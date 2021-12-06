PiSquare enables wireless Raspberry Pi HAT control though ESP8266 and RP2040 MCUs (Crowdfunding)
SB Components PiSquare is a board following the Raspberry Pi HAT form factor, and based on Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller & ESP-12E Wireless module in order to control multiple Raspberry Pi HATs wirelessly without stacking them on their Raspberry Pi.
The PiSquare uses Socket programming to control multiple Raspberry Pi HATs wirelessly, and for instance, you could connect multiple HATs with SPI or UART without the expansion boards conflicting with each other since the physical interface is handled by the Raspberry Pi RP2040 on each PiSquare connected over WiFi (ESP8266) to the Raspberry Pi SBC.
Also: VESA compatible mini PC is powered by Vortex86DX3 x86 processor
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 317 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
59 min 56 sec ago
1 hour 30 min ago
10 hours 43 min ago
17 hours 28 min ago
1 day 28 min ago
1 day 55 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago