load in the masterkey.cryptomator file.
Calories is a free open-source CLI calories and weight tracker
Calories is a command-line tool for tracking calories and weight using the Harris Benedict formula for calculating your BMR (Basal Metabolic Rate).The program is written by Mario, a software Developer originally from Graz, but living in Vienna, Austria.
Calories app is written in the Go programming language, and it is available for Windows, Linux and macOS in 32- and 64-bit.
