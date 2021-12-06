Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 2nd of April 2022 06:47:09 PM

Filed under

If your question is what is the best Linux distribution for small students? Then the answer would not be one. This is because of the availability of Linux distributions in various options, and this is an advantage because you can choose one according to your child’s taste.

There is a perception that Linux is only meant for hackers, which is wrong. In today’s world, it is more than that. Kids, parents, school children, college students, and essay writers – anyone can easily download and use Linux through the graphical user interface.

And now the question arises, why should your child learn Linux?