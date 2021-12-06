today's howtos
-
Install XDM – Xtreme Download Manager on Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04
Xtreme Download Manager (XDM) is a free and open-source download manager, here we learn the commands to install XDM on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy JellyFish and Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa.
Apart from the XDM Desktop application, users can also integrate this download manager with browsers such as Edge, Firefox, Chrome, Vivaldi, and Opera. We can resume and schedule a download, bandwidth throttling, categorizing downloads, and downloading multiple files simultaneously. Downloads are possible via HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, and various video stream protocols.
To download clips offered on video portals such as YouTube, Dailymotion, and Vimeo, click on the corresponding button, enter the video’s Internet address, click on “Search” and the video can be retrieved onto your hard drive. After a successful download, they can be converted directly into other video formats using the integrated media converter. Due to the many other functions such as monitoring the clipboard and the automatic checking of a download by your virus scanner, XDM is unreservedly recommended.
-
Install GitLab on Alma Linux 8
-
How to reset terminal in Linux
Using the command line terminal is the most powerful way to administer a Linux system. Sometimes, though, a terminal can get hung up and become unresponsive. The terminal can also bug out if you try to read a binary file, filling your screen with strange characters.
In such cases, it is useful to reset the terminal. There are several ways to do this across all Linux systems. In this tutorial, you will see how to reset the terminal in Linux.
-
How to restore hibernation on Fedora 35
Hibernation, also known as “suspend to disk”, is the most efficient power saving mode in terms of energy consumption. On hibernation, the state of the random access memory is stored on disk, and the machine is completely power down. Although efficient, hibernation is commonly not recommended if using a solid state drive, because each time the system enters this power state, a lot of data must be written to disk, which as we know, has a limited number of write cycles. For this and other reasons, as the the low number of machines on which hibernation works reliably on Linux, Fedora decided to disable this power state by default.
-
How to recover partition table in Linux
The partition table of a hard disk holds all the information about where each partition begins and ends. If the partition table gets deleted or becomes corrupt in some way, most likely your operating system will not be able to boot or you will face other hard disk issues. But there is good news: if your partition table is lost, it is possible to recover it using software such as testdisk.
In this tutorial, we will go over the step by step instructions of booting into recovery mode, installing testdisk, and recovering a deleted partition table on a Linux system. After successful recovery of the partition table, you should be able to boot back into your Linux distro and go about using the system as normal – at least if there are no other underlying issues.
-
How to disconnect from SSH connection
The SSH protocol in Linux is used to manage remote systems. It works by allowing you to securely log in to a remote device, which could be another Linux system, firewall, router, etc. When you are finished with your remote administration, it will be time to disconnect from the SSH connection.
In this tutorial, you will see various ways to disconnect from an SSH connection on a Linux system. You will also learn the escape characters to exit from an SSH session, which comes in handy if you encounter a hung system that you have an SSH connection into and need to return to your local terminal.
-
How to enable hugepages on Linux
Computer memory is allocated to processes as pages. Usually these pages are rather small, meaning that a process consuming a lot of memory will also be consuming a lot of pages. Searching through a multitude of pages can result in system slow downs, which is why some servers can benefit from enabling huge pages.
Huge pages is especially useful on systems like database servers. Processes like MySQL and PostgreSQL can make use of huge pages if they are enabled, and will put less strain on your RAM cache. In this tutorial, we will cover the step by step instructions to enable huge pages on a Linux system.
-
