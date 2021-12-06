Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Nitrux 2.1.0 Releases with KDE Plasma 5.24.4, Native iOS Device Support

Submitted by arindam1989 on Saturday 2nd of April 2022 05:41:08 PM Filed under
KDE

The awesome Nitrux project announced Nitrux 2.1.0 which brings much-needed application stack updates and an important change for iOS devices.
Read more

»

Nitrux 2.1.0 Is Here, Offers the Latest KDE Plasma

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 2nd of April 2022 07:28:52 PM.

  • Nitrux 2.1.0 Is Here, Offers the Latest KDE Plasma

    Nitrux has just released a new update to their 2.x series of distributions, bringing us to version 2.1.0. Here is what’s new!

    Nitrux is a free, beautiful, open-source, desktop-oriented Linux distro. It’s powered by Debian, KDE technologies, and Qt, emphasizing aesthetics, user efficiency, and portable universal app formats.

    The distro features a modified version of the KDE Plasma desktop called NX Desktop. Furthermore, Nitrux brings its own set of Nitrux applications built upon Maui kit and Qt.

    So, in terms of appearance, Nitrux is arguably on par with today’s best-looking distros, such as Deepin or Zorin OS.

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

Fuzzy search for C++ Reference, Qt documentation and more from shell, Vim or Neovim

I’ve been revamping my Neovim configuration (more on that some other time). I used to have a fuzzy searcher of Qt and C++ docs in Vim which would open the thing I searched for in a web browser or Qt Assistant (or cppman, but that is cppref only). That was tedious for a several reasons I’m not going to go into now, so I decided to use this Neovim configuration revamp to make shell-based documentation nicer. Read more

Top 15 Linux Students’ Productivity Tools & Software

There is no doubt that among operating systems, Linux efficiency is worth citing due to its excellence in performance and secure environment. But, even then, you may lose interest in this operating system and feel distracted. The reason may lie in the absence of some mind-blowing software and productivity tools that you may never have noticed. Therefore, in this article, we, as a team of linear programming help, have presented a vivid description of Linux students’ productivity software and tools that will help you automate your manual tasks, organize and form knowledge, address important issues, etc. Eventually, the tools can change your Linux user experience. So why be late, let’s get started! Read more

Speek.Chat - Privacy Focused Messenger built on Tor Network

Looking for a secure instant messaging app? Speek.Chat is a free open-source messenger based on Tor hidden network services. No server, no metadata, no ID or phone number! With it, users are only identified via public keys. By sharing the key to others, they can send request to add you into contact list and then start chatting. All messages and files are end-to-end encrypted and routed via the Tor network. No middleman server that could be compromised, taken down or leak user information. You can chat anonymous without exposing your identity (or IP) to anyone. Read more

GNU Health Hospital Management 4.0.3 patchset released

GNU Health 4.0.3 patchset has been released Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6