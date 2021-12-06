Xtreme Download Manager (XDM) is a free and open-source download manager, here we learn the commands to install XDM on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy JellyFish and Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa.

Apart from the XDM Desktop application, users can also integrate this download manager with browsers such as Edge, Firefox, Chrome, Vivaldi, and Opera. We can resume and schedule a download, bandwidth throttling, categorizing downloads, and downloading multiple files simultaneously. Downloads are possible via HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, and various video stream protocols.

To download clips offered on video portals such as YouTube, Dailymotion, and Vimeo, click on the corresponding button, enter the video’s Internet address, click on “Search” and the video can be retrieved onto your hard drive. After a successful download, they can be converted directly into other video formats using the integrated media converter. Due to the many other functions such as monitoring the clipboard and the automatic checking of a download by your virus scanner, XDM is unreservedly recommended.